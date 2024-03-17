The Big Picture The 1918 silent color film Cupid Angling, now a lost film, was the only movie to ever be made using the Douglass Natural Color process.

Cupid Angling showcased early color film capabilities. Unfortunately, it did not influence the industry as much as early color films developed using the Technicolor process.

Despite its technical achievements, Cupid Angling was an experimental film demonstrating the limitations of early color processes.

Like any creative community, the film industry has only been able to make significant technological leaps after a trial period of experimentation and invention. While the medium’s longevity is reliant upon filmmakers willing to take the necessary risks in order to push the craft forwards, early failures are just as critical in sustaining that transition as the more well-regarded successes. This is certainly true of the emergence of color films in the early 20th century. While there are innumerable masterpieces of the silent black-and-white era of cinema, the use of color in the filmmaking process has allowed the artform to advance to the stage that it has reached today. Despite being a highly consequential technical achievement that challenged the way cinema was perceived, the early color film Cupid Angling was made using a process that no longer exists.

What Was the Douglass Natural Color Process?

While some may point to The Wizard of Oz and Snow White and the Seven Dwarves as examples of when color film truly became “normalized” in the eyes of general audiences, the use of color in films actually dates back to the first decade of the 20th century. The 1908 short film A Visit to the Seaside was created using the Kinemacolor process, which utilized alternating red and green filters to reflect natural light. While considered a visual marvel, the Kinemacolor process didn’t contain the full range of colors that were possible using the more broadly accepted Technicolor format. Technicolor remained a popular process in the industry for decades due to the highly-saturated visual style, perfect for musicals, adventure stories, Westerns, and epics.

1914 saw the release of The World, The Flesh, and the Devil, the first feature length film that utilized the Kinemacolor process. While it is now considered a lost film, The World, The Flesh, and the Devil opened the industry’s eyes to the possibilities that color would entail for further innovation within the medium. Although Kinemacolor was adopted by other studios, the American inventor Leon Douglass began developing his own method of incorporating color into cinema. Alongside the Victor Talking Machine Company phonograph manufacturer, Douglass began developing a new method of bringing color to films dubbed "the Douglass Natural Color Process."

Early colorization productions required artists to individually fill in frames with color, a laborious process that was clearly not sustainable if it was to be rapidly accepted. Considering how visually striking many black-and-white films are, it's understandable why many within the industry were slow to accept the time-consuming, expensive notion of adding color. While early exhibitions, such as the Lee-Turner system, utilized a rotating color wheel, the Douglass system utilized only red and green dyes. While it was not able to produce a full range of colors, the Douglass system was able to replicate a fairly broad spectrum by mixing the two primary colors. Douglass’ system dropped the spinning color wheel utilized in the Lee-Turner and Kinemacolor processes in favor of a prism that split the film lens into two beams, one red and one green. This allowed for a more rapid application of “toning” black-and-white images that could be used for the final cut.

What Is 'Cupid Angling' About?

While Douglass had previously experimented with an older color wheel process, his new system was unique in that it did not require its own projection equipment in order to screen in theaters. This made the Douglass system a much more lucrative option for theater owners, who were keen to adopt new technology if it did not mean retrofitting their locations with additional appliances. Although his company produced several short films with this new methodology, Cupid Angling was the first and only color film made using the Douglass method. The more broad adoption of Technicolor inserts in the 1920s led to that format dominating the “Golden Age of Hollywood” in the subsequent decades.

Screened at the Imperial Theater in San Francisco, Cupid Angling was described as “a story of springtime romance” meant to show the possibilities of the format. Distinct images like a child gathering flowers, a peacock flashing its colorful tail, a sunset rising over the sea, and a vast meadow of agriculture, were intended to reflect the visual splendor that could be achieved using the “two tone” process. Given the popularity of heartfelt romantic stories during this era, Cupid Angling was meant to resemble a familiar formula, whilst pushing the medium forward with its visual inventiveness.

Although the marketing material for the film emphasized its technical accomplishments over its story, the film did feature an early appearance by Douglas Fairbanks, one of the biggest stars of the silent film era. However, Cupid Angling was notably shot on location in the Lake Lagunitas area of Marin County, California, allowing the viewers to witness an environment that they may have already been familiar with. The specificity of a real location had the power to demonstrate the capabilities of the Douglass process far better than any constructed sets could ever hope to.

The Legacy of Lost Films

Image via Epoch Producing Co.

Although the film certainly caused a stir at the time of its release due to the application of the new technology, it’s difficult to determine if Cupid Angling had any lasting impact on the industry. The Douglass methods never took off, and the film is not often cited when discussing the most influential projects of its era as a result. However, this may simply be a result of its unavailability; while The Birth of a Nation had become the highest grossing film of all-time only a few years prior, many of the masterpieces of the 1910s have simply been lost to time.

It’s challenging to access the legacy of lost films, as they must be entirely judged based on second-hand accounts. Cupid Angling may be broadly considered an “experimental” work, considering it was mostly intended to showcase a format that was never adopted. While the premise alone and considerable effort put into its production suggest that Cupid Angling may have been worth watching, cinephiles will have to (ironically enough) remain in the dark as to the film’s true potential.

