Netflix has finally given us our first proper look at its upcoming animated series The Cuphead Show!, based on the best-selling, critically-acclaimed, and notoriously difficult videogame Cuphead. Though the clip doesn't reveal a whole lot, it gives us a nice look at the gorgeous animation that really seems to capture the game's spirit, as well as its 1930s Fleischer Brothers-inspired aesthetic.

Cuphead, of course, is the 2017 videogame by Studio MDHR which is based on classic animation from the 1930s, particularly that of the Fleischer Brothers who created such classic characters as Betty Boop. The teaser clip shows us a bit more of the story the show will tell, which follows two brothers – Cuphead (Tru Valentino) and Mugman (Frank Todaro), as they navigate a weird and wonderful world. The reveal also confirmed that none other than Wayne Brady will be voicing the character of King Dice, one of the main antagonists of the Cuphead game.

RELATED: 'Cuphead' Comes to Life in a New 3D-Printed Zoetrope Museum Exhibit

Fans of Cuphead have plenty to be excited about this year. Not only are they getting a TV adaptation with The Cuphead Show, but the long-awaited DLC The Delicious Last Course is set to be released this year after being delayed due to the pandemic.

Here's the synopsis of Cuphead the game:

"Cuphead is a classic run and gun action game heavily focused on boss battles. Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era, i.e. traditional hand drawn cel animation, watercolor backgrounds, and original jazz recordings. Play as Cuphead or Mugman (in single player or local co-op) as you traverse strange worlds, acquire new weapons, learn powerful super moves, and discover hidden secrets while you try to pay your debt back to the devil!"

You can watch the first look at The Cuphead Show below:

KEEP READING: Video Game Release Dates for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, Mobile, and PC Gaming Titles

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’: Karen Allen Reveals How She and Paul Freeman Improvised One of the Film’s Best Scenes The actress behind Marion Ravenwood also talks about her character's iconic introduction.

Read Next