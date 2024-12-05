Cult classics are everywhere; they're usually movies that were initially considered bad or flops, but were later revisited and praised for their impact on cinema. They're also features that have amassed devoted followings and are often rewatched, quoted, and retold, which is where the phrase 'cult classic' originates from. Whether they're cult comedies or cult horror movies, their impact on cinema is unforgettable.

Some of the greatest movies ever made are also very violent. Consuming violence in film may be typically reserved for horror fans, but a lot of these movies aren't limited by genre. Their use of violence typically has a purpose; exploring the human fascination with it. However, this message didn't reach everyone, so many of the greatest violent cult films were also initially banned before they became beloved pieces of cinema. For those fascinated with violent themes, whether they're just for fun or for intense analysis, these cult classics are a great place to start.

10 'Road House' (1989)

Directed by Rowdy Herrington

Image via United Artists

Starting "low" on the violence scale, the original Road House is one of those cult classics that often ends up in the so bad it's good category. The Patrick Swayze feature shows him as James Dalton, a bouncer who gets an offer to move from NYC to be head of security at a bar in Missouri. The owner of the bar wants Dalton to take care of derelict visitors and the local gangster's enforcers. Dalton, a fair but stoic martial arts expert, accepts the duty.

The violence in Road House is tame by some standards, but the movie's full of it, regardless. There's constantly a brawl: people are smashing glass on each other's heads, using knives, and punching and kicking left and right. It has an 18+ rating in most countries, and for 'mature audiences only' on US television. Road House was considered a cheesy violence fest by critics, and shunned pretty quickly as a bad movie; however, the popularity of Road House (which is more or less thanks to Swayze) never dwindled among audiences. It was the most played movie on cable in 2020, which is a testament to how a long-lasting legacy can make a bad movie a great watch.

Road House A bouncer hired to clean up the baddest honkytonk in a Missouri town. Armed with a black belt in karate and a Ph.D. in philosophy, Patrick Swayze sets out to tame the Double Deuce for its owner. Release Date May 19, 1989 Director Rowdy Herrington Cast Patrick swayze , Kelly Lynch , Sam Elliott , Ben Gazzara , Marshall R. Teague , Julie Michaels , Red West , Sunshine Parker Runtime 114 minutes

Watch on AMC+

9 'The Warriors' (1979)

Directed by Walter Hill

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Warriors was controversial upon its release, causing mayhem and intense violence among street gangs in real life. Paramount gave theaters a chance to change their minds about airing The Warriors, because of their fear of having their cinemas vandalized; this, and the overall impression of violence on film during the 1970s, contributed to The Warriors getting a backseat. After so many years, the more recent critics gave the movie a second chance, praising it for its storyline and style. This is how The Warriors became a cult film.

The movie is set in a dystopian NYC, where gangs are divided across territories and at war with each other. The Warriors, a street gang from Coney Island, are stuck in the Bronx when one of their own is murdered; they're suspected to be at fault, so they become targets of other gangs. They must hide and make their way back home through Manhattan. The movie is rated X in some countries, and R in the US. It was considered a reflection of the violent times in NYC, which is why young gang members resonated with the movie. The Warriors is stylish, iconic, and full of violence, but just so much that 'you can dig it.'

The Warriors Release Date February 9, 1979 Director Walter Hill Cast David Harris , Brian Tyler , Dorsey Wright , James Remar , Michael Beck Runtime 92 minutes

Watch on Philo

8 'Battles Without Honor and Humanity' (1973)

Directed by Kinji Fukasaku

Image via Toei

Battles Without Honor and Humanity is a wildcard on the cult film list, but this series of yakuza movies became even more popular as time went by; the first movie was a smash hit in Japan, but it was not until later that the movie gained a bigger following globally. Battles Without Honor and Humanity was filmed in a documentary style, with characters based on real-life gangsters. There was no romanticized violence, no impressive suits and slick hairstyles - these yakuza are as gritty as life gets.

The movie was inspired by a famous newspaper article based on the memoirs of a Hiroshima yakuza member, Kōzō Minō, so most of the violence in the movie is somewhat inspired by real-life crimes. It follows the rise of a Hiroshima street gangster, Shozo Hirono (Bunta Sugawara), who returns from war and quickly rises in the ranks of the yakuza. The movie follows ten years of his life, and depicts all the gritty violence, death, and destruction that happens around gang members like him. The movie's rated as 18+ for blood and gore, but it can become very intense to watch because of the realistic, detailed camerawork.

Watch on Apple TV

7 'Blue Velvet' (1986)

Directed by David Lynch

Close

Blue Velvet isn't gory or bloody, but it is intense and graphic for anyone sensitive to sexual violence in particular. David Lynch's talent for creating bizarre, psychologically disturbing imagery excels in Blue Velvet, which he was first judged on and later praised for. It follows Jeffrey (Kyle MacLachlan), a college student who returns to his hometown and finds a severed human ear on his walk. The ear connects him to lounge singer Dorothy (Isabella Rossellini), who is taken hostage, abused, and forced into sexual intercourse by the psychopathic gangster Frank Booth (Dennis Hopper).

Frank, specifically, is a terrifying character; most of his interactions are characterized by him huffing gas from a tank and then retreating into one of two personalities - Daddy, a sadistic, violent man; and Baby, a more masochistic, sexually charged man. As terrifying Frank is, he's also an iconic villain who wouldn't be half as popular if it weren't for Dennis Hopper. When the movie was first test screened, someone wrote "David Lynch should be shot" on their response card. While the first impressions of Blue Velvet were negative, it's now a cult classic with praise for Lynch's surreal and symbolic world building.

Blue Velvet The discovery of a severed human ear found in a field leads a young man on an investigation related to a beautiful, mysterious nightclub singer and a group of psychopathic criminals who have kidnapped her child. Release Date January 1, 1986 Director David Lynch Cast Isabella Rossellini , Kyle MacLachlan , Dennis Hopper , Laura Dern , Hope Lange , dean stockwell Runtime 120 minutes

Watch on Tubi

6 'Reservoir Dogs' (1992)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino