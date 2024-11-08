Culinary Class Wars is a South Korean reality TV cooking show that has made waves on Netflix since its release. As of writing, Season 1 remains on the Top 10 charts for six weeks, and it's set to return for a second season. This show has introduced a variety of cooks in South Korea, many of whom run restaurants, some being self-taught, and others who have served people like the president and celebrities. It has opened doors for anyone in the culinary world to compete in a series of challenges to see who is the best without their experience being a handicap. With that being said, there is a chef in the country who should definitely compete. That person is Chef Alex Kim, the private head chef for the T1 eSports Group.

For those out of the loop, T1 is a professional League of Legends team that has won the world championships five times. They are a big deal in South Korea, with one of its members, Faker (aka: Lee Sang-hyeok), being the only eSports player inducted into the game's Hall of Fame. While this chef might not be great in LOL when compared to Faker, he can showcase that he's the master of his craft as a potential white spoon candidate.

T1's Private Chef, Alex Kim Is Qualified to Join 'Culinary Class Wars'

Kim’s experience makes him an ideal candidate for season 2. He knows what it takes to create a great dish and is eager to experiment to make it happen. In a video published by Alvin Zhou Films on YouTube, Kim discusses his work, understands the pressure these players face, and ensures that his meals help relieve stress, especially before big competitions.

He also mentions that he has been experimenting, testing, and fine-tuning his recipes for over 10 years, and two of his employees are cooks in his previous jobs. Kim believes that balance is key to a perfect dish, that it should be flavorful and also nutritious. He already possesses the foundational skills needed to thrive on the show. Not only is he an out-of-the-box thinker, but his mindset aligns with what judges seek in each entry and challenge.

Netflix's Relationship with 'League of Legends'

Kim's addition to Culinary Class Wars season 2 could play a role in retaining a niche audience that Netflix has captured in 2020 and possibly increase it. The League of Legends animated series Arcane, is ending after season 2. The show has won numerous awards, such as an Emmy for "Outstanding Animated Program," and is well-received by fans and critics alike. If Netflix wants to maintain its gamer audience, continuing the League of Legends momentum by inviting a head chef from the game’s most popular eSports team may be the best course of action.

There have been moments in Culinary Class Wars where contestants share their origins and careers as chefs. Having him share his story will attract League of Legends fans, especially those who follow the eSports scene, as they will get to know someone who's been feeding the best of the best. Also, adding him to the show could break the stereotype that gamers only consume junk food and energy drinks, and can inspire them to make healthy life choices. Fans can learn what happens behind the scenes, hear more about their favorite members and what cooking for them is like, and find out what made this man become a private chef for this elite group.

Alex Kim Should Be 'Culinary Class Wars' Next White Spoon

What makes the chefs in Culinary Class Wars easy to root for is the nicknames and reputations they carry, as it makes a compelling story and makes it easier to connect with each contestant. Chef Kim already has an interesting career and adding him to the show not only builds on T1's legacy in South Korea but has the potential to inspire a niche group of people and could become a new fan favorite. If he does participate, he's going to attract the attention of the eSports scene worldwide, bringing a new audience to the platform.

Culinary Class Wars is available to stream on Netflix.

