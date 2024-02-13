Defining the best cult movies from any genre is a difficult task, because while there's often a clear way to tell whether something is or isn't a work of science fiction (for example), what qualifies something as a cult movie feels less concrete. Cult classics usually have limited fanbases compared to mainstream hits, and those fans tend to be remarkably passionate (and sometimes even intense). But when a cult movie picks up enough fans and popularity, does it cease being a cult classic and instead become just a classic?

This is demonstrated by some of the cult classic sci-fi movies below, because a few of these have become quite popular in the years since they first came out. Plenty ride the line between cult classic and classic, but that could just be what tends to happen to the best cult films; they build up thousands - and eventually millions - of fans and emerge as butterflies into pop culture at large. The main thing is that these movies are all sci-fi, they're all a little offbeat, they either were or are considered cult films, and all are worth exploring, beginning with the very good and ending with the great.

10 'Repo Man' (1984)

Director: Alex Cox

Repo Man is a quintessential cult comedy/sci-fi movie from the 1980s, which is a decade that seemed to birth more cult classics than most, or at least more that captured decently-sized groups of fans. It’s a film that starts simple enough, revolving around a young man working with an older one to repossess vehicles, only for more and more sci-fi elements to get introduced as things get progressively wilder.

Eventually, Repo Man takes a turn towards widespread government conspiracies and extraterrestrial life, and though it’s surely going to be too aggressively punk or weird for some, those who can get on its wavelength will likely have a blast. It’s a movie with a distinct style that explodes off the screen with confidence and aggression, genuinely not seeming to care one bit whether the viewer will understand it or not, and that kind of spirit’s easy to admire, even among all the chaos.

9 'Strange Days' (1995)

Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Kathryn Bigelow has made all sorts of movies throughout what’s become an eclectic career, with Strange Days being one of her best (and perhaps her most under-appreciated). As far as sci-fi settings go, Strange Days doesn’t venture too far from its year of release (1995), as it takes place during the last few days of 1999, narratively centering on two people working together to solve a mysterious murder.

Strange Days takes a film noir kind of set-up and runs with it, ultimately becoming an exciting amalgamation of neo-noir, thriller, crime, and sci-fi genres. It took some time to find an audience, and might be the kind of wild and ambitious thing that would feel a bit much or over-stuffed for general audiences… though those willing to watch a film take many familiar things and combine them into something wholly strange and distinctive will find a lot to like here.

8 'The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension' (1984)

Director: W.D. Richter

With a title as gonzo and wonderful as The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension, of course this gleeful mish-mash of sci-fi/comedy/romance/adventure/action/music was always going to be a cult classic. It takes a certain kind of person to hear a title like that and say to themselves, “Yep, sign me up,” and such a person would also have to feel sorry for someone who’d reject a movie simply because it was called The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension.

Indeed, Buckaroo Banzai has adventures beyond comprehension within this film, and that it also features one of the most eclectic casts of the 1980s (including Peter Weller, John Lithgow, Jeff Goldblum, and Christopher Lloyd) just makes it even better. It’s hard to describe a movie like The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension, but even if one could, that would take away the unique experience of watching it and simply going along with the ride it provides.

7 'Galaxy Quest' (1999)

Director: Dean Parisot

Proving that a cult classic science fiction movie can exist and thrive without having a release during the 1980s, Galaxy Quest is one of those unsung classics that probably should’ve been more of a hit than it was. It’s quirky, yes, but ultimately easy to settle into and enjoy as far as cult movies go, revolving around the cast of a Star Trek-like show forced into helping an actual alien race win an epic space conflict against their oppressors, after they’re mistaken for real heroes.

As far as parody movies go, Galaxy Quest is one of the most good-natured, given it pokes fun very gently at old-school television sci-fi while still celebrating the genre and showing why people get attached to such stories. It’s both a good sci-fi movie and a good parody of certain science fiction tropes and conventions, and definitely one of the best cult sci-fi movies made and released after the 1980s.

6 'Seconds' (1966)

Director: John Frankenheimer

Seconds feels ahead of its time, not necessarily because what it depicts has come true or become a reality in the decades since, but because as a sci-fi/horror movie, it still feels frightening and uncomfortable to sit through. The premise involves an organization that allows clients to become somebody else, with the entire process involving surgery and the eradication of the intended target, so the client can fully take over their lives.

It's got the sorts of themes and ideas that two generations of Cronenbergs (both David and Brandon) have explored in some of their work, and remains shocking and provocative to this day. It’s a wonder that an American movie went to the places that Seconds went to way back in 1966, making it easy to see why it was too much for some at the time while hitting the mark with more viewers in the years since.

5 'Tetsuo: The Iron Man' (1989)

Director: Shinya Tsukamoto

A highlight of the late 1980s (though admittedly not the kind of thing that would be everyone’s cup of tea), Tetsuo: The Iron Man is surprisingly popular for a movie where enormously bizarre, horrific, and grisly things happen, all presented in a way that can be painful to watch. The painfulness is the point, though, in a way, as the headache-inducing nature of Tetsuo: The Iron Man is intended to give one a visceral reaction.

It's body horror to the extreme, pushing boundaries in terms of what’s shown and heard, and intending to dish out some of the pain the protagonist feels – owing to his grueling transformation – onto the audience. It’s hardcore science fiction that’s harrowing but also darkly thrilling, mostly because of how intense one is likely to feel while watching it (and at least it’s a short burst of intentional unpleasantness, given the runtime of just 67 minutes).

4 'Re-Animator' (1985)

Director: Stuart Gordon

On the topic of intense science fiction horror movies from the 1980s, Re-Animator might not be quite as intense or dizzying as Tetsuo: The Iron Man, but it makes up for that by being horrendously gory in a way that might still upset the squeamish. It earns its cult classic status by pushing boundaries in this regard, having a great deal of fun with its comedic spin on a sickening story while also throwing buckets of blood and other assorted body parts around.

It takes place in medical college, and revolves around one oddball student causing havoc through his experiments surrounding the re-animation of dead tissue. 1985’s Re-Animator is certainly a classic for those who like gross-out humor, science fiction, and horror, though its sequels never quite lived up to the original (and, on one occasion, proved to be quite distant in terms of quality).

3 'They Live' (1988)

Director: John Carpenter

Not only does They Live combine action, science fiction, and (mild) horror elements very effectively, but it also proves to be a very funny and surprisingly sharp piece of satire. It also kicks off with an inventive concept that would be fun enough to carry the movie even without such extra things, centering on a man who comes across a pair of sunglasses that, when worn, reveal the world to have been taken over by aliens controlling humanity through subliminal messages.

They Live has some classic lines of dialogue that have slipped into pop culture, with the premise and certain sequences (namely a one-on-one fight that goes on for what feels like forever) becoming fairly iconic, too. But They Live does still have the spirit of a cult classic, and even if it’s right on the cusp of being just a well-received movie, the fact it took some time for it to get there while also feeling ahead of its time, in some ways, also contributes to that cult feel.

2 'Brazil' (1985)

Director: Terry Gilliam

Taking a dystopian world/premise and combining that type of science fiction with comedy and some arthouse flair, Brazil is a mind-bending film that still feels like a lot to take in and process nowadays. That does mean viewers in the mid-1980s were probably even less prepared for the Franz Kafka-esque ride Brazil takes them on, and that ride is undoubtedly relentless, seemingly designed to provoke as much discomfort as possible.

Brazil is a lot, but it also does a lot well, and while its grim future that’s spiraled out of control thanks to technology and bureaucracy hasn’t exactly come to pass, it’s regrettably not possible yet to rule out the real world going the way the world within this film does. Perhaps "cautionary tale" can be yet another term used to describe Brazil, on top of it being an imaginative thriller, a surreal science fiction movie, and a very dark/nightmarish comedy.

1 'Akira' (1988)

Director: Katsuhiro Otomo

Okay, so admittedly, Akira is a good deal more popular than the aforementioned cult science fiction movies, and can also count itself as one of the most famous anime films not released by Studi Ghibli, if not the most famous non-Ghibli anime film. But in decades past, anime was more of a niche genre outside Japan, and it took some time for Akira (and other animated films from Japan) to reach wider audiences, and get more international acclaim.

Even then, Akira might be the kind of film that everyone under a certain age has heard of, but might’ve slipped by most older viewers; even those who like the science fiction genre. So though it’s a popular film, it was a cult movie for some duration of its lifespan (and is fairly odd and even perplexing in some places, especially after just one watch), and given how excellently animated and scored it is – as well as how creatively it depicts the far-off future of… 2019 – it deserves to be considered a top-tier sci-fi cult classic.

