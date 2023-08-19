HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm has lead Larry David into countless social situations that easily have the ability to divide opinion. In fact a big part of the fun is watching Larry get himself into debates that most people would never bother with. These interactions end up producing a variety of results once Larry gets involved, but one guaranteed result is Larry being convinced that he’s right.

Whether it’s clear if Larry is actually in the right or not is a matter of opinion. That being said, anyone who gets in as many arguments and confrontations as Larry does is bound to be correct at least part of the time, and some of his biggest stand-offs have left little room to deny as much.

10 The Sewing Machine Birthday Gift

Image via HBO

When Larry starts to date a woman with a young son in the tenth episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm’s eighth season, he learns that he has to buy the boy a gift for his birthday. Always one to try and find the most helpful options for those in need, Larry buys the boy a sewing machine. Unfortunately, the boy’s mom and Susie think the gift is “inappropriate”.

Related: The 10 Best Cringe Comedy Series

The boy was absolutely delighted with it, and it was entirely homophobic on the part of the boy's mom to respond to Larry's kindness with "A sewing machine? What, are you trying to turn him gay?" In addition to this, Larry should never have crumbled to the pressure of having to buy the boy a new gift. There’s no denying it – Larry was completely right to buy the sewing machine.

9 Ted Danson’s Anonymous Donor Scheme

via HBO

After a considerable donation to the National Resource Defence Council, Larry has a wing named after him. When it comes time to unveil the wing, Larry learns that Ted Danson has made a similar donation. Danson prefers to remain anonymous – despite being lavished with praise for his modesty. This doesn’t sit well with Larry at all, who feels Danson is making him look bad.

As Curb Your Enthusiasm unfolds, the relationship between Larry and Danson goes through several major changes. Danson never seems to be upfront about what it is that he wants and this clearly irks Larry to no end. The making a donation and asking to remain anonymous, only to let word of mouth reveal the truth, is a petty tactic and Larry’s frustration is entirely justified.

8 Not Taking Susie's Tour

via HBO

Larry and Susie have a love-hate relationship unlike few others ever seen in a TV series. When Larry sets Susie off, watch out. In episode eight of season three, Larry stops by Jeff and Susie’s new home. While there, Larry compliments Susie on the home, and she responds by offering him a tour, which he refuses. Susie then throws a fit and orders Larry to leave.

Related: The Best Episode From Every Season Of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

While a tour of a new house isn’t the worst thing to endure, given Larry’s financial status and age, seeing a big new house isn’t that exciting. Yes, he could have taken the tour just to be polite, but Larry and Susie’s relationship was never based on courtesy. Houses just aren’t that much of a priority to Larry and seeing Susie’s new bedrooms and bathrooms wasn’t enticing.

7 The Thank-You Needs To Be Sincere

via HBO

Saying thank you is never the wrong response to a kind gesture and Larry David knows this all too well. In episode ten of season nine, Larry finds himself facing several lacklustre thank you’s on the part of Lin-Manuel Miranda and his family. Despite Larry’s best efforts to be considerate and helpful, the thanks he receives never meets his expectations.

It’s not that Larry requires endless praise, but doing something kind for someone else and receiving a thank you that isn’t commensurate with the gesture can be a very frustrating experience. What’s even worse about the entire incident is that pointing it out runs the risk of appearing petty. Fortunately for Larry, looking petty is never a problem he has to contend with.

6 The Bathroom Door With No Lock

Image via HBO

In episode seven of Curb Your Enthusiasm’s second season, Larry is at a party at the network head’s house, when he discovers that the bathroom he’s using doesn’t have a locking door. This sets off a chain of disaster, with Larry convinced that putting a lock on a bathroom door is a number one priority.

Using a bathroom that doesn’t have a locking door can be a stress inducing situation – especially at a party in a house full of people. Sooner or later a situation like that is bound to cause some degree of embarrassment and Larry’s criticism of the lockless door proved correct – even if it was Sheryl and not him who ended up being embarrassed as a result.

5 The Elevator Incident

Image via HBO

Season eight of Curb took Larry back to his native New York City. In episode ten, he boards an elevator and changes his mind early on, pressing a second button. This raises the ire of his fellow passenger and before all is said and done, the two are madly jabbing at half the buttons.

It should be noted that while Larry did press a second button during the elevator ride, the delay to the fellow passenger would have been negligible. Larry had every right to press an additional button in this instance because the delay to his fellow passenger wasn’t an actual inconvenience.

4 Not Waiting For Seconds

via HBO

In episode eight of Curb's ninth season, Larry stands up for a man who is wrongly accused of jumping the considerable buffet line for food. As Larry soon discovers, the man is having seconds and has just returned to the buffet for some potatoes. This may not sit well with others in line, but Larry’s fine with it.

Larry’s always ready to offer his opinion (whether it’s wanted or not) and in this particular case he offers some extensive but ultimately correct advice on what’s acceptable etiquette when it comes to buffets. Having already stood in the line once, Larry was right to point out that the man shouldn’t have to stand in it again just to get some potatoes.

3 The Replacement Pen

via HBO

After lending his pen to Jason Alexander during a Seinfeld reunion table read in episode nine of Curb’s seventh season, Larry watches in horror as Alexander absent-mindedly puts the pen in his mouth and ears. This behavior is more than enough to convince Larry that Alexander owes him a brand new one.

Related: 10 Most Anticipated HBO Shows Coming In 2023

The fact is, Larry was considerate enough to offer the pen in the first place and Alexander crossed a line by not respecting the pen. What’s more, when Larry asked for a replacement pen, the wealthy Alexander delivered what looked to be a cheap, run-of-the-mill ballpoint pen. This was no suitable replacement at all, and Larry was justified in wanting a commensurate replacement.

2 No Birthday Gift For Stiller

via HBO

Episode two of Curb Your Enthusiasm’s fourth season found Larry at Ben Stiller's birthday party. Having been instructed by Stiller not to bring gifts, Larry happily obliged. However, at the party Larry found that he was the only one without a gift. This resulted in criticism from Susie, who insisted that no one means it when they say don’t bring a gift.

The idea that Stiller actually did want gifts but told guests not to bother reeks of insincerity as far as Larry is concerned. The whole thing is an awkward situation made awkward by Stiller’s refusal to be honest and upfront. That alone makes Larry’s stance the correct one, even if Larry could have easily gone out and bought Stiller something despite being told not to.

1 Big Dog’s Cupboard Space

via HBO

Larry finds himself forced to share his office’s cupboard space with Dino “Big Dog” only to learn that Big Dog doesn’t share cupboard space. The end results are cupboards filled to the brim with Big Dog’s stuff. The two engage in a shouting match that results in Big Dog throwing Larry’s food everywhere.

Straight from the start, it’s clear that Big Dog isn’t going to match up with Larry’s personality. It’s absolutely ridiculous that Big Dog thinks he’s entitled to the majority of the cupboard space, especially since it was Larry who was kind enough to give him space in the first place. No doubt about it – Larry is one hundred percent right.

Next: 10 TV Comedy Ensembles That Stayed The Same The Entire Series