Every decade is privy to having its own stand-out collections of iconic and well-remembered cult classic films, yet the 2000s may be the most iconic and most memorable in its cult classic catalog. Especially with the rise of digital media and the widespread usage of the internet, more and more films were being created than ever before, creating a sure-to-be collection of cult classics in the process. A number of the cult classics released in this decade are still held in massively high regard as some of the most beloved movies of the 21st century.

It's frankly impossible to think about filmmaking and cinematic achievements in the 2000s without considering the multitude of iconic cult classics that defined the decade. Whether they were massive cultural hits among film circles, or even went beyond and became massive worldwide phenomenons in their own right that were inescapable in the cultural zeitgeist. A number of cult classics from the 2000s have become so beloved that they are greatly considered some of the greatest and most influential modern movies of all time.

10 'Battle Royale' (2000)

Director: Kinji Fukasaku

The massively influential action thriller to come from Japan, Battle Royale takes place in a not-so-far-off yet terrifying future, where the Japanese government forces a class of ninth-grade students to battle each other to the death. They battle under a terrifying new act meant to curb juvenile delinquency, having to battle on a remote island for three days until a victor is found, with explosive collars forcing all students to participate.

Even outside of the high quality and strengths of the original film itself, it's impossible to deny the impact that Battle Royale has had since its release not just on film, but pop culture as a whole. The film massively popularized and influenced many death games and dystopian films, including the likes of The Hunger Games, Squid Game, and even an entire video game genre named after the film. A big factor why this film made such a massive impact is the strength and mastery on display in the original film, with highly poignant and powerful themes throughout.

9 'Wet Hot American Summer' (2001)

Director: David Wain

Wet Hot American Summer sees the last day of the summer of 1981 at Camp Firewood, yet all the campers still have an array of unfinished business to do before they return to the real world. A wide variety of separate stories all see themselves taking place on the final day of camp, including love triangles, a waterfall rescue, talking vegetable cans, and a plan to save the camp from falling space debris. All of these stories find a way to connect and resolve themselves at the end of the day, at the massive camp-wide talent show.

Wet Hot American Summer is the definitive ensemble comedy film of the era, featuring a near-endless multitude of hilarious characters that each add their own flair and comedic genius to the film experience. With so many iconic and beloved campers in the film, it's impossible to watch the film and not have at least one character to absolutely fall in love with comedically. The film's signature and distinct style of comedy has continued to age gracefully as the years go by, a rare exception when it comes to the most iconic comedies of the era.

8 'Kung Pow: Enter the Fist' (2002)

Director: Steve Oedekerk

A comedic love letter to classic martial arts films, Kung Pow: Enter the First takes the footage and base storyline of a classic 70s kung fu film, and splices and includes his own characters, writing, and voice acting into the story. The result is a hilariously absurd comedic experience that follows The Chosen One as they set off to avenge the death of his parents at the hands of kung fu legend, Master Pain. He encounters a wide variety of strange allies and villains on his path of revenge, each more ludicrous and unbelievable than the last.

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist features a profoundly idiotic style of humor that, while not working for all audiences, acts as one of the funniest and most unique cinematic experiences. Very few films have been able to tap into the completely absurd style of humor that Kung Pow excels at, a style of humor that has only continued to delight in the modern era of ironic internet humor. The film already made massive waves throughout the 2000s as one of the most distinct and individual comedies of the era, and it will only further cement its legacy and delight audiences worldwide.

7 'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

Director: Edgar Wright

One of the most iconic and beloved horror comedies of the decade and of all time, Shaun of the Dead sees Shaun's uneventful life completely upended when a zombie outbreak. Hoping that the entire outbreak will simply blow over, Shaun and his best friend Ed make a plan to gather their family and hold up shelter at the local pub, all while attempting to avoid the ever-growing undead horde. However, a high number of complications end up making their travels and survivability that much more difficult, as more and more bodies continue to pile up and become a threat.

The 2000s were a massive time when it came to zombie-related media and films, yet Shaun of the Dead stands out not only as one of the first big zombie films of the era, but also as one of the best. The film perfectly balances the genuine terror and fear that comes from a deadly zombie apocalypse with a great deal of cheeky comedy and hijinks from its massively inadequate and underprepared characters. The film's approach to horror comedy as a whole has been massively influential for the entire genre as a whole not just in the 2000s, but the 21st century as a whole.

6 'Jennifer's Body' (2009)

Director: Karyn Kusama

Jennifer's Body follows the story of Jennifer Check, a popular cheerleader girl who finds herself possessed and transformed into a killer monster who begins laying waste to her male classmates. As more and more of the student body continues to go missing, Jennifer's best friend Needy begins investigating the disappearances, as well as Jennifer's new strange behavior. It soon becomes up to Needy to put a stop to Jennifer's murderous rampage before she ends up laying waste to everybody in their town.

While largely misunderstood by critics and audiences upon its initial release, Jennifer's Body has had a massive resurgence as more people have connected with its empowering feminist undertones. The film redirects and makes use of the tropes and conventions of women in horror and movies in general in able to create a highly impactful and powerful unsettling experience. The film's more metaphysical and subliminal approach to horror is highly commonplace in today's world of avant-garde "elevated horror", yet Jennifer's Body was simply ahead of the curve when it came to this trend.

5 'Mean Girls' (2004)

Director: Mark Waters

One of the most quotable and iconic teen movies of all time, Mean Girls follows the story of new student Cady Heron as she attempts to adjust and understand the highly toxic social ecosystem of high school. She soon finds herself at the center of the school's premiere popular girl clique, The Plastics, as they see her as being a potential new member of their exclusive group. However, Cady soon tarnishes her chances when she falls for heartthrob Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of the leader of The Plastics, Regina George.

It's hard to deny the massive impact and cultural significance that Mean Girls held throughout the 2000s not only as a teen movie, but as one of the most iconic and memorable comedies of the period. The film's more cynical and satirical look at the inner workings of high school cliques and factions was able to resonate greatly with audiences of all ages, becoming one of the most recognizable films of the 21st century. The film has had such a massive impact that it is already receiving an upcoming musical remake early next year.

4 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Director: Michel Gondry

One of the most beloved and iconic romance movies of the 21st century, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind sees recently heartbroken Joel realizing his former girlfriend has undergone a procedure to have him completely removed from her memory. This encourages him to have the same procedure to have his memories of her replaced, but with both of these former lovers not remembering one another, they ironically are given the opportunity to meet and fall in love all over again.

Eternal Sunshine takes a unique yet simple premise for a romance film and brings out all the powerful and heartbreaking emotions that come with such a resonating story. The film quickly made massive waves after its release thanks to both how unique and genre-bending it was, as well as just how well it was able to weave together its emotional sucker punches. It's a film that nearly more than any other film released in the decade is defined by its stature and legacy, and is a once-in-a-lifetime viewing experience that everyone should have.

3 'The Room' (2003)

Director: Tommy Wiseau

One of the most iconic So-Bad-it's-good movies of all time, The Room follows the story of Johnny, a successful banker who is on top of the world as he lives his life with his future wife, Lisa. However, his cheery and happy lifestyle soon begins to show cracks, as Lisa begins cheating on him with his best friend, Mark, creating a ripple effect that soon begins to destroy every aspect of his life.

The Room has attained such a powerful and resonating legacy as one of the best "so-bad-it's-good" movies of all time, to the point where the film is synonymous with the very concept of "so-bad-it's-good". It's a genuine marvel to watch unfold as nearly every aspect of the film, from the story and performances to the editing choices and pacing, make for one of the most unintentionally hilarious movies of all time. The world has quite frankly not seen a similar phenomenon of such a garbage movie being celebrated for its faults as seen with The Room, a legacy that it continues to this day.

2 'Donnie Darko' (2001)

Director: Richard Kelly

Donnie Darko is a high-concept fantasy mystery film that follows the story of Donnie, a troubled teenager who finds himself plagued by visions of a strange and mysterious rabbit named Frank. As Donnie attempts to make sense of Frank and many other strange occurrences that all seem to be connected, Frank begins to manipulate him into committing a series of crimes, supposedly for the greater good. As the days go by and a the supposed end of the world is rapidly approaching, Donnie soon must figure out a way to save the entire universe, even if it costs him his life.

Donnie Darko is the premiere example of a film with nearly a hundred different interpretations and meanings, meant for an audience to draw out and come to their own conclusions. This intrigue and mystery surrounding the film as a whole helped it skyrocket into massive notoriety and fame throughout the decade, with a special allure and beauty surrounding the film's true meaning. Although the film's successes can't entirely be attributed to its mystery aspects, as its also filled with quotable lines and is executed with tactful suspense and drama throughout.

1 'Napoleon Dynamite' (2004)

Director: Jared Hess

One of the biggest pop culture moments and staples of the 2000s as a whole, Napoleon Dynamite was genuinely an inescapable phenomenon for those living through the height of its popularity. The film follows the story of notoriously nerdy and isolated teenager Napoleon Dynamite, who decides to help his new friend Pedro win the class presidency in their small Western high school. At the same time, Napoleon also has to find time to navigate and deal with the equally strange occurrences that happen in his home life thanks to his bizarre and outlandish family.

Napoleon Dynamite features a signature style of mellow and soft-spoken dialogue-based humor that was frankly unheard of for the era but made such an impact that the film caught on like wildfire. From simply word of mouth alone, the film quickly attained massive success and worldwide acclaim the likes of which had never been seen before for such a small-scale indie film. Soon enough, people simply couldn't escape the film, whether it was people doing impressions of Napoleon's signature voice and mannerisms, or people wearing the now iconic "Vote for Pedro" shirt. While many other films of the era were able to achieve similar levels of notoriety well after the 2000s ended, no cult classic is more distinctly 2000s than Napoleon Dynamite.

