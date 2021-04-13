After winning our hearts by being one of the most good-looking games ever made, Cuphead's animation magic is being brought to life with a 3D-printed zoetrope. The glorious piece of art was revealed by Studio MDHR per their official Twitter account.

To those not familiar with the word, a zoetrope is an animation device that predates film, capable of creating the illusion of motion by rotating a series of images. The 3D-zoetropes also use a rapidly flashing light, changing our perception of the object in a way we see each frame of the animation instead of its full rotation.

Cuphead’s zoetrope is part of an animation exhibition at ACMI, a museum in Melbourne, Australia, dedicated to TV, film, video games and screen culture in general. The giant display features some of the game’s most beloved characters, with Cuphead jumping into a bucket of paint, King Dice dancing, and both Mugman and Ms. Chalice dodging from the Devil’s attacks. As MDHR shares in their tweet, the 3D zoetrope will be a part of the ACMI exhibition for a decade, a more-than-worthy homage for a game that mimics perfectly 19th-century animation.

After the deserving success of the game, Cuphead is set to become an animated series on Netflix. Still without a release date, The Cuphead Show! will star Tru Valentino as Cuphead and Frank Todaro as Mugman. As for the game, the long-awaited DLC The Delicious Last Course should release this year after being delayed because of the pandemic. The Delicious Last Course will make Ms. Chalice a playable character, and bring a new set of vicious bosses to defeat.

Meanwhile, even if you cannot visit Australia right now, you can check the Zoetrope into action right here:

