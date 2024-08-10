Although many incredible movies spanning all different genres have become cult classics over the years, action films are a category that immediately comes to mind, mostly given the quantity of incredibly influential movies it has delivered. This often has to do with their lasting imprint on audiences, whether because of the genre boundaries they transcended, the creative risks they took, or the unique and unconventional storytelling they featured, often elevated by stylish imagery.

To celebrate the number of iconic films that have become must-sees in this niche category, we look back at some of the best cult classic action movies of all time and rank them by their cult classic status. From Mad Max to Blade Runner, these movies manage to keep audiences equal parts entertained by their incredible action sequences and immersed in their worldbuilding.

10 'Point Break' (1991)

​Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Kathryn Bigelow's Point Break remains a popular film all these years later, and for good reason. The iconic heist action movie centers around an F.B.I. Agent (Keanu Reeves) who goes undercover to catch a gang of surfers who may be the bank robbers who commit their crimes while wearing the masks of ex-Presidents Reagan, Carter, Nixon, and Johnson.

Although a crime movie, Point Break's appeal lies in the themes of identity and the search for meaning that it deals with, with its entertaining narrative and groundbreaking action sequences — namely the surfing and skydiving — also playing a big part in what makes it such a treasured cult favorite. Additionally, Reeves and Patrick Swayze's performances are nothing short of incredible, standing among their most iconic roles and adding depth to the story.

9 'Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!' (1965)

Director: Russ Meyer

Russ Meyer's exploitation movie centers around three go-go dancers (Haji, Tura Satana, Lori Williams) holding a young girl (Sue Bernard) hostage. When the three discover that an old man living with his sons in the desert is hiding a sum of cash, they eventually come up with a meticulous plan to rob him.

Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! is a groundbreaking movie in the genre that has eventually achieved cult status, not only for the way it influenced other movies in exploitation cinema, but also for its refreshing take on traditional gender roles, particularly in action films. On top of the engaging narrative, the spotlight of this Russ Meyer must-see is three powerful, determined, and aggressive women who challenge stereotypes (particularly those imposed upon the portrayal of women in 1960s cinema), completely reversing the popular damsel-in-distress trope.

8 'Dredd' (2012)

Director: Pete Travis

Peter Travis' faithful book-to-screen adaptation is a stylish must-see in the cyberpunk genre, often praised for its realistic action sequences. The plot is set in a futuristic city where the police have the authority to act as judge, jury, and executioner. It sees a cop teaming up with a trainee to take down a gang that deals with a reality-altering drug named SLO-MO.

Among many of Dredd's strong aspects are the innovative use of slow-motion and the impressive world-building that immerses viewers in the dystopian world of Mega-City One. Although it did gather positive reviews from the get-go, Dredd eventually went on to become a cult classic not only because it is an incredible adaptation with great performances, but also because of its relatable underdog story that may resonate with some viewers.

7 'Escape From New York' (1981)

Director: John Carpenter

John Carpenter has provided audiences with plenty of cult classic movies spanning many genres throughout his career, ranging from sci-fi horror like The Thing to dystopian urban adventure, such as Escape From New York. The latter is set in 1997 and follows a U.S. president (Donald Pleasence) who crashes into a maximum security prison (an alternate version of Manhattan). A convicted bank robber (Kurt Russell) is sent to rescue him.

Escape From New York's innovative, unique, genre-bending premise and extensive futuristic worldbuilding make it an instant John Carpenter classic. The fact that it was made on a modest budget — like other films by Carpenter — is impressive, and there is no denying that it endures as a highly influential film that holds up an incredible legacy, impacting other memorable movies and gathering a cult following over time. It is worth adding that Big Trouble in Little China, also directed by Carpenter and stars Russell, deserves an honorary mention.

6 'The Warriors' (1979)

Director: Walter Hill

Combining the action, crime, and thriller genres, The Warriors centers around a street gang with the titular name (featuring Michael Beck, James Remar, David Harris, Dorsey Wright, among others) who must fight from the Bronx to Coney Island when its members are wrongly accused of murdering a beloved gang leader.

Although Water Hill's now treasured action flick was met with controversy and mixed reviews, The Warriors gradually developed into a cult classic with a dedicated fandom. It is not the least surprising that it has risen in popularity years later, especially considering its stylish take on New York City, the illustration of gritty realism, the compelling portrayal of gang culture that still feels surprisingly modern, and the universal themes it tackles. Like other films mentioned, The Warriors has left a profound mark on cinema and other media, inspiring video games and even music.

5 'Repo Man' (1984)

Director: Alex Cox

Alex Cox's dark comedy stars The Breakfast Club's Emilio Estevez and follows a disillusioned young punk who finds himself embarking on an adventure in pursuit of a Chevrolet Malibu with a $20,000 bounty. What they are not aware of is that the car contains something unusual and dangerous in its trunk.

Thanks to its genre-bending plot that makes it stand out from other films in the genre, Repo Man is an enthralling action movie that many find themselves drawn to. It also benefits from a satirical commentary on consumerism and an iconic soundtrack that elevates it to higher levels. Despite being a low-budget, independent flick that did not achieve mainstream success, Cox's movie quickly gained a following and eventually became a cult favorite.

4 'Oldboy' (2003)

Director: Park Chan-wook

A fantastic movie filled with twists and turns (especially near its end), Oldboy remains a highly recommended action cult classic that cinephiles can not get enough of. Park Chan-wook's neo-noir follows a man (Choi Min-sik) released after being kidnapped for fifteen years only to find that he must track his captor in five days.

Oldboy's uniquely intense narrative and shocking reveals are definitely standout elements regarding its cult status: it is not remotely hard to understand what makes this iconic film so appealing, especially taking the masterful direction and writing by Chan-wook into consideration. It also helps that the Korean action flick does not shy away from exploring dark themes that are guaranteed to shock audiences, leaving a strong imprint on viewers even today and inciting rewatches that spark new analysis and discussions.

3 'Fight Club' (1999)

Director: David Fincher

When it comes to the best cult classic action movies, David Fincher's Fight Club could not be missing. While it is generally cataloged as a psychological drama and mystery film, it also embeds action elements with great results. The plot focuses on Edward Norton's unnamed narrator whose life takes a wild turn after he meets a soap maker (Brad Pitt), joining forces to form an underground fight club.

Fincher's incredibly shot and genuinely absorbing, complex thriller movie has captured the attention of many despite not being a commercial success from the get-go; its dark themes, including the critique of consumerism, violence, and male identity, made it not easily accessible to all audiences. However, these very elements are the reason why Fight Club eventually achieved cult classic status later on. Filled with memorable characters that remain iconic personalities in cinema, innovative action sequences, and a jaw-dropping narrative, Fincher's film is now a cinephile-approved action movie all around the globe.

2 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Director: Ridley Scott

Starring Harrison Ford in a remarkable role that helped shape his career, Ridley Scott's enthralling science fiction cyber thriller follows a Blade Runner, a member of a police unit, who is tasked with pursuing and terminating four replicants who stole a ship in space and have returned to Earth to find their creator.

Blade Runner's legacy stands tall after all these years, with Denis Villeneuve's movie starring Ryan Gosling in the lead role also attracting a lot of attention from mainstream audiences. Thanks to its philosophical exploration of existentialist themes, three-dimensional characters, and incredible worldbuilding, Scott's landmark 1980s movie has achieved cult status over the years. Furthermore, the groundbreaking special effects and unconventional, stylish action sequences also played a pivotal role in cementing this incredible movie as an essential in the genre.

1 'Mad Max' (1979)

Director: George Miller

George Miller's B-action 1979 movie introduced audiences to the iconic universe of Mad Max, which still has an impact on pop culture after all these years. This can be seen in the way Miller has expanded its universe, releasing new installments that are just as great, such as Mad Max: Fury Road and the franchise's latest entry, Furiosa. The story is set in a dystopian, self-destructing near-future Australia where civilization is facing a breakdown of civil order given to oil shortages. A policeman (Mel Gibson) sets out to stop a violent motorcycle gang.

Mad Max's innovative, high-speed sequences felt intense, realistic, and gritty, with the car chases managing to keep audiences on the edge of their seats even today. All of these fantastic elements, in addition to its astounding practical effects, made the low-budget George Miller movie a huge success and a cult classic. Furthermore, Mad Max also benefits from a distinctive and stylish visual style featuring iconic costumes and memorable set design that easily stands out.

