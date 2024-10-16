Korea just knows how to do it better! Culinary Class Wars has been the talk of the town since its release on Netflix on September 17, 2024. The cutthroat Korean cooking competition series is unlike any other show in the genre, steering away from the cardboard cut-out structuring of typical cooking competitions like Masterchef and Top Chef. The show goes beyond a traditional cooking competition — its clever method of social commentary and showcase of class disparity, further setting it a class apart. From the elite production design to the famous hosts, everything about this unique K-cooking show screams binge like none other.

The show follows the same intense and unique style as that of Physical 100. The only difference is that the contestants are tested on their culinary prowess instead of their physical traits. The division of the contestants into White Spoon Chefs, who are award-winning famous chefs, and Black Spoon Chefs, the lesser-known chefs, is a key feature that acts as the spine of the show and is responsible for its unique and dynamic flow. What’s infinitely entertaining about Culinary Class Wars is that the Black Spoon contestants’ real names aren’t revealed; they are given fun aliases like “Comic Book Chef” and “Cooking Maniac.”

The Dynamic Gameplay Keeps Viewers Hooked

The gameplay of experience versus perseverance with the Black and White Spoon Chefs battling out for the 300 million won (around US$223,000) prize in Culinary Class Wars makes it an addicting watch. Each episode brings with it an exhilarating challenge that keeps viewers hooked, and the elimination process usually involves cutting off huge chunks of people at once, which sets the stage for the fast-paced nature of the competition — 60 contestants were eliminated in Episode 1. While some of the challenges can be considered a tad bit brutal, that’s what adds to the thrill factor of the show. The challenges were also centered around aspects of the restaurant business, like ​​pricing, menu creation, appeasing customer bases, etc.

Culinary Class Wars is also probably one of the first culinary competitions where the contestants are judged solely for the taste of their food, considering that all their dishes need to be encapsulated as an amuse-bouche. The dish was also hand-fed to the judges, which was an interesting touch. Often, in culinary competitions, a huge amount of importance is paid to a dish’s visual appeal and plating, which in this case could’ve proved to be a disadvantage for the Black Spoon Chefs. The show also highlights the range and variety of Korean cuisine, which goes beyond Tteokbokki and Jajangmyeon.

The Judges Have Stellar Synergy and Varying Critical Insights

Apart from the show's flow, the show’s judges, legendary restaurateur Paik Jong Won, and celebrity chef Ahn Sung-Jae play a vital role in its popularity. The fact that the judges are blindfolded during taste tests ensures that their opinions are unbiased. Another aspect that makes the show endearing to watch is the differing opinions of the judges and how their final decisions boil down after insightful discussion. Props need to be paid to how the judging is very technical and respectful, in contrast to the seldom trashy commentary and gratuitous drama on American shows of the same genre. The identities of the people behind each dish are also kept a secret to prevent any form of bias since the judges have previously worked with some of the White Spoon Chefs.

The USP of Culinary Class Wars is how it addresses the prevalence of socio-economic differences and the class disparity between the Black and White Spoon Chefs. The award-winning professionals boast fancy culinary school training, which is translated into their cooking, while the White Spoons Chefs rely solely on their knowledge in the field. From the very beginning, there is an obvious judgment that the White Spoons look down upon the Black Spoons. The show also represents the difference in cooking approaches where the famous chefs rely on traditional techniques and proven recipes. In contrast, the Black Spoons rely on their creativity and unique cooking style to move forward in the competition.

In Korea, the term “Black Spoon” describes someone from an economically disadvantaged background. The show’s diving into the contestants’ backstories was a wholesome touch that brought another layer of depth to this already multifaceted show. The showcase of contrasting class disparity from a culinary standpoint further elevates Culinary Class Wars from just another reality cooking competition. It touches upon themes of privilege, diversity, and culinary exploration like none other, which further reinforces why it’s a must-watch!

There is yet to be an update on the renewal of Culinary Class Wars for Season 2. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s first season on Netflix.

