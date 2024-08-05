For the tender-hearted souls and hopeless romantics (although not exclusively) there is nothing quite as satisfying as sitting through a well-written romance movie that will fully immerse them in its narrative and bring them closer to their characters. Often dealing with very touching themes, films that fit into this category can appeal to a wide range of audiences.

While it is true that many iconic romance films have captured the attention of many from the get-go, others have achieved mainstream success over time, becoming fan-favorites after garnering a passionate following and fanbase. Today, we look back at some of the best cult classic romance movies, ranking them by overall greatness and their impact on worldwide cinema.

10 '500 Days of Summer' (2009)

Director: Marc Webb

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Directed by Marc Webb, 500 Days of Summer is a quirky romantic comedy that centers around Joseph Gordon-Levitt's hopeless romantic "nice guy" Tom who, after being dumped by the girl of his dreams, reflects on their relationship in an attempt to find out where things went wrong (and how he can win her back).

Filled with memorable scenes and quotable dialogue, 500 Days of Summer provides audiences with a realistic approach to relationships, presenting a nuanced depiction of the highs and lows that love includes and highlighting that not everything is meant to last and that is okay. Thanks to its refreshing take on the romantic comedy category, Webb's charming film has quickly become a cult classic romantic movie, appealing to audiences all over the globe with its non-linear narrative and three-dimensional characters.

Watch on Hulu

9 'Buffalo '66' (1998)

Director: Vincent Gallo

Image via Lions Gate

Starring the polarizing Vincent Gallo (who also directed the film) and Christina Ricci, the controversial but treasured dark dramedy Buffalo '66 illustrates thirty-something Billy's intriguing journey to meet his parents with his wife five years after being released from prison for a crime he did not commit. The issue is he does not actually have a wife, so he kidnaps a dance student named Layla and forces her to act as his partner for the visit.

Thanks to its distinctive visual style and Gallo's unique and unconventional vision, which combines offbeat humor with a dark romance tale, Buffalo '66 has become a staple when it comes to cult classic romance films. While the film is not to everyone's taste (especially because of the power imbalance between the two characters and the whole Stockholm Syndrome narrative, which may be uncomfortable to get through even if Layla ends up falling for Billy), this compelling movie provides viewers with an original story that criticizes societal norms, family dynamics, and the pursuit of the American Dream.

Watch on Amazon Prime

8 'True Romance' (1993)

Director: Tony Scott

Image via Warner Bros.

Blending the romance and crime genres with engrossing results, Tony Scott's True Romance takes viewers back to Detroit, where a pop-culture enthusiast (Christian Slater) steals cocaine from his new wife's (Patricia Arquette) pimp (Gary Oldman) and attempts to sell it in Hollywood. However, this incites mobsters to pursue the couple and a complicated adventure begins.

Featuring a top-notch Quentin Tarantino screenplay that will attract fans of the acclaimed filmmaker, True Romance further proves that cinema can be simultaneously dark, wicked, fun, and romantic. Scott's iconic feature ranks high among the best cult classics of all time, with its creative and bold storytelling as well as memorable characters, often being the subject of praise. It is undeniable that True Romance had an impact on the genre, influencing other movies in the category. It is worth noting that it was heavily inspired by the beloved Terrence Malick's 1973 movie Badlands, which deserves a nod, too.

Rent on Amazon

7 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Director: Rob Reiner

Image via 20th Century Studios

It would be impossible not to mention Rob Reiner's adventure epic The Princess Bride, a fantasy tale that follows the adventures of a farmboy-turned-pirate (Cary Elwes) met with challenges, enemies, and allies in an intense quest to reunite with his one true love (Robin Wright). The fascinating story of perseverance, true love, and determination is narrated by a little boy's (Fred Savage) grandfather (Peter Falk).

The Princess Bride's timeless appeal and charm remains, whether because of the universal themes of friendship, bravery, and true love that it deals with or the memorable and heartwarming characters that it features. It's not difficult to grasp why this would be such a fan-favorite film that has garnered a devoted cult following, especially when the childhood classic has captured the hearts of so many, holding a high rewatchability value to this day and evoking that bittersweet wave of nostalgia.

Watch on Disney+

6 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' (2010)

Director: Edgar Wright

Image via Universal Pictures

Edgar Wright's unconventional teen comedy is perfectly fit for magical realism enthusiasts, illustrating a fun take on Toronto where society is a giant computer system video game. The story follows an unemployed bass guitarist (Michael Cera) who must defeat his new girl friend's (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) seven evil exes who control her love life in order to win her heart.

Based on the comic books by Bryan Lee O'Malley, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is frequently celebrated for its innovative take on the genre, memorable characters, and fantastic worldbuilding, which make it an incredibly immersive experience with a strong and distinctive visual style. What's more, Wright's cult classic romance film also benefits from its unique romantic narrative and the amazing chemistry between the two leads. At its heart lies a believable self-discovery and personal growth arc that makes the story all the more appealing.

Watch on Max

5 'Harold and Maude' (1971)

Director: Hal Ashby

Image via Paramount Pictures

Directed by Hal Ashby, the controversial Harold and Maude offers viewers an out-of-the-box coming-of-age story with quirky comedy elements. The story follows a young, rich, and death-obsessed (Bud Cort) boy who finds his life changed after meeting septuagenarian Maude (Ruth Gordon) at a funeral.

While a somewhat controversial story, given the unconventional bond between its two central characters (it is worth noting, however, that both Cort's character and the star himself were of age when filming took place), Harold and Maude is a landmark in cinema that did what it intended to do: challenged societal norms and was thought-provoking enough to sparkle discussion. All of these attributes contribute to its status as an undeniable cult classic that has garnered a huge cult following over the years.

Harold and Maude Release Date December 20, 1971 Cast Ruth Gordon , Bud Cort , Vivian Pickles , Cyril Cusack , Charles Tyner , Ellen Geer Runtime 91 minutes

Watch on Pluto TV

4 'Amélie' (2001)

Director: Jean-Pierre Jeunet

Image via UGC

This whimsical magical realism feature, originally titled Le fabuleux destin d'Amélie Poulain, is guaranteed to provide anyone with a great serotonin boost. Jean-Pierre Jeunet's beloved, quirky, feel-good romance follows a young waitress named Amélie (Audrey Tautou in her most memorable role). Despite being caught in her imaginative world, Amélie decides to help others find happiness. She ends up finding true love somewhere along the way.

It's not surprising that the dreamy Amélie has earned a cult classic status over time: the dreamy film is the kind of picture that instantly feels like a warm hug, captivating global cinephiles before they even press play. Its unmatched allure comes from its beautiful visual style painted in stunning vibrant color, the picturesque Paris locations, the immersive soundtrack, and, of course, the uplifting themes of generosity, kindness, and finding beauty in the mundane that it deals with.

Amélie Release Date August 16, 2001 Cast Audrey Tautou , Mathieu Kassovitz Runtime 123 Minutes

Watch on Max

3 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Director: Michel Gondry

Image via Focus Features

It would be impossible to list romance cult classics and not mention Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, a Michel Gondry science fiction movie written by Charlie Kaufman and starring Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey. The story focuses on a couple who undergoes a medical procedure to have each other permanently erased from their memories after their relationship deteriorates.

Blending psychological drama with dark romance elements while exploring themes of love, loss, and memory, this innovative romance tale — which took home the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay — provides food for thought with its unique concept, non-linear storytelling, and artistic vision. The impact of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind on the genre is undeniable, which is part of why it is still highly revisited and cherished by audiences of all generations to this day.

Rent on Amazon

2 'Before Sunrise' (1995)

Director: Richard Linklater

Image via Columbia Pictures

Richard Linklater's Before trilogy — comprising Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, and Before Midnight — is widely regarded as one of the finest, perfect from start to finish. However, the first (and arguably the second) installment remains the most remarkable. The story sees youngsters Ethan Hawke's Jesse and Julie Delpy's Celine meeting on a train in Europe to spend one magical evening together in Vienna. Although the chances of this being their only night together are high, they ultimately fall in love.

This slice-of-life essential is the perfect choice for anyone keen on beautifully written dialogue that feels real and authentic, making it easy for audiences to connect with the characters on a deeper level and understand their fascinating connection. Plus, the chemistry between Hawke and Delpy in this poignant subsequent for indie romance films is so powerful that the two worked in two more films afterward. A beloved cult classic romance for years (and for years to come), it comes as no shock that the enchanting Before Sunrise takes a special spot on this list.

Before Sunrise Release Date January 27, 1995 Cast Ethan Hawke , Julie Delpy , Andrea Eckert , Hanno Pöschl , Karl Bruckschwaiger , Tex Rubinowitz Runtime 105 minutes

Rent on Apple TV

1 'In the Mood for Love' (2000)

Director: Wong Kar-Wai

Image via Universal Pictures

Set against the backdrop of 1960s Hong Kong, Wong Kar-Wai's delicate meditation on repressed desire follows the growing connection between Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung's characters, two introverted neighbors who suspect that their spouses are engaging in extramarital activities. Despite the strong magnetic pull toward each other, they both agree to keep their bond platonic to ensure similar wrongs are avoided.

With each frame carefully crafted in warm color to create an intimate ambiance that embodies the nostalgic feeling that it evokes, the moving cult favorite In the Mood For Love is a solid pick for anyone who appreciates beautiful aesthetics in film. On top of its amazing acting performances and excellent direction, In the Mood For Love also stands out for the way it handles its central love story, resulting in a strong contender for viewers who find relish in slow-burn romantic narratives that evoke a strong sense of yearning, longing, and melancholia. Other films by Kar-Wai that are often regarded as romance cult classics and deserve an honorary mention are Fallen Angels and Chungking Express.

In the Mood For Love Release Date March 9, 2001 Cast Maggie Cheung , Tony Leung Chiu Wai , Rebecca Pan , Roy Cheung Runtime 98 Minutes

Watch on Max

NEXT: 17 Best Time Travel Romance Movies, Ranked