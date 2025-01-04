Seemingly intelligent but woefully oblivious documentarian Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) is back to confound some of academia’s best players in her new feature-length Netflix special Cunk on Life. The special takes a hilarious look at the inner workings of life and living things, absolutely measuring up to the sensational satire of its five-part predecessor. And don’t worry, Cunk on Earth fans: you will not miss out on random promotional spoofs, or the series’ traditional incorporation of “Pump Up The Jam” by Technotronic (feat. Felly).

What’s the Difference Between ‘Cunk on Earth’ and ‘Cunk on Life’?

Where normally Philomena Cunk would spend an episode of the mockumentary series Cunk on Earth picking apart certain aspects of human civilization, the full-length feature gets a bit more profound, focusing on our purpose in existence, biological evolution, consciousness, and morality. Sitting down with esteemed professors of religion, philosophy, physics, english, art, and even a physiology Nobel Prize laureate, Cunk delves into the meaning of life as far as humans, animals, and even artificial intelligence are concerned. She’s no longer worried about how we got here. Now, she’s interested in why we’re here.

“In this landmark documentary special,” Cunk opens, “I’ll travel the globe to walk in slow motion through picturesque locations, get up close to some of the most significant molecules in existence, and meet a variety of academics, experts, and professional mammals, to ask some of the most significant questions you can say with a mouth.”

If You Love ‘Cunk on Earth,’ ‘Cunk on Life’ Will Not Disappoint

Just like Cunk on Earth, as much as you may like to believe you’re watching an important documentary full of information that’ll be new to you, most of Cunk on Life “wastes your time” as Cunk goes around asking the least helpful questions about some of life’s biggest mysteries. At one point, Cunk even breaks from one of her nonsensical tangents to ask the clearly bothered Professor of Particle Physics Brian Cox, “Sorry, am I wasting your time,” to which Cox admits in relief that that is exactly what’s going on.

In addition to the interview portion of the documentary, Cunk on Life also presents a couple of promotional spoofs. For the kids, Cunk on Life offers a “Philomena Cunk and Pals” doll set, in which Philomena has a vaguely realistic face and lacks all mannerisms, and can do all sorts of fun things including laying eggs, witnessing the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, and piloting her very own spacecraft. For grown-ups, try “Streamberry”, a streaming platform tailored toward consumers going through existential crises. Streamberry happily provides entertainment to a whopping 116% of viewers who have “given up all hope.” These hilariously dark and random breaks from the documentary almost make you forget what you signed up for when you pressed play on Cunk on Life.

Philomena Cunk Is Still Her Sophisticated but Dense Self in ‘Cunk on Life’

Philomena Cunk searches for explanations as to what “it” all means in her classic deadpan delivery of trivial observations about basic facts in Cunk on Life. Which means she’ll be dragging a new group of hard-working intellects into politely reassessing the IQ of who they’re speaking with, and immediately leaving them sorely disappointed that they may not reach the intellectual discourse they were expecting from her. Being that one half of Cunk on Life is asking the big questions while the other half is exploiting the character of Philomena Cunk, a large portion of the special’s comedy comes from Cunk relentlessly testing professors’ abilities to hold fast to a belief in “no stupid questions.”

Cunk retains her tendency to take things literally in the mockumentary special. “When hippies took mind-expanding drugs, how much wider did their minds get,” and “What’s a black hole… Sorry, a ‘hole of color’?” are just a couple of the familiar wordplay-based bits you’ll get out of the Cunk on Earth extended play. Her famous misinterpretation of vocabulary makes her a painfully unreliable host, but it keeps you on your toes and fills out the entertainment of the mockumentary. From explaining that life is likely so depressing because every lifeform is made up of cells, to explaining that all matter is made up of atoms with the exception of her 100% cashmere coat, Philomena Cunk always finds a way to subvert your expectations of the next seemingly simple fact she has prepared for you.

