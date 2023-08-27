The playfulness in the self-referential, aware co-stars makes the show incredibly fun. Curb included a motley crew of unique characters with idiosyncrasies that are lovable and laughable. They are the opposing forces to Larry David and bring depth to the show.

Part of what has allowed curb to stay relevant for so long is the fresh faces that have been brought in. The mix between the comedic styles of the actors with the writing creates perfect situations for talented actors to do their thing. Individually these are some of the funniest people in their own right.

10 Cheryl David

Image via HBO

The woman that has to put up for Larry for the first half of the series really has to be able to hold her own against her minutiae seeking husband. Cheryl finally decides to leave Larry mid-way through the sixth season and their divorce is finalized in the eighth season.

RELATED: The 10 Best Cringe Comedy Series

Cheryl Hines in the role as Larry’s spouse leads to comedic misunderstandings, conflicts, and awkward situations. Cheryl’s presence humanizes Larry and provides a foil to his out-of-pocket and eccentric behavior. She allows for the show's comedic premise to be viable adding depth to the emotional dynamics.

9 Richard Lewis

Image via HBO

On and off the show the actor/comedian Richard Lewis is best friends with Larry David. Appearing as himself, Richard is most known for his neurotic behavior that gives way to his hypochondria and unique interactions with Larry.

RELATED: The Best Comedy Shows on HBO Max

Richard is another layer in which Hollywood eccentricity can be exaggerated. His idiosyncrasies often rub the wrong way with Larry which causes tumultuous yet hilarious situations. Combined with his real life comedic talents, Richard takes scenes to the next level being able to improv his character and take situations to a greater height.

8 Jeff Greene

Image via HBo

Played by Jeff Garlin, he is Larry’s manager and one of his best friends. Together they share a loyalty like two school children. Jeff is married to Susie, in which many turbulent situations arise from.

RELATED: The 10 Curb Commandments: Life Lessons from Larry David on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Jeff is characterized by his exaggerated personality. Enthusiastic reactions, larger than life attitude, and outlandish behavior help contrast with Larry being generally more reserved. Jeff gets into comedic conflicts with other characters when misunderstandings and his stubborn attitude prevail giving way to some of 'Curbs' best moments.

7 Jason Alexander

Image via HBO

In early seasons Jason Alexander appears when Larry tries to do a spinoff with him and later during the Seinfeld reunion episodes. He adds more meta-humor and disagreements with Larry that made for hilarious moments!

The dynamic between his real life person, fictionalized version of himself, and as George Costanza create many moments of irony. Jason includes exaggerated traits of his acting ability, vanity, and self-deprecation adding humor to his disagreements with Larry, which often centers around his own ego.

6 Marty Funkhouser

Image via HBO

Bob Einstein brought a unique sense of humor to 'Curb.' His dynamic with Larry was different as they were able to deliver witty banter back and forth, he matched Larry’s absurdity but with a straight face.

RELATED: The Best Episode from Every Season of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Marty’s deadpan delivery to outrageous statements or observations caught audiences and the characters off guard. His bluntness and brutally honest commentary on matters, no matter how sensitive, created a tension that was so funny from the awkwardness.

5 Wanda Sykes

Image via HBO

The comedian/actress/writer up against Larry always leads to humorous fights and conversations. She is an acquaintance in the industry which Larry takes for granted and which Wanda probably wishes she wasn’t.

Wanda Sykes' character is known for her quick and sharp wit. She delivers clever comebacks to Larry and hilarious observations to the situations he gets himself into. Her comedic timing delivery truly enhances the humor of the lines delivered, making her interactions feel authentic and real.

4 Susie Greene

Image via HBO

The wife of the aloof Jeff Greene, Susie is often dealing with cleaning up the messes of Larry and her husband as well as being the subject of many of the altercations they get into.

Susie constantly is one of the funniest characters on Curb. Her quick and explosive temper led to unpredictable and over the top reactions. Her passionate outbursts are the result of Larry’s antics. Her clashes with Larry are central to her comedic presence.

3 Leon Black

Image via HBO

J.B. Smoove entered the show with Loretta when they moved into Larry’s home after the devastating hurricane destroyed theirs. Over the course of the series, they become close friends.

Leon uses explicit and colorful language that adds a depth to the dialogue. His unfiltered commentary he expresses allows his thoughts to flow freely, often inserting himself without hesitation. With this he provides blunt and unexpected commentary on the situations he finds himself in with Larry and the rest of the crew.

2 Larry David

Image via HBO

Setting the entire tone for the show, Larry is not only the mastermind behind it all but the star to the chaos that ensues. Almost like a Chaplin or Mr. Bean esc character, Larry goes around the world making observations on those small intolerances of life we all have to go through.

What makes him such a funny character is how he interacts with the world around him, he does things people think to do but often never dare to do. From him catchphrases like “pretty, pretty, pretty good” to his inquisitive looks of suspicion that he gives, Larry is in contention as one of the funniest characters in the show.

1 Loretta Black

Image via HBO

Adding layers of complexity to the series is the complexity of Larry’s now again, off again girlfriend. Vivica A. Fox’s veracity brought fresh air into the show in season six.

Loretta’s character introduces a cultural contrast between herself and Larry, leading to put your head down and giggle misunderstandings and clashes stemming from their different backgrounds and perspectives. Known for her straightforwardness, she calls Larry on his behavior bluntly. That directness offers an irreverent conflict that is applaudable.

NEXT: 10 Best 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Episodes, Ranked According to IMDb