For many of us, Larry David is like the old guy with questionable motives, only with Curb Your Enthusiasm we get a little more insight. Larry plays a fictionalized version of himself as he interacts with the everyday things we all experience. David helped create the iconic show Seinfeld alongside Jerry Seinfeld and was a writer on Saturday Night Live.

The show presents amazingly formulaic episodes that depict some of the best situational comedy. Using irreverent plots and topics for Larry to get himself into trouble. The show has been on HBO for eleven seasons and will be doing a twelfth. IMDb has rated these episodes to be their favorites in a stock of many great moments.

10 “The Ski Lift”

Season 5, Episode 8 (2005)

IMDb Rating 9.0/10

As Richard Lewis continues his search for a new kidney, he puts pressure on Larry to help him out. Not wanting to give a kidney of his own, he seeks a possible donor for Richard. When learning the head of the Kidney consortium can be “got to,” Larry seeks to play into the Orthodox Judaism beliefs.

The episode shows Larry’s willingness to solve a problem but creates even bigger problems in his efforts. Playing on the people that make their issues other people's problems, in which it is hard to say no or feel bad rejecting.

9 “The Grand Opening”

Season 3, Episode 10 (2002)

IMDb Rating 9.0 /10

After Larry loses faith in their restaurant's chef because he sees him in a toupee, he fires him. Things become too much for Larry to bear when he discovers the new chef's unique quirk.

Part of Larry’s version of himself is making mountains out of molehills. He attaches to things most others wouldn’t, often making his situation worse. Larry’s prodding is often his own demise, but it's also what makes his show one of the best comedy series ever made.

8 “Elizabeth, Margaret and Larry”

Season 10, Episode 8 (2020)

IMDb Rating 9.1 /10

In “Elizabeth, Margaret and Larry,” John Hamm follows Larry to prepare for his new role as Larry meddles in the sale of Cheryl’s sister’s house. The show has many guest stars that come on and play themselves, but fans likely understand why this episode is rated high.

Hamm slowly becomes Larry throughout the episode highlighting many of the faults Larry possesses. It turns into a bizarre self-reflection that borders on the absurd, with Hamm's unforgettable performance making it an especially iconic episode.

7 “Happy New Year”

Season 10, Episode 1 (2020)

IMDb Rating 9.1/10

During a dinner party at Jeff and Susie’s, Larry renews his feud with Mocha Joe. Boycotting the store, Larry becomes hurt when he sees Richard Lewis inside.

David always takes an absurd approach to the cultured and social life we ponder through. While most people tolerate the little disturbances in life, Larry always seeks out ways to make those indignities a little easier to bear (which don't always pan out).

6 “The Table Read”

Season 7, Episode 9 (2009)

IMDb Rating 9.1/10

After many episodes building to this, Larry and Jerry are finally off with their table read for the Seinfeld reunion. But just as they are about to begin, Larry gets in trouble with law enforcement because of texts he has with a nine-year-old fan.

As one of the most meta shows it is exciting for fans to see a fake but real reunion of the Seinfeld cast. Part of what helps keep the show fresh is the elements of Larry David’s real life that become farcical. The whole episode descends into chaos as Larry has to deal with the misunderstanding.

5 “Denise Handicapped”

Season 7, Episode 5 (2009)

IMDb Rating 9.1/10

Larry takes advantage of dating someone with a disability as he enjoys jumping to the front of the lines. After he takes her to a recital, Larry loses his phone and her number in the process, leaving bad blood between the two.

Akin to the early days of The Office, the episode relies on cringe humor as its main source of comedy. Larry clearly wants to get a reaction from a story that is irreverent. The writing is spot on in this episode as things could go wrong very easily, which makes sense for why the episode is rated high.

4 “The Carpool Lane”

Season 4, Episode 6 (2004)

IMDb Rating 9.1/10

In an attempt to get to a baseball game on time, Larry gets a sex worker named Monena to drive in the car with him, so he can use the HOV lane.

Larry David always includes elements to the plot that can come back. Monena is a fantastic scene-stealing side character for Larry to play off of, but her part in the show also helps to come back later in the episode and pay off in a bigger way than audiences expected.

3 “Palestinian Chicken”

Season 8, Episode 3 (2011)

IMDb Rating 9.2/10

Admired for his frankness, Larry is hired as a “social assassin.” Taking this title as far as he can, he becomes a menace to all the people around him, until he causes a disturbance in a Palestinian restaurant.

As far as the show is concerned, Larry has always had a wavering relationship with his Jewish faith; often leaning into the tropes when he can get something in his favor. The duality of Larry’s nature is on display as he becomes offended by a friend coming into the religion, yet okay with anti-Israel posters in a restaurant with excellent food.

2 “Seinfeld”

Season 7, Episode 10 (2009)

IMDb Rating 9.2/10

During the taping of the reunion show, Larry gets in a fight with a coffee vendor that may throw the whole series off. Meanwhile, he tries everything he can to get Cheryl back.

Larry's desperation for Cheryl to be on the pilot has him doing all in his power to accomplish the task at hand. As things don’t go his way, Larry’s mental state becomes worse. In this, fans can see Larry David’s screwball physical comedy shine – his smirks, grins, and inquisitive faces are often the brunt of the joke.

1 “The Doll”

Season 2, Episode 7 (2001)

IMDb Rating 9.2/10

When an executive's daughter asks Larry to cut the hair off her doll during a screening, he obliges, but the girl quickly becomes upset at Larry’s actions. In an attempt to amend the situation, Larry takes a doll from Jeff’s daughter.

One of the classic Curb episodes, the story depicts Larry as a boy who cried wolf because no one believes that the daughter asked him to cut her hair. These misunderstandings are what give weight to Larry’s character as these are the minor disturbances that set him off the most. Watching as he makes things right and plays by the book is just as funny as when he is being stubborn.

