‘The Culling’ Returns (for Your Wallets) in Pay-to-Play Title ‘The Culling: Origins’

The Culling was, shall we say, a curious experiment in the multiplayer battle royale sub-genre of video games, one that was overshadowed by the popularity of PUBG and Fortnite soon after release. That didn’t stop Xaviant LLC from releasing a sequel, The Culling 2, one year later. When players criticized the title and its gameplay, leading to a lack of players populating the servers themselves, the game was pulled. The Culling franchise was down, but not out. The devs went to work remodeling it as a free-to-play title while fully shutting servers down just a year ago.

But a lot has changed in that last year. Xaviant LLC has opted to go in the other direction with a pay-to-play model instead. And it’s not just a “Buy this title and it’s yours to play!” model, but a “Buy this title and buy tokens so that you can actually play the game!” model … which is certainly something. The Culling: Origins arrives on Xbox One today, so we’ll see just how that new approach all works out.

Look, I get that even so-called free-to-play games are expensive to maintain; server costs, QA, patches, marketing, etc. isn’t free. I’ll give Xaviant a concession point there. But if loot boxes and cosmetics weren’t making up the difference, and if a low entry purchase point for the game itself isn’t doing it either, then nickel-and-diming a non-existent player base just to play the game isn’t gonna cut it.

You can check out the launch trailer for The Culling: Origins here:

The Culling returns to Xbox One May 14th 2020. Return to the island where the original battle royale game show started. 16 contestants battle it out in a no-holds-barred fight for supremacy. Do you have what it takes to survive?

And for more on how Xaviant LLC’s monetization model actually works, hear it from Director of Operations Josh Van Veld himself:

