Over the years, the musical genre has blossomed, eventually giving rise to some of the most beloved, iconic classics in cinema history, such as Singin' in the Rain and The Sound of Music. These iconic movies, elevated by elevated performances and memorable numbers, set the bar for what musicals could achieve. However, beyond the mainstream hits, plenty of hidden gems have captivated audiences with their eccentricity and unique stories.

These cult classics have blended genres and broken boundaries, carving a special place in pop culture while simultaneously paving the way for other movies in the genre. To celebrate the greatness of each defying cult musical and their unforgettable characters, soundtracks, and narratives, we look back at some of the best cult musicals, ranking them by greatness, ability to entertain viewers, and overall influence on the world of cinema.

10 'Repo! The Genetic Opera' (2008)

Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman

Set in the aftermath of a worldwide epidemic, the dystopian Repo! The Genetic Opera follows a biotech company launching an organ-financing program similar to a standard car loan. However, the repossession clause is a killer.

Repo! does not shy away from diving into taboo subjects like incest, addiction, social inequity, and sacrifice. These provocative themes are part of what makes this beloved cult classic such a cornerstone in the musical genre, giving it a raw edge that sets it apart from other films in the category. However, its cult following, which originated through word of mouth, community events, and screenings — with worldwide fans appreciating the film's campiness and over-the-top performances — was not solely born out of its provocative themes, but also as a result of its dark and unique storytelling, rock opera style, and immersive worldbuilding equally beautiful and haunting.

9 'Cry-Baby' (1990)

Directed by John Waters