The Big Picture The first trailer for Culprits shows the protagonist of the series, Joe, as he deals with the dangerous aftermath of a successful heist, as someone is tracking down and killing everyone involved.

Despite the serious implications, the series will also feature dark comedy elements, providing a combination of funny and thrilling episodes.

Culprits will be a self-contained story with eight episodes, ensuring viewers will get a conclusion and won't be left hanging if the series doesn't continue.

There are very few things you can be sure about in life, and one of them is that your past will come back to haunt you at some point. If you’re lucky enough, your past will be just a minor inconvenience that you’re able to shrug off, but that’s not the case with the protagonist of Culprits. The series is set to arrive on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland on November 8, and on Hulu on December 8. The streamer released a new trailer today through Variety.

The trailer for Culprits makes it clear that, even though the story has a heist as a major element, the actual robbery has already taken place and we’ll witness the aftermath. What do bank robbers do after they manage to pull off their plan and score loads of cash? For Joe (Nathan Stewart-Jarret), it wasn’t sandy beaches and margaritas. He just went for a quiet suburban life with a husband and kids.

The problem is, the person who got the bitter end of the heist was able to track down and starts killing everyone that was involved in it, which puts Joe and his family in danger. Despite the serious implications of the story, the trailer for Culprits also showcases that the series will be a dark comedy, with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments and weird events that will make a good combination of funny and thrilling episodes.

'Culprits' Will Be a Self-Contained Story

Image via Disney+

Ahead of the trailer release, series creator J Blakeson (who previously directed dark humor-thriller movie I Care A Lot for Netflix) spoke to Variety and stated that Disney+’s approach to the series was much like of an anthology, in the sense that they decided not to set up future seasons but rather work on one and then only keep going if audiences respond well:

“Disney+ said they wanted us to tell the whole story. So it’s eight episodes and it’s a closed off story. I come from making movies where you get to tell the whole story. As a viewer, I find it frustrating where the whole first season is basically the first act of a movie, especially if it gets cancelled, because you’re just getting started! And we definitely didn’t want to do that. So when you get to the end of the season, you get a conclusion.”

In the era of premature cancelations of a huge slate of series, having a season that is fully self-contained is excellent news because it tells viewers they can commit to it without the fear of never being able to discover how the story ends.

The cast of Culprits also features Gemma Arterton (The King's Man), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Sandman), Ned Dennehy (Peaky Blinders), Baeyen Hoffman (The Good Doctor), Maria Nash (Gen V), Mark Field (Empire of Light), Grant Masters (Titans: The Rise of Hollywood), Kosha Engler (The Batman) and Eddie Izzard (The Lost Symbol).

Culprits premieres on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland on November 8 and will arrive on Hulu on December 8. You can watch the trailer below: