Cooking competition shows have always been a great comfort to me. I've loved all intense reality television, but there's something so underappreciated about the immense skill and determination it takes to cook great food. The only issue is, no matter the show, every contestant was some variation on professional chef, making me disappointed that I always knew what I'd be getting from these programs — and then I watched Culinary Class Wars. Created by Paik Jong-won, I was shocked by how quickly this series distinguished itself from any other cooking show I'd ever seen. How its premise of having 100 chefs from different parts of the culinary world compete could create such an invigorating approach I'd never seen before.

It had me so intrigued that I found myself yelling at my screen, and I had to ask what about this series made me have such a reaction. And then I realized what made me get so worked up about this show: its individuality. Yes, every program is going to have unique contestants, but I'd never seen a series make such an effort to not only cast people from every walk of life but to give chefs that other series would ignore a chance to show their true passions. It creates an endlessly enjoyable, pulse-pounding watch, and it doesn't hurt how delicious the food looks too.

'Culinary Class Wars' Lets Chefs Show Their All

Culinary Class Wars is often compared to Netflix's other hit Korean series, Physical: 100, and it's no wonder why; this program brings together 100 cooks from vastly different backgrounds to compete in intense challenges, each one trying to show that whatever their "class," they are the true culinary master. While this series trades out the other's physical challenges for cooking-based ones, it still presents a kind of competition that allows every player to show what makes them so great. Cooking shows always force their players to abide by some set of rigid parameters, yet CCW's first challenge is something simple: cook the dish that represents you the best. The subsequent ones are similar, with small rules thrown in throughout, but each challenge allows the players to interpret their food in a way that's completely distinct to themselves. It's a way of judging them while still preserving their unique approach to the craft, which is only furthered once you learn just who is behind these impressive meals.

From Michelin Star chefs with their own restaurants to the "Master of School Meals" for an education district in Korea, this show genuinely recruited people from all walks of life who all share one commonality: they really, really love food. It adds a heart to this entire program as the spotlight on each reveals the amount of passion they put into the food they create. It's heartening to see those who studied cooking for years succeed, but it's also beautiful to watch a man who self-taught himself from comic books be told how proud he should be, to see an older woman dedicated to keeping traditional Korean cuisine alive be thanked for her hard work. The series draws viewers in so successfully because it offers stories of people just like them who took their love for food to the next level. Cooking programs always try to sell themselves as relatable but then present viewers with casts whose experience with food is nothing like their own. It's funny, because despite its entire premise revolving around "different classes of food," it's how the show ignores professional boundaries that it presents countless contestants that audiences will immediately fall in love with. This makes a cooking show like no other, one that not only allows players to always show their truest selves, but gives those watching a cast they can actually relate to.

Other Cooking Shows Have Nothing on 'Culinary Class Wars'

For all it does right, some aspects of Culinary Class Wars could definitely use some re-tooling in a hopeful season two. The series giving 20 Michelin star chefs an immediate pass to the second round of competition strips away some of the fairness that the program touts. And while it claims to be an equitable setting for all, fans noticed quickly how there seemed to be much more men competing than women. These are all issues that must be addressed because this kind of program is essential. It shatters the barriers that exist in so many modern cooking shows to offer audiences insight into both renowned stars' and people just like them's path to becoming some of the best chefs in the world. It provides a view of the craft that is actually attainable; the show does not have to do the cliche "and you can do it too" because the contestants' ordinary beginnings are enough to show audiences that they can really do that too! It's an affirming, gripping experience, and best of all, it'll make you fall in love with food all over again.

Culinary Class Wars is Available to Watch on Netflix in the U.S.

