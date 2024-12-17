Philomena Cunk is back, and this time, the natural successor to David Attenborough is even less prepared yet even more confident than ever before as she tackles her most ambitious subject yet: life itself. Following the global success of Cunk on Earth, somebody called Diane Morgan is apparently returning to the "role" of Cunk in Cunk on Life as she embarks on a journey to answer humanity’s biggest questions, like “What’s the point of it all?” and “Why are motivational wall signs ruining perfectly good kitchens?”

In Cunk on Life, Cunk will take on subjects ranging from the Big Bang to quantum physics, existentialism, and — for balance — sex and stuff, while probably asking experts whether they’ve ever thought about just shutting up for a bit. Along the way, she’ll explore humanity’s greatest achievements and most baffling ideas, from Van Gogh to Nietzsche to whoever invented those Live, Laugh, Love signs. Also, she's bored of Britain and wants to go somewhere warmer, and who could blame her? She spoke with BBC:

“My previous documentaries, like Cunk on Britain, have taken me to some very interesting but, ultimately, very cold places. With Cunk on Life, I wanted to go to somewhere warmer. The show is all about what it means to be human — I ask important questions about the meaningless of life.”

Cunk, in her infinite wisdom, also recognizes that religion alone might not pull in the viewers. “There’s a lot in it about religion, but also quite a lot about sex,” she clarifies. “Partially because without sex there’d be no life, but mainly because no one would watch a show about religion over Christmas, so we had to throw in the sex to make people tune in.”

What More Can We Expect from Philomena Cunk?

Nothing. Absolutely nothing. She's going to have a rest in the New Year.

I’m vowing to try and have a Brat Winter. Also, I’m going to get my wisdom teeth removed next year. Get them frozen in case I want them when I’m older. I’ll probably just have a sit down, eat a Ritz biscuit and listen some ambient noise for a bit until me Ocado turns up. And I’m thinking of going on tour where I lipsync to my audiobooks. Save my voice.

Cunk on Life will premiere on the BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom on December 30, and will premiere on Netflix on January 2. Cunk's previous adventure, Cunk on Earth, is streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Your changes have been saved Cunk on Earth Release Date January 31, 2023 Cast Diane Morgan Seasons 1

