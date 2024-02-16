There are many reasons to enjoy Curb Your Enthusiasm: the awkwardness, the misanthropy, the clever writing, Larry David's delightfully petty performance. But another strength of the show is the never-ending stream of cameos and guest stars. David gets all and sundry to appear on the show, from athletes (Shaquille O'Neal) to directors (Martin Scorsese) to actors (Ben Stiller). They tend to play cartoonish (and usually awful) versions of themselves in the best possible way.

A lot of these guest stars are David's friends, and you can practically see the enjoyment they have just goofing off on set and saying outlandish things to each other. Sometimes, though, rather than just being fun, these cameos elevate the episode. With examples like Steve Coogan and Bill Hader, the stories wouldn't have been half as funny (or might have flopped completely) were it not for the stellar performances. They take characters that are funny on paper and make them transcendent. These are the most memorable Curb cameos, ranked.

10 Bob Odenkirk

Season 1, Episode 3: "Porno Gil"

In this episode, Bob Odenkirk appears as Gil, a former pornstar who invites Larry to his dinner party. It's not an especially huge role, but Odenkirk is entertaining in it. He regales his guests with stories about his days in the industry, getting a little too intimate with some of his information. For example, he shares an intense story about the sex-enhancing powers of Tabasco sauce. His wife, however, does not take kindly to Larry, and there's soon conflict.

Naturally, Larry commits one faux pas after another. He arrives an hour late to the party, he refuses to take off his shoes on request, and he breaks an expensive lamp. He leaves in disgrace, practically chased down, only to realize he's forgotten his watch and must make the awkward trek back to retrieve it. It's a simple plot that's enlivened by the performances. Odenkirk is enjoyable to watch the whole time. It's just a silly, goofy part, but it's also intriguing to see him in his more comedic younger days.

9 Woody Harrelson

Season 11, Episode 4: "The Watermelon"

In this episode, Woody Harrelson plays an exaggerated, hardcore environmentalist version of himself. He drinks only "biodynamic" coffee and rants about the evils of cream and the "cycle of violence" that goes into its production. To save face, Larry lies that he gets his cream from his own cow, named Jessie. Woody says he'd love to see it, so Larry has to run around town desperately arranging for a cow that he can parade around as his own.

He eventually finds a farmer willing to participate in the deception and all seems to go well. That is, until Woody drops a grape on the ground and the farmer demands he pick it up. This escalates into a full-blown argument, with Woody throwing a handful of grapes on the floor in a rage and the farmer going off to fetch his gun. It's all side-splittingly bizarre. More importantly, Harrelson is a pure delight. His enjoyment of the whole thing is clear to see.

8 Bryan Cranston

Season 9, Episode 4: "Running with the Bulls"

Bryan Cranston delivers a subtle, restrained, and pitch-perfect performance in this one as Larry's passive-aggressive therapist. The dialogue between them is phenomenal. Larry claims there is a disparity in their chairs (naturally, he thinks the patient's chair is worse than the therapist's) and they wind up going chair shopping together. Larry also accuses Cranston's character of taking a "sneaky watch peak" when the session is nearing its end, a charge the therapist vigorously denies.

There's also a great exchange where Cranston tells Larry, "I hope you can always be honest with me," to which Larry replies, "I'm often never honest with you." Impressively, Cranston said that there was no fixed script for their scenes. Rather, David came up with a general plan within which they improvised. He praised this approach and said that David crafts jokes like a surgeon, explaining, "The timing is like a souffle, it's that delicate." On another occasion, Cranston has described David as a "lovely curmudgeon", which seems accurate.

7 Abbi Jacobson

Season 10, Episode 9: "Beep Panic"

Abbi Jacobson of Broad City fame shows up in this episode as Diane, a waitress who serves Larry and his friends, and completely disgusts them. First, she admits to having diarrhea. When they see her again, she is covered in sweat, and a drop of it falls into Larry's soup. She winds up getting fired and Larry takes pity on her. He gives her a job, as well as the keys to his old BMW. It all seems to work out - but this is Curb, where things never work out.

Soon, Diane tells Larry that she is quitting her job to travel, perhaps to Europe or Thailand. She can afford to, now that she's sold the car Larry gave her. Larry is furious, of course, and explodes at her. She essentially serves here to punish him for one of his few good deeds. It's solid work from Jacobson, simultaneously making Diane gross, likable, petty, and flaky. In other words, not so different from Larry himself.

6 Jon Hamm

Season 10, Episode 8: "Elizabeth, Margaret and Larry"

Jon Hamm and David have unlikely chemistry in "Elizabeth, Margaret and Larry", which works far better than it should. Hamm plays himself, shadowing Larry for a role. He gets Daniel Day-Lewis-ish about it, going completely overboard. He dresses like Larry (down to the tiniest details), mimics his mannerisms, and egins adopting his worldview. As a result, Hamm starts becoming somewhat sociopathic, offending and upsetting those around him.

David isn't a natural character for Hamm to play, but his impression is prett-ay good. Indeed, it goes without saying that Hamm in Larry mode is ridiculous to watch, but that's the point. (There's a memorable scene where he tries out some Yiddish words, like "tzuris" (woes), "shanda" (shame), and "mechaye" (pleasure). Hamm aside, this episode is just solid all around. Other highlights include Larry's bleeding rectum, which is not very popular with his host, and the argument about whether the phrase 'lazy Susan' is offensive. "Please spin the indefatigable Susan!" Larry snaps back.

5 Lin-Manuel Miranda

Season 9, Episodes 9 & 10: "The Shucker" & "Fatwa!"

This pair of episodes sees Larry teaming up with Lin-Manuel Miranda to work on his musical Fatwa! Miranda is always charming and friendly in real life, and here he hilariously torches that image. Rather than being laid-back and affable, he plays himself as hostile and micromanaging, laying into his subordinates. He practically terrorizes the poor costumer (“As long as he’s one foot out the door finding the right robe I don’t give a f***,” he snarls.)

It's immediately clear that these two oversized egos cannot share the same space. As a result, he and Larry clash creatively, and each is reluctant to let go of control. The tensions escalate into full-blown conflict. All the while, Miranda flexes his comedic muscle, going toe-to-toe with David with the zingers. It makes for a fitting conclusion to one of the show's strongest seasons, and the first after a six-year hiatus. Not to mention, the fake music written for the fictional music is pretty entertaining too.

4 Bill Hader

Season 11, Episode 9: "Igor, Gregor, & Timor"

With "Igor, Gregor, & Timor", Bill Hader adds not one but three memorable performances to his iconic body of work. He plays three vaguely Eastern European men, all of whom have similar mannerisms and ways of speaking, most prominently their use of the word "Sphlendid!" One is an antique dealer who will buy anything (as long as there's no blood on it); another is a hotel concierge; and the third is a waiter. They seem like brothers but claim not to know each other.

Larry and Jeff (Jeff Garlin) grow suspicious, especially after the three men recommend each other's establishments. They assume this is some kind of kickback scheme. The pair confront Igor, Gregor, and Timor about it, and are met with indignation and firm denials. The conflict poses problems for Larry's plan to buy a vase, and he quickly tries to find a way to make amends. Hader's vocal and physical performance is simply stellar, whether it's Igor's hunched-over movements or Gregor insisting, "No, no, no, no, no, no!" when Larry calls him out. Legendary.

3 Dustin Hoffman/Sacha Baron Cohen

Season 5, Episode 10: "The End"

In the Season 5 finale, Larry donates a kidney and later grows sick, ending up on his deathbed. Before he goes, we see a fantastic montage of all the people he's disappointed and/or pissed off over the preceding five years (it's a long one). When he finally does die, he finds himself in Heaven, where he is delighted to see that his hair has been restored. There, he meets two otherworldly guides, played by Dustin Hoffman and Sacha Baron Cohen in luscious wigs and beards.

The guides are honest but supportive, helping Larry reflect on his life. This is short-lived, however, as they soon begin bickering over the proper way to store DVDs so as not to lose them. It keeps getting more heated until Hoffman is shouting, "F*** you!" Eventually, Hoffman and Cohen confer and inform Larry that he is not ready and thus must be sent back to Earth, making him the first person to be returned to life because he's too annoying for the hereafter

2 Steve Coogan

Season 6, Episode 9: "The Therapists"

In "The Therapists", Larry is immensely frustrated because his wife Cheryl (Cheryl Hines) has moved out and seems to be making all her decisions based on the input of her psychologist. Larry turns to his own therapist (Steve Coogan) for counsel and is told to tell Cheryl he loves her and give her an ultimatum to move back in. He does so, only for Cheryl to reject him completely. Outraged, Larry enlists his therapist to take the blame for the situation. This results in an incredibly awkward encounter in Cheryl's living room.

Feeling bad, Coogan's character even goes so far as to help Larry stage an attempted purse-snatching to impress Cheryl's psychologist. It's a zany episode that just keeps upping the ante as it unfolds. Coogan is brilliant, mostly playing it straight and conveying the humor with subtle glances or his tone of voice. Narratively, the episode is also well-constructed, culminating in an inevitable and appropriate conclusion for both Larry and his therapist.

1 Michael J. Fox

Season 8, Episode 10: "Larry vs. Michael J. Fox"

Season 8 was a good one for guest appearances, featuring figures like Ricky Gervais, Ana Gasteyer, and Rosie O’Donnell. The standout, though, is Michael J. Fox playing himself, living in the apartment above Larry's. A series of misunderstandings spark conflict between them. Larry accidentally draws a Hitler mustache on a picture of Fox's father-in-law. Then he gets sprayed with fizzy soda, which he thinks Fox shook on purpose. Finally, the sound of the clomping of Fox's special shoes drives Larry up the wall.

The disagreements start small but naturally become a total feud. Of course, Larry is alone in his dislike of Fox. Everyone else is furious when they hear who Larry is beefing with (so much to say that Mike Bloomberg goes on to kick Larry out of the city). All the while, Fox plays his role with a ton of heart and humor, even when he's being unreasonable. In scene after scene, he proves that his delivery and comedic timing are still spot-on.

