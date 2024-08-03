When a movie isn't loved by everyone, or generally manages to attract a small yet devoted fanbase instead of having universal appeal, it could well qualify as a cult classic. Oftentimes, the followings for such movies build steadily over years, or even decades, and some cult classics, in hindsight, look ahead of their time. Think that scene in Back to the Future where Marty says: “I guess you guys aren't ready for that, yet. But your kids are gonna love it.”

Cult classics aren’t exclusive to live action, either, because there have been plenty of animated films that are definable as having cult appeal; some finding fanbases fairly quickly, and others taking longer to accumulate acclaim. Some of the best and most distinctive animated cult classics are ranked below, beginning with the good and ending with the great.

10 'Son of the White Mare' (1981)

Director: Marcell Jankovics

A unique and kind of arthouse fantasy/adventure movie that also happens to be animated, Son of the White Mare tells what feels like a fairly traditional fantastical story in a bold and unusual way. It revolves around three brothers, three dragons, and three princesses, and there are few surprises when it comes to which group forms the heroes, which group’s the damsels in distress, and which group is made up of the villains.

But there’s nothing generic or predictable about the rest of Son of the White Mare, with animation that initially looks simple, but becomes more impressive the further the film goes on. It’s not the sort of thing that’ll appeal to everyone, of course, but the consensus on this film – from the people who've seen it – is undeniably positive.

9 'Belladonna of Sadness' (1973)

Director: Eiichi Yamamoto

There are plenty of great anime movies that can be described as either niche or outright cult classics, and the darkly fantastical and surreal Belladonna of Sadness is one of them. It’s a film with an odd/evocative title, and it proves even stranger once you actually sit down to watch it, with the experience being overwhelming, sometimes quite shocking, and always unnerving.

Essentially, Belladonna of Sadness is about a woman who wants revenge against an evil lord no matter the cost, which leads to her making a deal with the devil, taking on a whole new appearance and finding herself changing in other ways as she enacts vengeance. It’s the sort of thing where you might get lost narratively, but that doesn’t always matter when all the non-narrative stuff is so striking and unlike much else out there.

8 'Heavy Metal' (1981)

Directors: Pino Van Lamsweerde, John Bruno, Jimmy T. Murakami

Heavy Metal, like a good many other anthology movies, is a little hard to summarize, thanks to the fact that it includes numerous segments that each tell their own story. They're sort of tied together genre-wise and a little bit thematically (maybe, kind of), and there is an overarching premise, in a way, from which all the stories are sourced: a glowing orb that tells a young woman each alarming, often violent tale.

The animation can be quite crude in places, and Heavy Metal does undeniably feel like it’s trying to shock and provoke, too, with things being very sexually explicit and violent compared to the majority of animated movies. Yet these qualities of Heavy Metal do scream “cult movie” in many ways, for both better and worse, and even detractors of the film will likely be able to appreciate how and why it’s grown a cult following over the years.

7 'Yellow Submarine' (1968)

Director: George Dunning

In no way can The Beatles be called a cult band because, put simply, musicians don’t really get a whole lot bigger, more acclaimed, or internationally recognized. But the films the members of The Beatles were in do tend to be a little more obscure or most appealing to hardcore Beatles fans (with the exception of the rather popular and widely-liked A Hard Day’s Night… though from Help! onwards… things get weird).

And Yellow Submarine, while probably one of the better Beatles-related films, does ultimately feel like an acquired taste, and probably easiest to enjoy for those looking for something a little oddball. It’s visually dazzling, and though the plot is a bit whatever, the world it takes place in and the trippy, imaginative animation on offer makes it worth a watch (but while the main characters resemble the members of The Beatles, the band members themselves only have brief voice roles overall).