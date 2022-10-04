The Halloween season has officially begun, and it’s time to make sure that your monthly watch list reflects that. There's no universal definition for a "cult classic," but there are several signifiers. Usually, it is used in reference to underground films, midnight movies, and box office bombs: what ties every cult classic together is its fervent fanbase.

A movie is usually crowned a cult classic if it has a small but dedicated following who form an elaborate subculture around it — hence, a "cult." There are plenty of niche horror movies that are perfect for watching this spooky and spine-tingling time of year.

15 'Jennifer's Body' (2009)

IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

When a high school cheerleader (Megan Fox) is demonically possessed after a satanic ritual gone wrong, she feeds on her male classmates’ flesh to fulfill her cannibalistic cravings. As the opening line of the movie states, “Hell is a teenage girl.”

Jennifer’s Body has a dismal rating on IMDb. Needless to say, it was a box office bomb, with critics and audiences writing it off as a trashy experiment in horror-comedy. However, this might have been due to the marketing which screenwriter Diablo Cody declares was “all wrong” and that's not to mention how it was misunderstood. Jennifer’s Body has since been appreciated as a feminist cult horror film in the wake of MeToo.

14 'X' (2022)

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

In 1979, a group of adult filmmakers traveled to rural Texas, where they met a reclusive, elderly couple who caught them in the act. A homage to '70s grindhouse movies, director Ti West’s love of the slasher genre oozes from every scene and every bodily crevice. Mia Goth and Jenna Ortega also shine as the scream queens of Gen Z.

With a reasonably low rating on IMDb, X has all the makings of a modern cult classic. The film is an unapologetic love letter to its influences, made for a specific section of horror fanatics.

13 'Titane' (2021)

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

After Julia Ducournau’s directorial debut, Raw, a cannibalistic, coming-of-age film, caused audience members to pass out, her sophomore movie was much anticipated. Titane follows a young woman (Agathe Rousselle) with a titanium plate fitted to her head and a disturbing obsession with cars. It also follows a father who is reunited with his missing son. How those two tales intertwine will probably surprise you.

The film’s average rating on IMDb proves that it is not for the faint-hearted or those with weak stomachs. Fans of body horror will love Titane, but it’s definitely not for everyone.

12 'Heathers' (1989)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

At Westerburg High, Veronica Sawyer (Winona Ryder) is struggling to fit in with the catty clique of Heathers: Duke (Shannen Doherty), McNamara (Lisanne Falk), and Queen Bee Chandler (Kim Walker). When a mysterious new kid and James Dean lookalike arrives, complete with a cocky smirk and leather jacket, Veronica’s teenage angst suddenly racks up a body count.

Over two decades after its initial release, Heathers still influences iconic teen movies, including the new Netflix release Do Revenge. If that, along with its rating on IMDb, doesn’t cement Heathers’ cult classic status, we don’t know what will.

11 'From Dusk Till Dawn' (1996)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Taking an already wild and unorthodox premise and amplifying it with the wild directing style of Robert Rodriguez, From Dusk Till Dawn is a flashy and fun vampire story that is aware of its own absurdity and plays into it to an exceptional degree. The film sees a duo of criminals as they travel into Mexico after kidnapping a father and his two kids, deciding to hide out in safety at a shift Mexican bar. However, they soon realize that the bar is overrun with vampires, with the group joining other patrons in a battle for their lives as they have to wait for the sun to arise.

While its chaotic and absurdist antics made it difficult to cross over into the mainstream, many attributes of From Dusk Till Dawn cemented it as a cult classic among die-hard horror fans of the 90s and early 2000s. From the flippant swapping of genres from crime thriller to horror survival to the instantly iconic performances across the board from the likes of George Clooney, Quentin Tarantino, and Harvey Keitel, the film feels designed from the ground up to cater to underground film clubs and horror fans alike. – Robert Lee

10 ‘Videodrome’ (1983)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Written and directed by the King of body horror, David Cronenberg, Videodrome follows a programmer (James Woods) at a TV station specializing in adult entertainment who stumbles across the stuff of nightmares: a mysterious broadcast signal of snuff films. As he attempts to uncover the signal’s source, he increasingly loses touch with reality in a series of disturbing and bizarre hallucinations.

Although a box-office bomb with mainstream audiences in 1983, it has been heralded as a cult classic among niche circles and Cronenberg’s best film to date, with an impressive rating on IMDb.

9 'Hereditary' (2018)

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

When her unstable mother passes away, Annie (Toni Collette), her husband, son, and daughter mourn the loss. Tortured by grief, Annie and her children begin to experience strange visions and compulsions. In director Ari Aster’s twisted and nightmarish imagination, generational trauma is monstrous and inescapable.

Described as this generation’s The Exorcist, Hereditary truly is terrifying, with a high IMDb rating to back it up. Midsommar is not far behind with a rating of 7.1, cementing Aster as a new voice in the horror genre whose future works will attract countless fans.