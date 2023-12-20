The Big Picture Alice Eve takes a dark turn in Cult Killer, playing a junior private investigator working on a grisly murder case alongside seasoned Antonio Banderas.

The crime thriller follows Eve's character, Cassie Holt, as she uncovers a tangled web involving a relentless serial killer and a wealthy family with dark secrets.

The trailer reveals a descent into horror as Cassie delves deeper into the investigation, with danger lurking around every corner and shadowy figures behind it all.

Fresh off of playing John Cena's wife in the bombastic action comedy Freelance earlier this year, Alice Eve is taking a darker turn toward a grisly murder case in Cult Killer. Playing the junior private investigator working with a seasoned Antonio Banderas, they'll work their way through a tangled web involving a relentless serial killer and a rich family with skeletons in their closet. Collider can exclusively share the first trailer for the crime thriller which sees Eve assigned to the case, her first as a PI, with Banderas guiding her through a dangerous and haunting situation.

Eve plays Cassie Holt, who opens the trailer by approaching Mikhail Tellini (Banderas) about becoming a private investigator. Her enthusiasm for the profession wins him over, and he takes her under his wing to ensure she can not only track down evidence but handle herself in a fight if need be. Their work pays off when she's assigned to the case of a fellow detective who was brutally murdered. With her mentor's guidance, she follows the money to an idyllic house complete with a suspicious secret room containing something that leaves Cassie stunned. When a red laser dot appears on her chest, it becomes clear Cassie's search will only get more dangerous as she gets closer to the truth.

This is no ordinary murder investigation in Cult Killer, but a descent into horror for Eve and Banderas. The killer appears to be a powerful and calculated figure, capable of taking out victims in broad daylight. Cassie may be forced to join hands with this monster to bring an even greater evil to justice though. The synopsis revealed their town has a dark criminal underbelly and, judging by one of the victims found during the investigation, human trafficking seems to be a part of the operation. Tellini remarks how predators hide in plain sight, but he is soon implicated in these crimes, leaving Cassie to solve the case and clear his name. Danger lurks around every corner for her though, and, by the end, she may find herself caught in the trap of the shadowy figures behind everything.

Who Is Involved in the Making of 'Cult Killer'?

Cult Killer comes from director Jon Keeyes who's no stranger to collaborating with Banderas. Last year, he joined forces with the Academy Award nominee on Code Name Banshee, another action thriller about a veteran assassin who comes out of retirement once a bounty is placed on his head. Keeyes is also a prominent producer, notably working on The Kill Room reuniting Pulp Fiction stars Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman. Teaming up with Keeyes for the first time since 2017 to pen the screenplay is Charles Burnley. On-screen, Paul Reid and Shelley Hennig are set to join Banderas and Eve in the action thriller.

Cult Killer hits theaters on January 19, 2024. It has been Rated R for violent content, language, and some sexual references. Get a look at the exclusive trailer above and the brand-new poster below: