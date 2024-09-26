Finding a working definition of "cult classic" is a complicated task. Coined in the 1970s, the term has seen such an evolution over the decades that today, in the era of ubiquitous availability thanks to the Internet, it is so different from what it used to be that it's hard to pin down what, exactly, qualifies as a cult classic. Generally speaking, these are countercultural pieces that lend themselves to a cult-like following. Nostalgia, irony, re-watches, and midnight screenings all tend to be characteristics associated with cult films.

Most often, movies that did poorly when they were released and became a target of the mainstream's scorn are the ones that become cult classics. Often, cult films are actually pretty bad. From The Room to Plan 9 from Outer Space, some of the biggest cult classics are in no way examples of competent filmmaking, but they're so fun and ripe for critical analysis that fans can't help but love them. Sometimes, a bad cult film is just bad. From Mac and Me to Battlefield Earth, these are the worst cult classics, ranked by how incompetent and disappointing they are.

10 'Attack of the Killer Tomatoes!' (1978)

Directed by John De Bello

John De Bello's Attack of the Killer Tomatoes! is about... well, exactly that. It's a dark comedy where a group of scientists get together to save the world from mutated killer tomatoes. The movie aims to be a satire that pokes fun at American culture and the incompetence of the government, but it's so lacking in a bite that it ends up coming across as more of a parody.

Those who enjoy silly B-movie creature features will surely have a good enough time with Killer Tomatoes, which has a solid mixture of slasher tropes and camp, but everyone else — cult film fanatic or not — is better off avoiding it. Grating, derivative, and with a point that can be accurately summarized in a single sentence, this is a cult classic that's probably not worth recommending to anyone outside its very particular niche.

Watch on Amazon

9 'Tarzan the Ape Man' (1981)

Directed by John Derek

Image via United Artists

Created by Edgar Riche Boroughs in the 1910s, the public domain character of Tarzan soon became one of the most popular figures in cinema. Well before Disney turned him into a household name, though, John Derek made an abysmal adaptation in the form of Tarzan the Ape Man. In it, while on an African expedition with her father, Jane Parker meets a man raised by apes in the jungle, and the two become fascinated by each other.

The film turns the story into a bad softcore porno with a ridiculously boring narrative.

Self-advertised as "the most erotic adventure of all time," Tarzan the Ape Man is not erotic and barely qualifies as an adventure. Instead, the film turns the story into a bad softcore porno, with a ridiculously boring narrative and ridiculously stiff characters. The silly and cringe-worthy tone has appealed to enough people to turn this into a small cult classic, but there's nothing else in it that's even remotely entertaining.

Rent on Apple

8 'Mac and Me' (1988)

Directed by Stewart Raffill

Image via Orion Pictures

One of the most infamous family movies of all time, Mac and Me is just like Steven Spielberg's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, just without any of the good parts. It's a sci-fi adventure about an alien trying to escape from NASA who becomes friends with a guy in a wheelchair. It goes way beyond simply taking influence from the king of blockbusters: Mac and Me copies and pastes E.T., but with such incompetence that it's genuinely hard to understand how the process failed so terribly.

At its heart, Mac and Me is just a commercial for McDonald's and Coca-Cola, thanks to some of the most shameless product placement in the history of cinema. Some people have been able to look past that and see a disaster that's funny and nostalgic, but they're definitely a minority. For the most part, people think that Mac and Me is a glorified mockbuster with nothing of value to offer to cult audiences.

Mac and Me Release Date August 12, 1988 Cast Jade Calegory , Lauren Stanley , Christine Ebersole , Jonathan Ward , Tina Caspary Runtime 95 Minutes Writers Stewart Raffill , Steve Feke

Watch on PlutoTV

7 'Theodore Rex' (1995)

Directed by Jonathan R. Betuel

Image via New Line Cinema

What did Whoopi Goldberg do fresh off of winning her Academy Award for Ghost? Star in a series of terrible films, of course, one of the absolute worst ones being the cult classic Theodore Rex. Set in an alternate futuristic society, Theodore Rex sees a tough cop paired with a talking dinosaur to find a killer of prehistoric creatures, which leads them to uncover a secret plan to unleash Armageddon.

One of the worst dinosaur movies of all time, Theodore Rex found its cult reception with those who love bad films. However, it can be argued that this particular movie isn't even good at being so bad it's good. There are some laughs to be had, but no redeeming qualities to be found. Ultimately, watching Theodore Rex is a tortuous experience whose existence that even Whoopi Goldberg regrets.

Theodore Rex is currently not available to stream, rent, or purchase in the U.S.

6 'Catwoman' (2004)

Directed by Pitof

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

One of the most notoriously bad comic book movies ever made, Catwoman needs no introduction. Claiming to be inspired by the DC Comics character of the same name (though fans would argue otherwise), the film is about a shy woman endowed with the speed, reflexes, and senses of a cat. She walks a thin line between hero and criminal while a determined detective who's fascinated by her two personas pursues her.

Plagued with laughably dumb scenes, bad music, and nonsensical storylines, Catwoman defies the basic rules of storytelling in such unintentionally funny ways that it was pretty much guaranteed to get a cult following from the start. However, even the film's fans would be willing to accept that it's very much not a cult classic that anyone can enjoy. With inept directing and acting (Halle Berry innocent, though) and unexciting action scenes, it's the kind of experience that only veteran cult film fanatics should dare to have — and even then, why would they?

Catwoman Release Date July 23, 2004 Cast Halle Berry , Benjamin Bratt , Sharon Stone , Lambert Wilson , Frances Conroy , Alex Borstein Runtime 104 minutes Writers Bob Kane , Theresa Rebeck , John D. Brancato , Michael Ferris , John Rogers

Rent on Apple

5 'The Human Centipede 2 (Full Sequence)' (2011)

Directed by Tom Six

Image via IFC Midnight

The entirety of Tom Six's The Human Centipede trilogy is usually considered quite bad. Gross as it may be, though, the first film at least has some competent technical elements and a narrative that's not nearly as aggressively pretentious and awful as that of its sequel, The Human Centipede 2 (Full Sequence). It's about a disturbed loner obsessed with the first Human Centipede movie. Inspired by it, he dreams of creating a 12-person human centipede.

Chased by those who love to see how far horror filmmakers are willing to take the gross-out subgenre, as well as those intrigued by films that have been banned around the world, Human Centipede 2 soon became a cult classic almost as big as its predecessor. When it comes to quality, though, there's not much to be found here. The film comes across as narcissistic and self-obsessed, an insult to those who enjoyed the first installment. It's gross and disturbing without rhyme or reason, making it a waste of time for anyone who likes their horror with a side of story.

The Human Centipede 2 Release Date August 30, 2009 Cast Ashlynn Yennie , Laurence R. Harvey , Maddi Black , Kandace Caine , Dominic Borrelli , Lucas Hansen , Lee Nicholas Harris , Dan Burman , Daniel Jude Gennis Runtime 88 Minutes Writers Tom Six

Watch on AMC+

4 'Battlefield Earth' (2000)

Directed by Roger Christian

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Battlefield Earth is based on the book of the same name by Scientology creator L. Ron Hubbard. No more should need to be said. It's set in the year 3000 A.D. when humanity has become subjugated by the alien race of the Psychlos. The gold-thirsty aliens, however, are unaware that their subjects are about to ignite the biggest rebellion in the Earth's history.

Generally regarded as one of the absolute worst sci-fi movies ever, Battlefield Earth is plagued with bad performances, obnoxious camerawork, and a script that somehow manages to simultaneously be ridiculously nonsensical and utterly boring. Some may call it the single worst film of the 21st century thus far, and it would be hard to argue with them. Battlefield Earth proves that there is such a thing as a film that pushes its cult value so far that it just becomes "so bad it's bad."

3 'Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday' (1993)

Directed by Adam Marcus

Image via New Line Cinema

The Friday the 13th franchise was born in 1980 with one of the most iconic horror B-movies of all time. Little did anyone know, this spark would ignite a flame that would run for over ten installments. The ninth film in the franchise is generally regarded as the absolute worst: Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (it would not, in fact, be the final Friday), where the serial killer's supernatural origins are revealed.

Friday the 13th series completionists might as well watch this, but everyone else is better off steering clear of it. Convoluted, annoyingly bad, with ineffective body horror, and with very few of the elements that made previous installments in the franchise enjoyable, it's a cult classic that's not nearly as worthy of that status as its brethren. Its attempts at doing something different with the series are appreciated, but the fact of the matter is that said attempts fall flat.

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 13, 1993 Cast Kane Hodder , John D. LeMay , Kari Keegan , Steven Williams , Steven Culp , Erin Gray Runtime 87 Writers Jay Huguely , Adam Marcus , Dean Lorey

2 'Howard the Duck' (1986)

Directed by Willard Huyck