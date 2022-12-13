Timing is everything and a film’s release date can be the deciding factor on whether a movie is a mega hit or a box office bomb. Cult classics struggle to find their footing during their theatrical run.

RELATED: Super Box Office Bombs: 10 Lowest-Grossing Major Superhero Movies Ever

Beloved pictures like The Shawshank Redemption orThe Thing have eventually attracted their share of eyeballs, but went unnoticed in theaters after facing legendary competition. Having to face off with blockbusters during their opening weekend offered little room for profitability for undervalued films.

'Big Trouble in Little China' (1986)

A headstrong trucker and an ancient Chinese crime lord face off in a mystical battle beneath Chinatown. Big Trouble in Little China’s underwhelming box office figures barely managed to collect fifty percent of the film’s budget back.

RELATED: 'Avatar: The Way of The Water': Ranking James Cameron's Best Films, According to Reddit

The martial arts action comedy was buried from a jam-packed June in 1986 that saw releases for Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and TheKarate Kid Part II. In addition, the cult classic was hidden from the success of James Cameron’s blockbuster Aliens which was released two weeks after Big Trouble in Little China’sopening weekend. The late bloomer eventually found an audience with its home media release, and its influence has bled into pop culture.

'The Thing' (1982)

John Carpenter’s The Thing follows a shape-shifting alien as it hunts stranded members of a research team in Antarctica. Regarded as one of Carpenter’s most iconic films, The Thing’s praise was deferred during the box office bomb’s theater campaign where the movie only collected $19.6 million in ticket sales.

The Thing shared a crowded opening weekend with Blade Runner and E.T. stole all the attention for himself in the summer of 1982. There was little room left for The Thing to make an impact while being released during the E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’s historical run. The cult favorite was eventually able to step out of E.T.’s shadow during it’s home media release.

'The Iron Giant' (1999)

In The Iron Giant, a giant robot crash-lands in a small town in Maine during the 1950s and befriends a little boy. The flop failed to cover it’s production of $50 million and brought in $31 million at the box office.

The Los Angeles Daily News blamed the poor box office results on bad timing. The marquee featured The Sixth Sense during the opening weekend of The Iron Giant. Sharing the same release day as the second highest grossing film of 1999 rendered The Iron Giant irrelevant for the remainder of it’s run.

'Labyrinth' (1986)

A girl’s baby brother is kidnaped, and she’s given thirteen hours to retrieve him by solving a labyrinth. The musical fantasy film was a financial disappointment and only managed to scrape up $34 million against a $25 million budget.

RELATED: Warwick Davis Talks Working With David Bowie in 'Labyrinth'

Labyrinth finished eighth in a stacked opening weekend where it faced The Karate Kid II, Top Gun, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off among other films. Any hope of a shot at redemption was misplaced as the movie was sandwiched between The Karate Kid Part II, Back to School and Aliens which would all go on to finish in the top five highest grossing films of 1986.

'Hocus Pocus' (1993)

Two siblings try to prevent a trio of witches from immortality by stealing their book of magic spells in Hocus Pocus. It’s estimated that the film possibly lost Disney close to $16.5 million during it’s campaign in theaters.

According to the producer of the film, David Kirschner believed Hocus Pocus would benefit from a summer release rather than Halloween because children would be off from school for the summer. The summer blockbuster hopes dwindled when Hocus Pocus was released the same day as the family drama Free Willy. Finishing fourth it’s opening weekend, Hocus Pocus faded to oblivion during its theatrical run, but was rediscovered by viewers via Disney Channel and ABC Family reruns.

'Blade Runner' (1982)

Portrayed by Harrison Ford, Rick Deckard returns from retirement to destroy a gang of replicants who hunt their creator to extend their life span in Blade Runner. Ridley Scott’s science fiction film’s $41 million ticket sales barely formed a dent against it’s $30 million budget.

Among critics and fans, Blade Runner is considered one of the best science fiction films of all time. The summer of 1982 proved to be a case of bad timing for the picture as it competed with E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, The Thing, Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan and Conan the Barbarian during its theatrical run.

'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Image via Castle Rock Entertainment

The Shawshank Redemption chronicles nineteen years worth of a two consecutive life sentence for a prisoner who has been wrongfully convicted of the murder of his wife and her lover. The cultural impact of the picture dwarfs the modest $73.3 million box office.

RELATED: Best Low-Budget Movies That Became Big Blockbusters

Finishing as the 51st highest grossing film of 1994, The Shawshank Redemption was released in a market crowded with Oscar worthy pictures. The film was released during the height of Pulp Fiction and Forrest Gump making the movie an afterthought for moviegoers.

'The Last Action Hero' (1993)

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as himself as he stars as Jack Slater in The Last Action Hero, a movie within a movie where a young boy breaches a cinematic world using a magic movie ticket. After a financial loss of $26 million, the box office blunder has since gone on to be a cult classic success.

The Last Action Hero’starget audience was distracted with the release of Jurassic Park. An unfair matchup for the Schwarzenegger led action film caused the movie to finish second during it’s opening weekend to the then highest grossing movie of all time. Luckily, the movie fans discovered the gem after it’s VHS release.

'Hook' (1991)

In Hook, Robin Williams stars as Peter Pan, and he revisits his old stomping grounds after Captain Hook kidnaps his children to bait him into a rematch. According to Steven Spielberg: A Biography “when Hook opened with less than expected box-office numbers in December 1991, many people wrote it off as a bomb”.

RELATED: Steven Spielberg Originally Wanted ‘Hook’ to Be a Musical

Garnering five Oscar nominations and a profit of $50 million, Hook’s initial accomplishments were pardoned and the Steven Spielberg’sadventure film fell prisoner to unrealistic expectations. The movie was released during the height of Beauty and the Beast’s historical theatrical run and the blockbuster cast a shadow over most of Hook’sachievements.

'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

In the reboot of the Mad Max series, Charlize Theron plays Furiosa, a rebel who leads Mad Max and a group of female slaves on a high speed chase away from a tyrant. Although Max Max: Fury Road is the highest grossing Mad Max film, The Hollywood Reporter expressed that the movie lost the studio between $20-40 million.

A majority of the people who watched Mad Max: Fury Road loved the film. Sadly, not a lot of people were able to watch the movie as it struggled for attention while competing against Jurassic Worldand Avengers: Age of Ultronduring its theatrical run. Mad Max: Fury Road’s rivals would become the third and fifth highest grossing films of all time that year.

NEXT: Will 'Black Adam' Break Even For Warner Bros.?