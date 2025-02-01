Let’s face the facts. It’s been a rough few months for fans of the Child’s Play franchise. The folks responsible for our pain and torment would be none other than Syfy and USA Network, who chose to can the film franchise’s spin-off series, Chucky, after an incredibly successful three-season run. It’s tough out there for those of us wondering what happened to Jake (Zackary Arthur), Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson) following that wild Season 3 finale, and, while we won’t have any answers in the immediate future, Netflix is here to help ease the pain. Right now, the 2017 film, Cult of Chucky has sliced and diced its way onto the platform, giving Child’s Play fans a chance to take a walk down memory lane and dry the tears from their eyes — if only 90 minutes.

Restoring the franchise to its brutally disturbing roots, Cult of Chucky is the seventh and — so far — last movie in the film series created by Don Mancini. Picking up following the events of 2013’s Curse of Chucky, the story continues to trail Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif), who has been sent to a mental institution following the violent murder of her family. The justice system thinks that Nica was behind the slayings, when, in reality, it was the possessed Good Guys doll. Eventually, Chucky finds his way back to Nica and all hell breaks loose…again.

Unlike many of the movies that came before it, Cult of Chucky was a direct-to-video release, but its popularity didn’t go unnoticed. Thanks to the fans’ reaction and praise from critics — including receiving an 81% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes — the seventh installment in the franchise served as a catalyst to launch a TV series. Development for what would eventually be titled Chucky got underway shortly after Cult of Chucky’s release, with Mancini and numerous other members of the Child’s Play team on deck for the killer doll’s small-screen takeover.

‘Chucky’s Reign of Terror

Close

In 2021, Chucky celebrated its arrival on Syfy and USA Network, picking up the story of Charles Lee Ray aka Chucky (Brad Dourif) and placing it in the fictional serial killer’s hometown of Hackensack, New Jersey. It’s there that an unlucky teenager named Jake (Arthur) brings the doll home, inadvertently changing his life for the much, much, much worse. Last fall, after three seasons that saw the story go from Hackensack to a Catholic boarding school to the White House, Chucky was dropped from the networks’ lineup. But, as Mancini has kindly reminded us, Chucky always comes back, so hopefully another production will be on the way soon.

For now, you can head over to Netflix to stream Cult of Chucky.