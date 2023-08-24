Over a hundred episodes in the series and people are still quoting some of the most iconic episodes. The cringe worthy and irreverent humor coming from creative mastermind Larry David seeks to find truth in the small details of life.

Each season, 'Curb' comes back with new and brilliant ideas just when you think they have to run out of them. With the help of celebrity guest stars, an amazing cast, and talented show runner Curb has been able to provide some of the best comedic moments on television. These episodes stand out as being the epitome of what Curb Your Enthusiasm is about!

10 “The Ski Lift”

Season 5, Episode 8 (2005)

The episode is considered as one of the funniest due to the absurdity and cringe humor. Larry tries to get to the head of a kidney consortium for his pal Richard Lewis who is in need of a kidney.

With the head of a consortium on a ski trip Larry goes through a series of awkward and uncomfortable interactions with Larry playing up his Orthodox Judaism beliefs. Larry dances around the issue while bringing a satirical manner to the entire bit.

9 “Larry Vs. Michael J. Fox”

Season 8, Episode 10 (2011)

Featuring the Back to the Future actor Michael J. Fox, is a series of incidents that bring Larry and Michael together. Participating in a charity auction leads Larry to fulfill a commitment that has him in confrontation with Michael, further complicating their relationship.

Larry’s choice of words causes friction between the two. The episode plays on the contrast between Larry’s tendency to be forthright and socially inappropriate, and Michael J. Fox’s more reserved and polite demeanor. The clash of the two personalities result in the classic Curb misunderstanding.

8 “Denise Handicapped”

Season 7, Episode 5 (2009)

Taking advantage of a woman who is handicapped so that he is able to get the special perks that she gets like cutting lines and so forth. He loses her number only to create another added relationship with tension to Larry’s life.

Taking advantage of someone who is helpless is a new low for Larry, which in part is why the episode is so funny. The cringe-humor brings Larry to the depths of what he will do to get around the minor inconveniences in his life.

7 “The Freak Book”

Season 6, Episode 5 (2007)

Larry comes up with the idea to write a book about people who exhibit unusual behaviors or quirks in public. This is what he calls the “freak book.” Through a misunderstanding with an actress he is working with causing offense.

The episode brings laugh out loud humor as Larry approaches people with unusual behaviors such as a woman who walks her pet goat and a man with an obnoxious laugh. As he gets involved in their lives he proves how much of a menace he is to the innocent people around him.

6 “The Table Read”

Season 7, Episode 9 (2009)

A huge sub-plot to the series was the Seinfeld reunion that was tumultuous every step of the way. During the table read of the show Larry is dealing with the authorities who are investigating him for texting back and forth with a young nine-year-old fan.

The dynamic of the two shows Seinfeld and Curb melding brings an interest from both sets of fans, including many old references to the iconic show. The humor of this episode arises from the characters' reluctance, confusion, and disagreements about the script and their roles, mirroring the old dynamics of Seinfeld.

5 “The Special Section”

Season 3, Episode 6 (2002)

After being away working Larry comes home to learn that his mother has just passed away. As he deals with the grieving process he learns that he is able to use this as an excuse to get out of things that he doesn’t want to do.

This episode pokes fun at societal norms and the way people attach importance to status and perceived special treatment. The parody of social behavior adds another layer of satire to the comedy. Larry’s actions make for some of the funniest interactions as he worms his way out of things.

4 “Opening Night”

Season 4, Episode 10 (2004)

The episode revolves around Larry’s attempt to attend the opening night of a play. From being unable to find his ticket to getting stuck in a bathroom stall, the series of mishaps and obstacles he encounters create a comedic chain of events.

Larry utilizes his ability to be physical in his body movements to provide comedy. As he struggles with doors and stalls, the visual gags enhance the overall experience of the episode making each moment laughable.

3 “The Doll”

Season 2, Episode 7 (2001)

Larry goes to a new low as he rips the doll off of one of Jeff’s daughters toys, so he can fix a previous incident he ruined. Jeff’s wife Susie is a force of nature in this episode.Her no nonsense attitude makes Larry stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Larry puts himself in a situation where one social endeavor is going to have to go bad. Watching Larry be on thin ice is a hilarious tightrope walk that makes this one of the best episodes of the series.

2 “Palestine Chicken”

Season 8, Episode 3 (2011)

Good chicken and tolerance. Or being brave and sticking by your culture. This is the dilemma for Larry when he finds the best chicken shop in LA. Up against his old friend Marty, Larry tries to maneuver around going to a delicious chicken shop that is Palestinian and has issues with their neighboring country.

Seeing Larry tread lightly around his Jewish friends, so he can get chicken while also having a relationship with the owner of the shop is one of the funniest situations Larry has gotten himself into. The episode really takes a divisive topic and puts it into full throttle, which is part of why it has so much appeal in the first place.

1 “The Carpool Lane”

Season 4, Episode 6 (2004)

Larry gets himself into a saga of bad situation after bad situation. Trying to handle getting his dad weed for his glaucoma and getting to a baseball game on time has him making unethical moves that lead to the most hilarious amusing moments in Curb history.

Larry really is a fish out of water as he attempts to buy weed for his dad, doing just about everything in the process wrong. Moreover, he enlists the help of a prostitute to help him with all of it including using the HOV lane to beat traffic. The cultural clash Larry has with the characters makes this a top episode of the show, and shows just the extent Larry is willing to go for something. Nothing is too outrageous for this man, which is why audiences love him.

