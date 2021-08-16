During 3D Realms' digital event Realms Deep, the publisher announced a new retro first-person shooter called Cultic. Along with a first teaser for the game, 3D Realms also announced that there is a demo for it available now.

In Cultic, you play a detective who is killed at the beginning of the game. Somehow, he rises from his grave, and the player's goal is to get revenge on a group of cultists. The description for the game says that "you, your guns, and your dynamite will have to shoot, slide, blast, duck, dodge, and maybe throw a gib or two to survive in this old-school-inspired shooter." So while the game does have a retro look, we can see that many mechanics that weren't in the older FPS games, like sliding and ducking, will be present in Cultic.

We learn much about the story in the reveal trailer, but we get to see a wide variety of guns and weapons being used, as well as kicking objects into the cultists. The game description on the Steam page also describes different potential gameplay styles, such as laying traps, going in guns blazing, or even leading the enemy's attacks on each other to turn them against one another. So it looks like we will have a lot of freedom on how we want to play the game.

"I am beyond excited for everyone to finally play Cultic," says Jason Smith, who is the creator and developer for the game. "This has been a dream project of mine since I first started tinkering with game development, and having it go from experimenting with an art style to a 3D Realms game has been incredible."

While there is not a set release date for Cultic, it is targeted for a 2022 release, and the only confirmed console currently is PC. However, there is already a demo available on Steam. While the demo is only around 10 minutes long, it features a large level where you can pick up a decent amount of weapons and find some secrets. This will give us a good idea on what to expect when the full game is released.

