Science Fiction has always been a prevalent genre in the overarching history of cinema, beginning with A Trip to the Moon. As the technology boom erupted in the 2000s, imaginative filmmakers took the opportunity to take dystopian and futuristic stories and blend them into real life. CGI and visual effects helped usher in doomsday movies and scenarios of the apocalypse, whether it be from tidal waves, aliens, or zombies.

Everyone wants to turn things into a cult classic these days, and it's hard to blame them when access to content is so easy now, everything has a dedicated fanbase. What makes these films special is they missed the streaming era but were still part of a rapid evolution in film that allowed them to become classics on their own accord. Thanks to their innovative perspectives within the genre. With an era of fandom also erupting, these movies bring like-minded people together to quote and celebrate their favorite films.

10 ‘Mulholland Drive’ (2001)

Director: David Lynch

Image via Universal Pictures

Going into any David Lynch film braces you for something tantalizing to the mind. His complex films defy straightforward interpretation, subjecting audiences to draw conclusions of their own. The story begins as a mystery with a fragmented narrative involving an amnesiac aspiring actress. Unfolding with unexpected turns that are meant to expose the dark side of Hollywood, Mulholland Drive blurs the lines of reality and fantasy, just like stardom can do.

Lynch always brings a loyal fanbase for lovers of his directorial style that harnesses a dark, ominous tone. Mulholland Drive achieved cult status thanks to that unconventional style, with a dreamlike atmosphere that makes you feel like you’re in some type of liminal space. The film is even Lynch's third highest grossing film with an enigmatic storyline that created controversy and conversation which led to much discussion and analysis among viewers. The movie has left an impact on cinema, leaving a lasting impression on psychological science fiction.

Mulholland Drive Release Date June 6, 2001 Director David Lynch Cast Naomi Watts , Laura Harring , Ann Miller , Dan Hedaya , Justin Theroux , Brent Briscoe Runtime 147 Main Genre Crime Writers David Lynch Studio Universal Pictures Tagline A love story in the city of dreams Website http://www.mulhollanddrive.com/

Rent On Apple TV

9 ‘Signs’ (2002)

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Signs is a science fiction thriller following a former Episcopal priest played by Mel Gibson and his family as they discover mysterious crop circles on their farm. As they grapple with the unexplained phenomena, they come to realize that the signs may be part of a larger extraterrestrial invasion. Combining elements of suspense, family drama, and psychological thriller together, exploring themes of faith and fear in what we don’t understand.

Signs was a relatively mainstream and commercial success upon its release. It brought a noticeable following for director M. Night because of his familiar blend of family dramas within suspense. Along with an eerie atmosphere, coupled with its extraterrestrial exploration, he garnered an ever bigger fan base. As a cult classic, its popularity and impact on audiences puts it in its own realm.

Watch On Sling TV

8 ‘Sunshine’ (2007)

Director: Danny Boyle

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Three years after his dystopian horror 28 Days Later, starring Cillian Murphy, the two paired for another go, this time a sci-fi thriller. Sunshine follows a group of astronauts on a dangerous mission to reignite the dying sun using a massive bomb. As they approach their destination, they face various challenges that test their physical and mental limits. Showing the endurance of the mind when met with sacrifice and isolation.

With a gripping storyline and stunning visuals, the film gained quite a cult following. Sunshine was able to blend science fiction with psychological and philosophical elements that are reminiscent of 2001: A Space Odyssey.Along with strong performances and a memorable soundtrack from John Murphy, it was able to garner appreciation from audiences who appreciate thought-provoking cinema.

Rent On Apple TV

7 ‘District 9’ (2009)

Director: Neill Blomkamp

Image Via Sony Pictures, TriStar Pictures, QED International

Set in a dystopian future, the story of District 9 revolves around an extraterrestrial race that has been stranded on Earth and confined to a makeshift settlement in South Africa. Following a government agent who becomes exposed to the aliens’ biotech, there is only one place he can hide. In a time of immense xenophobia, the film acted as a social commentary highlighting themes of segregation and discrimination.

Part of District 9’s appeal was the mockumentary style that gave a realistic portrayal of an alien presence on Earth, giving an intense immersion of how humanity responds to the unknown. Coinciding with good character development and impressive visual effects, the film made over 200 million dollars on a budget of 30 million. Since, the film has gained a cult following for viewers that love to get their hearts racing. Standing out for its ability to tackle complex societal issues within the framework of a big budget format. The film was supposed to have a sequel though plans didn't work out, which means it may be a time for fans to start a revolution.

District 9 Release Date August 5, 2009 Director Neill Blomkamp Cast Sharlto Copley , Jason Cope , Nathalie Boltt , Sylvaine Strike , Elizabeth Mkandawie , John Sumner Runtime 112 Main Genre Action Writers Neill Blomkamp , Terri Tatchell Tagline You are not welcome here. Website http://www.mnuspreadslies.com/

Watch On Hulu

6 ‘Children of Men’ (2006)

Director: Alfonso Cuarón

Credit: Universal Pictures

Children of Men is set in a future where humanity faces extinction due to global infertility. The plot follows a disillusioned bureaucrat who becomes involved in protecting a woman that is miraculously pregnant. The screenplay by Alfonso Cuarón presented how societies cope with the loss of fertility and the significance of hope when faced with these bleak circumstances.

Cuarón was establishing himself as a credible director at this point, gaining a reputable fan base. His energetic and immersive storytelling with the rawness of guerrilla filmmaking made this a cult classic. His technical prowess paid off as the intense cinematography pulled viewers in. The dystopian vision of Cuarón was innovative as it explored political and social issues, paralleled with eerie gripping long takes.

Children of Men Release Date September 19, 2006 Director Alfonso Cuarón Cast Juan Gabriel Yacuzzi , Mishal Husain , Rob Curling , Jon Chevalier , Rita Davies , Kim Fenton Runtime 109 Main Genre Adventure Writers Alfonso Cuarón , Timothy J. Sexton , David Arata , Mark Fergus , Hawk Ostby , P.D. James Tagline In 20 years, women are infertile. No children. No future. No hope. Website http://www.childrenofmen.net/

Rent On Apple TV

5 'Moon' (2009)

Director: Duncan Jones

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Sam Rockwell plays Sam Bell, an astronaut coming to the end of his three-year shift working alone on a lunar mining base. As his isolation comes to an end, strange occurrences lead him to question his reality and the nature of his mission. Sam Bell contemplates his existence as themes of identity and the impact of isolation play out.

Moon pays homage to classic sci-fi films like Alien and Outland. Its ability to create a tense and mysterious atmosphere has resonated with audiences who appreciate thoughtfully crafted and character-driven films. With a relatively low-budget success, the cult following it gained contributed to its status within the genre.

Moon Release Date July 10, 2009 Director Duncan Jones Cast Sam Rockwell , Kevin Spacey , Dominique McElligott , Rosie Shaw , Adrienne Shaw , Kaya Scodelario , Matt Berry Runtime 97 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Duncan Jones , Nathan Parker Tagline The last place you'd ever expect to find yourself.

Rent On Apple TV

4 ‘Serenity’ (2005)

Director: Joss Wedon

Image Via Universal Pictures

Serving as a continuation to the canceled TV series Firefly, Serenity follows the crew of the iconic spaceship as they uncover a dangerous government secret. Like Firefly, Serenity is picaresque, combining science fiction with Western tropes, as the characters travel interplanetary across the universe. But Serenity was only able to happen thanks to a dedicated group of fans called “Browncoats” (named after the show's rebel force soldiers).

“Browncoats” fully embraced the genre-bending, witty dialogue and well-developed characters from the original series. And when push came to shove, they backed their favorite series. Campaigning at conventions and even outselling far passed expectations when a box-set of Firefly was released in 2003. The movie helped to provide closure to most storylines, satisfying fans and even attracting new ones. The underdog narrative by Joss Whedon parallels the devoted fans who made the film possible.

Rent on Apple TV

3 ‘Cloverfield’ (2008)

Director: Matt Reeves

Image via Paramount Pictures

Found footage sci-fi from The Batman director Matt Reeves unfolds as a group of friends in New York City document their attempt to survive and escape the city during a massive monster attack. Known for its suspenseful and chaotic portrayal of a giant monster’s rampage and the struggle to survive in the midst of destruction. Using the perspective of a shaky camcorder, it added a sense of immediacy and realism.

Becoming an immediate cult classic, the fan base for Cloverfield helped to usher in other films becoming a successful franchise. Cloverfield even had a mysterious marketing campaign before its release that generated intrigue and anticipation for it. The fast-paced narrative backed up those curious expectations as it delivered a true cinematic experience. Along with surrounding ambiguity around the monster itself and its origins, it created discussions and fan theories, enhancing the film's overall cultural appeal.

Watch On Paramount+

2 ‘Donnie Darko’ (2001)

Direction: Richard Kelly

Image via Pandora Cinema

A trippy film starring Jake Gyllenhaal revolves around a teenager named Donnie Darko, who narrowly escapes a bizarre accident involving a plane falling into his family's house. As Donnie begins to experience a mysterious figure in a rabbit costume, the film begins to explore time travel and alternate realities, making an overarching existential film about the human experience.

As a thought-provoking film with memorable characters, the movie dealt with psychological struggles in a surreal way. Though this is a film that took advantage of at home on DVD sales, helping it become a cult classic. When the movie was in theaters, it didn't perform exceptionally well.Donnie Darko’s complex and ambiguous storyline invited interpretation, which fostered a lot of discussions among viewers, but ultimately put a focus on mental health. With the coming of age sincerity of the 90s and the iconic soundtrack of the 80s, it left an indelible mark on fans, who continue to talk about it today.

Donnie Darko Release Date October 26, 2001 Director Richard Kelly Cast Jake Gyllenhaal , Holmes Osborne , Maggie Gyllenhaal , Daveigh Chase , Mary McDonnell , James Duval Runtime 113 Main Genre Drama Writers Richard Kelly Studio Newmarket Films Tagline Dark, Darker, Darko Website http://www.donniedarko.com/

Watch On Peacock

1 ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ (2004)

Director: Michel Gondry

Image via Focus Features

Written from the mind of Charlie Kauffman, Eternal Sunshine is a revolutionary piece of cinema that brings romance and science fiction together. Starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet as lovers, who are actually a couple that undergo a procedure to erase memories of each other after a painful break-up. A narrative that unfolds as Jim Carrey’s character relives his memories during the process, exploring the complexities of love, memory and human connection.

Celebrated for its use of jump cuts and staggering sequences that evoked a strong sense of longing. The performances brought audiences in but what happened then is a cinematic experience that stands out for its non-linear structure and use of visual effects to create a warped view of reality. The film became close to many fans who saw it, giving an emotional depth and poignant point of view that only a few science fiction films provide, making it one of the most successful cult classics of all time. Screenings and watch parties still take place for passionate fans.

Rent On Apple TV

NEXT: The 25 Best Sci-Fi Movies of the 2000s