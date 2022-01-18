The first trailer for The Cuphead Show! is finally here, and it is an absolute treat for animation fans, as well as fans of the original Cuphead show. Based on the best-selling, critically-acclaimed, and notoriously difficult game, The Cuphead Show! trailer does a fantastic job of keeping the story details rather vague, while showcasing how the upcoming cartoon will bring to life the platformer feel of the original game, while also pay homage to the classic 1930s cartoons that inspired the game.

The Cuphead Show! is animated by Studio MDHR, who also created the Cuphead game, co-founders Chad and Jared Moldenhauer serve as executive producers alongside CJ Kettler from King Features, and Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts), who developed the TV adaptation. The first season of the TV show will consist of 12 episodes lasting 12 minutes each.

Tru Valentino voices the titular Cuphead, while Frank Todaro voices his brother Mugman, the cast also includes Joe Hanna as Elser Kettle, Luke Millington-Drake as their ridiculous nemesis, The Devil, Grey Griffin as Ms. Chalice and Wayne Brady as King Dice.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course' Trailer Reveals a Release Date for Upcoming DLC

The trailer is full of references to Golden Age animation, from The Skeleton Dance to the works of the Fleischer Brothers, encapsulating the same chaotic vibe, not jus tin terms of the colors or wild character movements, but the designs too - ironically enough, The Devil is already an iconic character. The Cuphead Show! trailer also reveals that we'll be able to watch the episodes on February 18.

You can watch the trailer for The Cuphead Show! and read its full synopsis below:

"Based on the award-winning video game that smashed onto the scene with a gorgeous retro animation style, THE CUPHEAD SHOW! is a character-driven comedy series following the unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. As the two scour their surreal homeworld of the Inkwell Isles in search of fun and adventure, they always have each other’s back. Unless there’s only one cookie left, in which case it’s every cup for himself. THE CUPHEAD SHOW! combines nostalgic delights, side-splitting gags, and a healthy dose of the heebie jeebies—especially when a ridiculously weird nemesis, The Devil himself, arrives on the scene to toy with our heroes. For King Features, C.J. Kettler will serve as the Executive Producer and Cuphead creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer will serve as Executive Producers for Studio MDHR. The series will be produced by Netflix Animation and is executive produced by Emmy and Annie Award-winning producer, Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts) and co-executive produced by Cosmo Segurson (Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling)."

Best Animated TV Series on Netflix Right Now World-famous anime, classic cartoons, and the latest in computer-generated animation, Netflix has it all!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email