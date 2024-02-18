The 1970s was a defining time in cinema history. Most contemporary re-makes, sequels and revivals from today stem from 1970s counterparts, as films began to meld the classic with more dynamic and ambitious elements. This period in film-making is known for pushing boundaries, defying conventions and capturing the changing times around the world. The industry reached new highs in comedy, primarily dark and dry humor. And more prominently, the world of horror exploded with now-classic works of the genre. It was a time of prominent social change in the 1960s and 70s, and movies began dealing with political and social contexts as a theme.

Another idea that began to arise is the cult classic, which refers to films that may have been overlooked at the time of release, but soon gained a cult following among dedicated fans. It can also refer to movies that gained traction but dealt with taboo themes, pushing film to its limits. From gritty dramas to feel-good comedies, it's time to break down the best cult classics from the 1970s, which all still have a passionate fanbase decades later. The following features may have been ignored or flopped altogether, but their legacies persevere.

11 'Pink Flamingos' (1972)

Directed by John Waters

Image via New Line Cinema

The legacy of John Waters cannot be understated. Starring drag actor and singer Divine, Pink Flamingos ​​​​​​is a campy, gross feature full of shocking moments and laugh-out-loud writing. Divine competes with a couple to be the filthiest person alive, and chaos ensues. Full of nudity and profanity, this dark comedy was controversial, offending moviegoers and critics alike. Its gratuitous gross indecency even landed the movie on trial for obscenity. It was banned in some countries at the time of release, but bans were lifted later with higher age restrictions.

Pink Flamingos defied the odds of its tiny budget and grossed $7 million at the box office. It gained a loyal following of fans who went to small movie theaters to watch the movie, reciting lines and singing along. It also became an LGBTQ+ staple and John Waters is regarded as a queer icon of the era. They even had an entire episode of RuPaul's Drag Race dedicated to Waters and Pink Flamingos, praising its pushing of boundaries and campness. This one is not for the faint of heart.

Pink Flamingos Release Date March 17, 1972 Director John Waters Cast Divine , David Lochary , Mary Vivian Pearce , Mink Stole

Rent on BFI

10 'Phantom of the Paradise' (1974)

Directed by Brian De Palma

9

In the rock opera musical Phantom of the Paradise, Paul Williams stars as crooked record producer Swan who steals music from a singer-songwriter, Winslow Leach (William Finley). In an act of revenge, Winslow dresses in a costume and covers his previously burnt face with an owl-like mask, becoming the Phantom and terrorizing Swan. He intends to have his favorite singer, Phoenix (Jessica Harper) perform his music and commits to saving her. This crazy Brian De Palma flick is packed from start to finish, including deals with the devil and a reference to Pyscho's infamous shower scene.

Phantom of the Paradise was a box-office flop, but it does showcase the peak of Brian De Palma's early filmmaking style, including the use of tactics like split-screen. Despite the movie bombing, it quickly gained a dedicated following, mainly in Winnipeg, Canada. Fans obsessively watched the movie in cinemas, leading to a fan-run festival named Phantompalooza. William Finley attended the festival, and fans celebrated the film as a cult classic. Critics may have slammed it, but Phantom remains a firm favorite for its passionate followers.

Rent on Amazon

8 'A Clockwork Orange' (1971)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Image via Warner Bros.

A Clockwork Orange is a film that all movie fans will come across, be it in love or hate. Adapted from the book by Anthony Burgess, Clockwork was directed by Stanley Kubrick, a divisive director in the film world. It stars Malcolm McDowell as Alex, a violent delinquent who operates with a gang, committing horrific crimes and causing chaos. The film documents his capture, and his undergoing a psychological experiment to change his nature. Clockwork is full of graphic violence and sexual assault, leading to several controversies.

Following its release, the film was banned in several locations when cases of copycat violence began springing up. It took a few years of consideration for the movie to get further releases, and some critics softened to the explicit nature, citing that the movie had cultural importance. It explores the idea of a corrupt society and the effects of teenage delinquency through its dystopian setting and humor. Clockwork gained a cult following because of its controversial legacy, and the movie did go on to be nominated at the 44th Academy Awards.

A Clockwork Orange Release Date December 19, 1971 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Malcolm McDowell , Patrick Magee , Michael Bates , Warren Clarke , John Clive , Adrienne Corri Runtime 136 Main Genre Crime

Rent on Amazon

7 'Eraserhead' (1977)

Directed by David Lynch

Image via Libra Films

David Lynch is now a staple in the movie and TV industry, but Eraserhead was his first full-length movie. This surreal horror flick stars Jack Nance as Henry, who is living in an industrial nightmare. When he fathers a child to his wife, the baby comes out a lizard-like creature. The mutant cries continuously and begins to send Henry into insanity. The movie was acclaimed for its sound design, as the constant wailing and the backdrop of industrial sounds create a tense viewing experience. It is also sexually explicit, with Lynch utilizing taboo themes for the time.

Eraserhead was a success in terms of money, but critics called it out for being in bad taste and using gratuitous body horror. Despite that, the movie became a phenomenon, cited as one of the 'midnight movies.' David Lynch contributed to a documentary about midnight movies, with Eraserhead as one of the flicks included along with the aforementioned Pink Flamingos, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Eraserhead became a classic midnight-showing movie and is still loved for its experimental nightmarish charm and use of surreal body horror.

Eraserhead Release Date February 3, 1978 Director David Lynch Cast Jack Nance , Laurel Near , Charlotte Stewart , Allen Joseph

Rent on Amazon

6 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (1974)

Directed by Tobe Hooper

Image via New Line Cinema

Tobe Hooper's low-budget horror movie The Texas Chainsaw Massacre birthed a new era for the slasher genre and started many traditions that fans still see today. In the now classic slasher style, a group of 5 friends stop on the way to a family member's home and are killed off one at a time by a serial killer and his family. Leatherface has become one of the most recognizable horror movie villains, and it spawned an entire franchise of sequels, stories and video games. It was one of the highest-grossing films of 1974, making more than $30 million despite its low budget, contrasting the themes of cult classics underperforming.

Texas Chainsaw was terrifying and still holds up as one of the scariest horror movies of all time. This gory and disturbing flick was met with disgust from critics and viewers, but as the years rolled by, it became loved by young people and avid fans of horror. It kick-started a cultural phenomenon of horror and slasher movies that are underpinned by the political and social climate. Despite the low budget being obvious with the acting and special effects, Texas Chainsaw is undoubtedly a landmark for the genre. Its cult following still sticks around today, watching various sequels and remakes.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Release Date October 1, 1974 Director Tobe Hooper Cast Marilyn Burns , Allen Danziger , Paul A. Partain , William Vail , Teri McMinn , Edwin Neal Runtime 83

Watch on Amazon

5 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' (1975)

Directed by Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones

Image via EMI Films

In another 1970s comedy classic, the Monty Python comedy group came together to write Monty Python and the Holy Grail, a parody feature about King Arthur's quest for the Holy Grail. It also stars the comedy group, including John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Graham Chapman, Terry Jones and Michael Palin. It also went on to inspire the successful musical Spamalot in 2005. Unlike some of the explored cult classics, Monty Python was an instant success and is still considered one of the best comedy movies of all time.

However, the movie did face some controversy for the comedy, profanity and slight gore. When the movie made its television debut, it was edited down and censored, and the comedy troop pushed for it to be shown late at night with no edits. The film did receive mixed reviews from critics, but the reception got more favorable as time passed, as with most other cult classics. Monty Python superfans adore the movie for its silly slapstick comedy and hilarious portrayal of King Arthur and his fellow knights.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail Release Date May 25, 1975 Director Terry Gilliam , Terry Jones Cast Graham Chapman , John Cleese , Eric Idle , Terry Gilliam , Terry Jones , Michael Palin Runtime 91 minutes

Stream on Netflix

4 'Carrie' (1976)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Image via United Artists

In another Brian De Palma feature, Carrie was based on horror author Stephen King's first novel, and also his first film adaptation. It follows Sissy Spacek in the titular role, portraying a troubled teenage girl under the thumb of her religious and abusive mother. She struggles with her adolescence and fitting in at school, and eventually hones telekinetic powers as a symbol of rebellion and control over her life. Carrie was a massive success and earned $33.8 million at the box office. Despite this, it earns cult classic status through its exploration of taboo themes.

Brian De Palma's expert style and the movie's eerie score elevate this horror flick to masterpiece levels. Like Texas Chainsaw, Carrie started a legacy in the horror community, particularly with the iconic prom scene as she is doused in pig blood. The movie deals with controversial themes of the era, like religious trauma, on-screen menstruation and abuse. Carrie became a cult classic for dedicated horror fans for the way that the film melded horror with social commentary. A Carrie White costume can always be spotted on Halloween.

Rent on Amazon

3 'Harold and Maude' (1971)

Directed by Hal Ashby

Image via Paramount Pictures

Moving on from creepy slashers, Harold and Maude is an existential dark comedy from Hal Ashby, starring Bud Cort as Harold and Ruth Gordon as Maude. Harold is obsessed with death and everything surrounding it. And then he meets the almost 80-year-old Maude, who is, in contrast, obsessed with life and soaking up everything that it has to offer. They strike up an unlikely friendship, showing each other their perspectives on the world. Harold slowly falls in love with Maude, and then, ultimately, with living.

Despite now being one of Ashby's most popular films, Harold and Maude was a box-office flop and only gained a profit after a few years. Critics were offended by the dark comedy in the movie, and it was ignored until viewers realized its value and importance. It gained traction for its incredible comedic writing and the performances of Cort and Gordon. Now, as a cult classic, Harold and Maude remains a staple for dark-comedy lovers, and fans who see themselves in the oddball outcast main characters.

Harold and Maude Release Date December 20, 1971 Director Hal Ashby Cast Ruth Gordon , Bud Cort , Vivian Pickles , Cyril Cusack , Charles Tyner , Ellen Geer Runtime 91 minutes

Rent on Amazon

2 'The Warriors' (1979)

Directed by Walter Hill

In The Warriors, based on the 1965 book of the same name by Sol Yurik, a New York gang must travel back to Coney Island from the Bronx after they are accused of killing another gang leader. With an ensemble cast including Michael Beck and James Remar, The Warriors follows the group as they dodge other gangs and police, facing harsh realities as they embark on a metaphorical and physical journey. Like A Clockwork Orange, the movie inspired a stint of real-life vandalism and violence.

Director Walter Hill was criticized for the film, with some critics claiming that his portrayal of gangs was romanticized and idealized. But looking at it in retrospect, The Warriors is full of 1970s counterculture, exploring personal identities and expressions of self. And despite its link to acts of violence, the movie itself was lacking in it. This cult classic is a staple of the 1970s and is loved by passionate fans for its stylistic writing, even appearing in Entertainment Weekly's list of the 25 most controversial films.

The Warriors Release Date February 9, 1979 Director Walter Hill Cast Michael Beck , James Remar , Dorsey Wright , Brian Tyler , David Harris , Tom McKitterick Runtime 92

Watch on Paramount+

1 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (1975)

Directed by Jim Sharman

Image via 20th Century Fox

Now for the best of the best; it's The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tim Curry stars as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a corset and fishnet-wearing scientist who builds himself the perfect man. When newly engaged innocent couple Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon) stumble upon Frank-N-Furter's mansion, chaos ensues as he seduces them. Frank-N-Furter and his confidants Riff Raff (Richard O'Brien) and Magenta (Patricia Quinn) end up being aliens from another planet. Through campy musical numbers and the appearance of Meatloaf, Rocky Horror pays tribute to B movies and the sci-fi genre.

It's hard to imagine people not liking Rocky Horror, with how beloved it is today. But at its time of release, it didn't have much of an audience and critics deemed it controversial for its exploration of sexual fluidity and gender. Then, in the years that followed, Rocky Horror became a midnight movie, particularly in New York City. Fans would attend repeatedly, dressed in costumes from the movie and would dance and sing along. And what makes Rocky Horror such an incredible cult classic is how fans respond to it, as a piece of cinema that celebrates diversity, empowerment and being yourself: 'Don't dream it, be it.'

Watch on Disney+

NEXT: 10 Movies That Became Surprise Cult Classics