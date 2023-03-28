Fans of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm may want to curb their own enthusiasm for additional installments of the Larry David-starring comedy series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming twelfth season of the show, which recently wrapped production, will likely be it's last.

Sources told THR that Curb Your Enthusiasm is likely to bow out after Season 12. Principal photography on the season ended just days prior to this news, and sources said that the final episode "felt like a homecoming." A recent behind-the-scenes photo showed off a pair of the show's stars, Cheryl Hines and Susie Essman, as they headed off to film more scenes. While Season 12, which was officially renewed in August 2022, does not yet have a release date, it is slated to be released on HBO sometime in 2023.

However, news outlets are not the only ones reporting that Curb Your Enthusiasm is ending, as people who work on the show themselves have dropped some serious hints. Jon Hayman, a writer and producer on the show, shared a photo of himself along with executive producer Jeff Schaffer filming what he said was the final episode in a now-deleted tweet. Hayman had captioned the now-deleted tweet, "Maybe you love the show. Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don’t give a s**t. In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season.”

Image via HBO

Richard Lewis, another co-star in the series, also shared some final thoughts on social media, tweeting, "There I was a few hours ago in my trailer on location to shoot my last scene of #Curb12. Hard to believe we started in 2000. The cast and crew all knew we were working for a genius. When that rarity happens, no one ever takes a moment for granted. We love you LD."

HBO itself has not commented on the show's finality.

What to Expect From Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12

Curb Your Enthusiasm follows David, the co-creator of the legendary 1990s sitcom Seinfeld, as he plays a fictionalized version of himself living in Los Angeles. Hines portrays his ex-wife on the show, and additional characters include Essman, Lewis, Jeff Garlin, and J.B. Smoove all playing versions of themselves, trying to deal on a daily basis with David's social faux pas and general dislike of people. Garlin's appearance in the upcoming season was originally uncertain after he departed ABC's The Goldbergs following misconduct allegations, but a behind-the-scenes video later showed him acting on set. It has also been announced that CODA star Troy Kotsur will appear in at least one episode of Season 12.

Since its premiere in 2000, Curb Your Enthusiasm has gained a massive cult following, and is HBO's longest-running scripted series. However, the term 'scripted' should be used loosely, as most of the show is improvised, with David himself saying that the scripts provide just a bare outline of how each episode will play out. However, the majority of the series remains unscripted.

Beyond dropping in 2023, an exact release window for Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm has not been announced. While we wait for more news on the series check out the trailer for Season 11 below.