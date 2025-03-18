This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The new iteration of Cujo may have found its director. Darren Aronofsky is in talks to responsible for tackling the latest version of the story about a violent dog attempting to take the lives of a family. The project was only recently announced by Netflix, with the streaming platform attempting to continue the streak of successful Stephen King adaptations. A writer hasn't been attached to the feature. Taking into account how the development of Cujo is moving along smoothly, it won't be long before audiences know who will be writing the screenplay of the upcoming horror film.

Cujo follows an adorable St. Bernard who gets bitten by a bat. The disease the injury causes leads the dog to become a violent monster. One of the main narratives of the novel follows a mother who is trapped in her broken car alongside her seizure-prone son, with the big dog guarding the exit. No cast members have been announced for the new version of Cujo at the time of this writing. Darren Aronofsky is potentially joining the project after working on Caught Stealing, a story about a former basketball player trapped in the criminal underworld of New York City. The upcoming movie will feature performances from Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz.

Cujo has already been adapted as a movie. Lewis Teague was the director who previously took on the responsibility of bringing this frightening story from the page to the screen. The 1983 movie featured Dee Wallace as the protective mother who wants to keep her son safe from the violent dog. Cujo arrived merely a year after the actress was seen as Mary in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. The Stephen King adaptation would go on to become a moderate box office hit due to its low-budget nature.

