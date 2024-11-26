Everyone's favorite untrustworthy documentary-maker, Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan), will be back and bolder than ever this Christmas, as she investigates the meaning of life itself. Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker's most iconic character has delighted, confused, and made us fall out of our seats laughing in the genius Cunk on Earth and Cunk on Britain, with the character first making her debut on Charlie Brooker's Weekly Wipe which ran from 2013 to 2020.

The upcoming Cunk on Life will again star Morgan (After Life) as Philomena Cunk, who has also helped write the show alongside Brooker. A Broke and Bones production, Cunk on Life has also featured the likes of Ben Caudell, Erika Ehler, Charlie George, Eli Goldstone, Jason Hazeley, Lucia Keskin, Joel Morris, and Michael Odewale in the writing room, with Al Campbell directing. Executive producers on Cunk on Life include Brooker, Annabel Jones, Ali Marlow, and Ben Cavey. An exact release date has not been announced, although the series is set for a Christmas release on the BBC. A brand-new image is available below.

What Is 'Cunk on Life' About?

Cunk's less thought-provoking and more laugh-inducing tours through the abstract states of our existence have always been sure to bring smiles to millions of faces. In her next outing, she will tackle her most abstract and significant topic yet — life. From the incomprehensible vastness of the universe itself to the microscopic elements that make us human, expect Cunk to tackle the entire spectrum of our experience. Just don't expect her to tackle it with any nuance. A synopsis of the show from the BBC reads:

"'What’s the point of it all?' is a question humans have been asking themselves since the dawn of time. But as we cling to our dying planet, working round the clock while we’re slowly being replaced by machines, now more than ever, people are desperately looking to make sense of their lives – before someone invents a computer that makes sense of it for them. This one-off special will see Philomena tackle some of the most complex concepts to have ever been discovered, including Quantum Physics, Existentialism, Nihilism, Hedonism – and at least four other isms – as well as exploring subjects from the big bang to biology, morals to meditation and art to artificial intelligence. In her search for answers, she’ll also examine some of history’s foremost thinkers and ground-breaking creatives, from Dostoyevsky to Van Gogh, from Nietzsche to whoever came up with those signs in kitchens that say, ‘Live Laugh Love’. Along the way, she’ll meet leading experts and academics and not let them leave until she’s got to the bottom of such questions as: what is life, why are we bothering to find out and when’s lunch."

Cunk on Life will air on the BBC this Christmas. You can catch Cunk on Earth right now on Netflix.

Cunk on Earth Release Date January 31, 2023 Cast Diane Morgan Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

