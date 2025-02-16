In a horror movie, a villain is only as good as its hero. Who is Michael Myers without Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) in Halloween? Who is Ghostface without Sidney Prescott (Neve Campell) in Scream? The Child's Play films are no different. As terrifying as Brad Dourif is as the voice of Chucky, the franchise would never have taken off if it wasn't for the protagonist who went up against him. Having an adult battle a little doll could have looked silly, so in Child's Play, we're taken down to Chucky's level with the hero being a little boy named Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent). His performance sold an over-the-top plot and made it believable. Following the third film, Andy disappeared as the franchise went in a new direction, but in 2017's Cult of Chucky, he was back and all grown up this time to show that he would always be Chucky's nemesis to the end.

Andy Barclay Is the Hero of the Original 'Child's Play' Trilogy