[Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for Culpa Tuya.]

Summary In the sequel 'Culpa Tuya,' Noah (Nicole Wallace) and Nick (Gabriel Guevara) face challenges in their romance as their parents try to keep them apart.

The third part of the Culpables trilogy, 'Culpa Nuestra' has already been shot and is set for release in 2025.

Nicole Wallace reflects on playing Noah for three films and shares love for the character's strength.

The second film in the Culpables trilogy, Culpa Tuya, sees Noah (Nicole Wallace) and Nick (Gabriel Guevara) facing new challenges and obstacles to their romance. While their parents work to keep them apart, temptation and someone from the past also play a role, pushing their new relationship to the test in ways that seem insurmountable. With everything, Noah and Nick must decide if their love is worth fighting for.

Based on the popular book trilogy by Mercedes Ron, Noah and Nick’s story started in Culpa Mia and will come to its conclusion with Culpa Nuestra, which has already been shot and is expected to stream on Prime Video in 2025. In the meantime, Collider got the opportunity to chat one-on-one with Wallace about all things Culpables and what it’s been like to play Noah across three films.

During the interview, the rising star talked about why she loves Noah, the craziness of the success of the films, the launch of a UK version that will be out in February 2025, what she learned from her time on the TV series Skam España, and how she’s gained confidence in being a leading lady. The Spanish-American actress also discussed the fun of reliving teenage love, enjoying the stunts so much that she’d be down to do an action flick, the importance of Jenna’s friendship for Noah, the advice she’d give her character, how she feels about that iconic moment with Noah and Nick in the rain, how rewarding it was to complete Noah’s story with Culpa Nuestra, and her desire to cross over into Hollywood productions.

Nicole Wallace Loves the Strength of Her 'Culpables' Character Noah

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Collider: I love the strength of your character. I love how she goes after what she wants and that she’s able to voice when she’s not happy. What have you loved about Noah, from day one? And what have you enjoyed about getting to explore that growth throughout the story?

NICOLE WALLACE: She’s a very strong character. She’s a very strong woman. I love so many things about her. Just being able to express every feeling that she has so directly and without second guessing is very beautiful and is something that sometimes I don’t do as well. Being able to do it through her has been very fulfilling. And seeing her growth, I’ve been with her for a little over two years, so it has been like seeing a friend grow and go through a breakup and go through everything that she goes through. She’s very strong in her vulnerability, and that’s something that I really like for other girls to look up to and see.

What has been most unexpected about the success of all this? The first film did so well that you pretty quickly got to make a trilogy. How has it been to step into this fandom that was already there and that’s really just built with the films?

WALLACE: Yeah, it’s crazy. It was my first film, ever. It’s not something that happens all the time. For an actress to do her first film and be a lead and for that to become known worldwide is something that I don’t really process. I’m actually processing these days when I’m doing the promotion. When I did the interviews last year, the film wasn’t out, and all of this hadn’t happened. So, I understand the growth of it now.

What is your reaction to there now also being a UK version, with My Fault: London? That’s something that sometimes takes years to happen, but we’re getting another version of this story already.

WALLACE: It’s interesting. I didn’t know about it until they were done filming and the whole thing was done. I think it’s fun for the world to keep growing and for there to be another. Obviously, it’s a very cool way to make everything go bigger and to even get the first movie to more places. But yeah, it’s weird because you normally would do it a couple years after you finish. But no, we don’t have any time to waste here.

You did the TV series Skam, early on in your career. What did you learn from playing that character, over a few seasons? What did you learn a lot about acting and being on a set, making that TV series, and did any of that help in stepping in to lead this?

WALLACE: I learned everything, completely. It was my first ever project. I had an amazing opportunity to work with these two wonderful directors and my whole career is because of them. Also, having other castmates that were new to this and we were all learning together was amazing. I learned everything that I know from Skam. I never took classes. I never did anything. I learned how to stand on my mark and wait for the sound to go away. It was like a masterclass for me, being able to do that for two years in a very safe environment and in an amazing workplace. I’m very grateful for that project.

'Culpa Tuya's Nicole Wallace Is Finding Her Confidence as a Leading Lady