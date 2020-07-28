Surprise! ‘Cuphead’ Is Now on the PlayStation Store for PS4 Players

Great news for PS4 players today: Contemporary classic game Cuphead is now available on the PlayStation Store!

The one-or-two-player throwback adventure from Studio MDHR was previously launched on the Xbox One and Windows PC platforms in September 2017, followed by a Mac port about a year later and a Switch version about six months after that. However, the PS4 port for the stylish and charming (and at-times frustratingly difficult) run-and-gun game took quite a bit longer to get going. But all of a sudden, it’s here, ready and waiting for new players to take up the challenge!

Additionally, a free “Special Update” is in the works for Xbox fans of Cuphead. It’ll add “a digital art gallery, behind-the-scenes commentary features, and playable soundtrack to the game.” No release date for the update just yet as it’s in early planning stages and the Studio MDHR team is “taking the time to get things just right”, so stay tuned.

Here’s the official synopsis if you’re new to the title:

Cuphead is a classic run and gun action game heavily focused on boss battles. Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era: traditional hand drawn cel animation, watercolour backgrounds, and original jazz recordings. Play as Cuphead or Mugman (in single player or local co-op) as you traverse strange worlds, acquire new weapons, learn powerful super moves, and discover hidden secrets while you try to pay your debt back to the devil!

Check out Studio MDHR’s new custom launch trailer for the PS4 port (and be sure to head to their blog for much more behind-the-scenes content):