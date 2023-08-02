The Big Picture On Curb Your Enthusiasm, Seinfeld co-creator Larry David plays an exaggerated version of himself, often getting into a number of hard-to-explain scenarios.

Juan Catalan, who had been falsely accused of murder, was saved by footage from a Curb Your Enthusiasm episode that was being filmed at Dodgers Stadium.

Juan's lawyer discovered the footage, proving his client's innocence beyond a reasonable doubt, ultimately leading to the dismissal of all charges against him.

On Curb Your Enthusiasm, the series blurs the lines between reality and fiction. It stars Larry David as a guy named Larry David, a crank who created Seinfeld and now has to deal with all the idiots in his life. That's not too far off from the real Larry David. The character you see on Curb Your Enthusiasm is an exaggeration of the real man, the same way George Costanza (Jason Alexander) on Seinfeld was based on David. Curb Your Enthusiasm might peek into the real life of Larry David, but one episode accidentally delved so far into reality that it altered the course of a man's actual life forever. Who could ever know that on the day the crew went to Dodgers Stadium to film a scene during a baseball game it would result in saving someone's life?

Juan Catalan Was Arrested for a Murder He Says He Didn't Commit

In Sun Valley, California, on May 12, 2003, sixteen-year-old Martha Puebla was shot and killed outside her home. Though tragic, it was easy to find a motive. Just the week before she had testified in court against a man named Mario Catalan, a gang member who was accused of being an accessory to murder. Several weeks later, after an investigation, Mario's brother, Juan Catalan, was arrested for Martha's murder.

On the surface it made sense. With Martha's words being used to put Mario in jail, it seemed logical that the killer would be his brother out for revenge, especially when Juan had his own criminal history. Never mind that Juan's criminal record had come from his teenage years and that he'd now turned his life around and was a doting father to a little girl. Juan claimed from the very beginning that he didn't do it, but no matter, the Sun Valley District Attorney was convinced that Juan was their man. Unfortunately for Juan, the DA had a very impressive conviction rate. As the lawyer for Juan, Todd Melnik, said in a 2017 Netflix documentary about the case called Long Shot, "We were in for an enormous fight. The prosecutor they had assigned to the case had never lost. She liked to pick off people with the death penalty." If Juan couldn't find a way to prove his innocence, he was almost certainly a dead man.

Juan Catalan's Defense Claims He Was at a Dodgers Game When the Murder Happened

Juan Catalan had a story about his whereabouts. He didn't kill Martha Puebla, and in fact, he was nowhere near her. On the night of the murder, the longtime baseball fan was at Dodgers Stadium to watch his beloved Los Angeles Dodgers, which he did frequently. His six-year-old daughter, a friend named Ruben, and his cousin Manuel were all said to be there too. Juan could recall in detail how the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Dodgers was tied going into the ninth inning before the Braves broke it wide open and won. After the game, Juan called his girlfriend, took his cousin home, then went home as well.

It was a good alibi if true, but one that couldn't be proven. Juan found his tickets from the game, but just because you buy tickets to something doesn't mean you went. Juan could tell his friends and family to lie about his whereabouts and say they were with him that night. It's something that's happened in so many cases, and with Juan presented as a criminal, isn't that exactly what someone who lives a life of crime would do? And so what that he knew how the baseball game went? All he had to do was look up the score. Making Juan look more guilty was the fact that he never mentioned going to the Dodgers game when first questioned. It was something he only brought up later, claiming he'd been so nervous that he forgot to mention it earlier.

People sitting where Catalan claimed he was located were contacted, but no one wanted to get involved. With TV cameras at the game centered on the action and not the stands, unless Juan had done something like caught a foul ball, he wasn't going to be seen on the broadcast, as a speck among thousands of other little specks. Still, his lawyer tried to find him in the footage, but it was an impossible task that turned up nothing.

Larry David Accidentally Saved Juan Catalan's Life

Juan Catalan had one more detail about that baseball game though. He remembered something which at first might have seemed meaningless, but whose significance would save his life. There weren't just the regular TV cameras at the stadium covering the game, but other cameras filming the crowd. There was a film crew gathering footage for something going on in the stands. They even had aisles blocked off so that filming couldn't be disturbed.

That film crew turned out to be working for Larry David's HBO comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm. They weren't just there to get some simple establishing shots. The man himself was there. They were shooting scenes for Season 4 Episode 6 titled "The Car Pool Lane." In the episode, Larry is on his way to a Dodgers game. He knows he can get there faster if he uses the carpool lane, so he picks up a prostitute (Kym Whitley), not to have sex with, but so he has a passenger and can use the carpool lane without getting in trouble. Of course, Larry has to pay the woman, so he takes her to the Dodgers game with him. It's typical Larry David shenanigans, and of course, it all goes wrong for him, but for Juan Catalan, it all went right.

Juan's lawyer, Todd Melnik, went to Dodgers Stadium and got a meeting with the team's media department. He asked them if there was a film company in the stadium on May 12, 2004. It was then that he found out about Curb Your Enthusiasm being there with Larry David on that fateful day. Melnik now had hope. His next step was to call HBO and tell them what was going on. He asked if he could see all of their footage from Dodger Stadium on that day. HBO agreed and invited him to go through the film.

Melnik went through the footage, tape after tape of it, inspecting every person like a grain of sand, but Juan Catalan was nowhere to be found. Hope felt lost again, but then, it happened. Melnik recalled the moment he saw Juan Catalan in the footage during an interview with NBC News. “We were watching tape after tape after tape and finally he showed up after tape number five…I jumped out of my chair and pointed at the screen and said that’s him! That’s him!”

It was him indeed. The footage clearly showed Juan Catalan walking down some steps at Dodgers Stadium holding his daughter's hand. Melnik had just proven that his client was innocent beyond all reasonable doubt. Melnik got time stamps for the footage and took it to a judge who swiftly dismissed all charges against Catalan. A jury then awarded Juan $320,000 after it was determined that he had been falsely accused of Martha Puebla's murder. The jury also determined that Catalan had been wrongly confined, as he had spent six months in jail awaiting his trial.

Justice was served for Martha Puebla in 2008 when her true killer was brought to justice and sentenced to life in prison. As for Melnik and Catalan, they became good friends even after the case was closed. Juan is said to now be a big fan of Curb Your Enthusiasm. You can just imagine Larry David, the character in the show, highly pleased with himself, his head held high as if he single-handedly solved the case all by himself.