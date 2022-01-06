Charlie Brooker, the creator of Black Mirror, is teaming up again with Netflix and the BBC for a brand new mockumentary about the history of human civilization, Cunk on Earth. The series will star Brooker’s long-time collaborator, BAFTA-nominated Diane Morgan (After Life).

In the series, Morgan will play the dimwitted TV host Philomena Cunk, a character she has played in many of her collaborations with Brooker. She first appeared as the character in the comedy new show Charlie Brooker's Weekly Wipe, then again in Cunk on Britain. Morgan and Brooker also worked together on Netflix’s Death to 2020 and Death to 2021. In a press release, Brooker told the BBC:

“I am delighted to be working with Philomena again, even though she is a fictional character who, like me, has never experienced the emotion of ‘delight’ and has only a limited understanding of what constitutes ‘work’. In pursuit of nothing less than the definitive story of human civilisation, she’s going to visit every corner of the globe our budget and official pandemic travel restrictions will allow. Globes don’t have corners but you know what I mean. Diane Morgan is very funny. I have run out of things to say in this quote. Stop reading. Go away.”

The BBC's Head of Comedy Tanya Qureshi seemed equally pleased with the series, saying, “A huge thank you to Diane and the incredibly talented team at Broke & Bones for braving everything from Ancient Rome to the wilds of Silicon Valley in this fantastic new series."

Brooker is co-writing the series alongside Ben Caudell (Cunk on Britain), Jason Hazeley (That Mitchell and Webb Look), and Joel Morris (Death to 2020). Brooker will also be executive producing the new series with Annabel Jones with the pair’s production company Broke & Bones. Ali Marlow is also serving as an executive producer for the series. Christian Watt (Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father) will be directing the series.

A release date has not been announced. The series will premiere on the BBC in the UK and Ireland and Netflix globally. Read the synopsis below:

“From virtually nothing to virtual reality, Cunk will comically tell the story of our greatest inventions such as the wheel, the Mona Lisa and nuclear power. Along the way, she will ask experts hard-hitting questions about humanity’s progress, as well as standing near impressive old ruins, or inside museums.”

