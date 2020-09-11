‘Cup of Cheer’ Trailer Spoofs Cheesy Hallmark Christmas Movies

The Hallmark Christmas movie has become a genre unto itself meant to comfort people with its tales of workaholic white women coming to a small town, finding a hunky guy, and learning the true meaning of love and Christmas. That could be the plot of pretty much any Hallmark Christmas movie and now it’s getting lampooned in the comedy Cup of Cheer. The story follows a big city journalist who goes to a small town for the holidays and finds romance with the owner of a hot cocoa shop.

The film hails from former Collider contributor Jake Horowitz, and I was genuinely amused by the trailer, which looks like an overdue spoof of a genre that sorely could use spoofing. I won’t spoil any of the jokes, but I’ll definitely be seeking out the film when it arrives later this year.

Check out the Cup of Cheer trailer below. The film arrives on streaming, digital, and VOD this November.

Here’s the official synopsis for Cup of Cheer: