One of Stephen King's most enduring tales of terror is getting a remake. Netflix has a new version of 1981's canine chiller Cujo in the works. Deadline reports that the streamer is looking for screenwriters for the new project.

The project is set to be produced by Roy Lee, who has produced a number of recent horror hits, including Companion, Strange Darling, and Barbarian. It joins a litany of other King projects currently in the works. The Monkey, Osgood Perkins' adaptation of King's classic short story, is in theaters now, while Mike Flanagan's The Life of Chuck, Edgar Wright's The Running Man, and Francis Lawrence's The Long Walk, are all set to hit theaters this year, while series based on his more recent works Fairy Tale and The Institute are in development. While Cujo was previously made into a film in 1983, Collider's Dana Noraas argued that it was deserving of a remake: she argues that the original film features "dated cinematography, overly dramatic musical score interjecting at odd times, and unfortunately … some poor acting," leaving a lot of room for improvement.

What Is 'Cujo' About?