There is something so magical about trashy, B-movie horrors from the era of drive-in theaters. Their staying power ranges from largely nonexistent to greater than that of a prestige film, with only a few lying somewhere in between. Dismissed as shlock, B-movies had the freedom to crank out insane scripts full of kooky and transgressive ideas, making it no surprise these movies often garner cult levels of fame. Joseph Green’s 1962 The Brain That Wouldn’t Die is a shining example of bizarre science-fiction horror that is impossible to forget. The Brain That Wouldn't Die is caught halfway between the hokey mad-scientist trope of a talking decapitated head and the skin-crawling psychological horror of the world’s worst breakup. Frequently written off as camp nonsense, The Brain That Wouldn’t Die is a surprisingly thoughtful depiction of villainy and ethics.

‘The Brain That Wouldn’t Die’ is Peak Pulpy Mad Science with Jason Evers as Dr. Bill Cortner