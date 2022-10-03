The '80s were, to say the least, an interesting time. Pop culture expanded and matured, new and iconic technology was introduced, and the visual aesthetic of it all—from clothes to hairstyles—was wild.

As one would expect, it was also a hell of a decade for cinema. These 10 years saw the explosion of legendary blockbusters like Raiders of the Lost Ark, and the introduction of more high-concept mainstream films like Aliens than ever before. In an effort to show their love for the movies of the decade of exuberance, IMDb users rushed to the platform to give their favorite films outstanding ratings.

When War Is Truly Hell — 'Come and See' (1985)

The war genre tends to be a slippery slope, with a big risk of romanticizing war instead of painting it as the hellscape that it truly is. But if ever a film has depicted war as a nightmare, that's the Soviet masterpiece Come and See, where an innocent teenager joins the resistance against German forces.

Elem Klimov's anti-war opus is genuinely hard to stomach, but a must-see film nevertheless. It's visually striking, narratively gut-wrenching, and absolutely worthy of its score of 8.4 on IMDb.

The Claustrophobic World of a Submarine — 'Das Boot' (1981)

Undoubtedly one of the most popular German films of all time, as well one of the best movies of director Wolfgang Petersen's career, Das Boot is a claustrophobic WWII film where a German submarine hunting Allied ships suddenly becomes the hunted.

The film serves as a sensible and tactful reminder that Germans who didn't believe in Nazi ideals were also victims of the war. The characters are all vibrant and well-constructed, and their hellish misadventure hundreds of feet under the sea is terrifying but spellbinding. Because of all this great qualities, the movie has a fantastic IMDb score of 8.4.

Everything You've Heard Is True — 'Amadeus' (1984)

Winner of 8 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Miloš Forman's masterpiece Amadeus tells the story of musical genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart through the eyes of his peer and rival, Antonio Salieri.

Flawlessly written and directed, as well as sporting sophisticated visuals and passionate performances, the movie is far from a typical biopic. It's a riveting tale about betrayal, justice, devotion, and rebellion, with an IMDb score of 8.4 to prove its outstanding quality.

This Time, There's an 's' in the Title — 'Aliens' (1986)

Seven years after Ridley Scott's sci-fi horror cult classic Alien, the baton went over to James Cameron to direct Aliens, a more action-oriented sequel where protagonist Ripley's lifepod is found by a salvage crew over 50 years after the events of the first movie, and she once again comes into contact with the alien species she had such a hard time beating the first time around.

IMDb users, who gave the movie a more-than-respectable score of 8.4, found the return of Ripley and the Xenomorphs to be an impressive, suspenseful, and thrilling experience that often goes so far as to surpass its predecessor.

If Adventure Has a Name — 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

In a decade full of iconic adventure movies, Steven Spielberg's Raiders of the Lost Ark towers above the rest. It was the first adventure of the now instantly recognizable archaeologist Indiana Jones, where he's hired to locate the legendary Ark of the Covenant.

Raiders has not just one, but many of the most popular scenes of '80s cinema, earning it an 8.4 score on IMDb. It's perfectly structured and insanely fun, with a rich ensemble of characters led by Indy himself, played terrifically by Harrison Ford.

A Cult Classic That Has Aged Like Fine Wine — 'The Shining' (1980)

This Stanley Kubrick-directed adaptation of a Stephen King novel follows Jack, who accepts a caretaker job at a massive hotel which will have him, his wife, and their son isolated for the winter. Madness ensues.

Although it initially received an abysmal critical reception, The Shining has become an acclaimed cult classic over the years, as proved by its score of 8.4 on IMDb. It's astonishingly well made, resulting in a terrifying descent into madness with one of Jack Nicholson's most highly praised performances.

A World War II Tear-Jerker — 'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

As far as anti-war films are concerned, it's hard to make them more devastating than Grave of the Fireflies, one of the only movies to have a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. It's an early Studio Ghibli outing about two children who are orphaned after their mother dies in an air raid during WWII.

The characters of the movie are fascinatingly complex and endearing, which makes the story all the more heartbreaking. It's a beautifully animated ode to resilience and human nature with gorgeous music and excellent sound design, resulting in an admirable IMDb score of 8.5—Which you might struggle to see through all the tears that'll inevitably fill your eyes after watching Grave of the Fireflies.

Growing Up Alongside the Movies — 'Cinema Paradiso' (1988)

This beautiful Italian classic is the story of Totò, a filmmaker recalling his idyllic childhood, when he fell in love with the movies at his home theatre and formed an unbreakable bond with the projectionist.

There are few films as moving, touching, sweet, and endearing as Cinema Paradiso. It serves as a beautiful tribute to cinema, to love, to friendship, to childhood, and to growing up. Because of everything that makes it so incredibly enjoyable, it has earned a terrific score of 8.5 on IMDb.

The Ultimate Sci-Fi Comedy Adventure — 'Back to the Future' (1985)

There is no way to not love Back to the Future, an exciting sci-fi comedy about a high-school student who accidentally travels thirty years into the past, inadvertently disrupting his parents' first meeting.

Simply put, Back to the Future is one of the most iconic and popular feel-good movies of the '80s, perfectly embodying what made the decade's films so great. In its simplicity lies its greatness, with a thrilling story and a cast of charming characters. It definitely deserves its score of 8.5 on IMDb.

The Perfect Sci-Fi/Fantasy Epic — 'Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Originally titled simply The Empire Strikes Back, this sequel to the 1977 cultural phenomenon Star Wars, where the Empire is more determined than ever to thwart the Rebellion's efforts, is considered by many to surpass its predecessor in every possible way.

Empire has been so deeply ingrained into pop culture that it's next to impossible to find someone who doesn't know about it. The Hoth battle, the training with Yoda, the duel between Luke and Vader and the consequent plot twist known by all... Everything about this film feels fresh, compelling, and exciting even after decades of its release. It has a much deserved-score of 8.7 on IMDb, product of its incredible imagination and contagious passion for the medium of cinema.

