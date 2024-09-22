There's no question about it that Curb Your Enthusiasm is one of the most iconic shows in television history. Following Larry David, creator of Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm is an uncomfortably fun journey through Larry's confrontations. After 12 seasons spanning 24 years, Curb Your Enthusiasm reached its conclusion this year in April 2024.

Throughout its 12 season run, there were many iconic recurring bits in Curb Your Enthusiasm. The fascinating thing about the show is that most of it was improv. So, many of these recurring bits were created naturally throughout the years of the show, making them genuine and hilarious. From Larry's many "isms" and quirks to hilarious recurring plot devices, Curb Your Enthusiam's recurring bits are something that keep fans coming back to the show year after year.

10 Fighting Over The Bill

Larry and Richard Lewis

Throughout the 12 seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm, there were many famous people that played a version of themselves on the show. Richard Lewis is one of the most iconic actors in the show. He brought hilarity and charm to just about every scene that he was in, and being Larry's best friend from childhood, the dynamic between the two was one of the best things in the show.

There are many hilarious recurring bits between Larry David and Richard Lewis, but one of the funniest ones is them fighting over who is paying for meals. Throughout the series, the two go out to many lunches and dinners together. Almost every time this happens, there is a confrontation over who is paying the bill. The hilarious thing is that the confrontation always arises from each of them wanting to pay the bill. In season 10, this even leads to each of them going to the restaurant early to try and drop off their credit card before the other arrives!

9 “Eh!”

Larry

Larry David has many "isms" and iconic repeating lines throughout the show. In fact, Larry's one-liners and consistent humor is one of the most iconic parts of the show. He is brutally honest to a fault, and often gets himself in altercations because of that. His "eh!" ism is a perfect example of that.

There have been many times throughout Curb Your Enthusiasm where Larry is asked his opinion on something. He is often asked about his opinion on things created by the person asking themselves. He is often asked about things that mean a lot to people. And instead of pretending to like things and be respectful, when asked if he likes something, Larry often goes "eh!" The line "what do you think, Larry?" and him responding "eh!" led to many hilarious arguments and altercations throughout Curb Your Enthusiasm's 12 season run.

8 Out-Of-Pocket One-Liners

Leon

Leon Black is a character played by JB Smoove that was introduced halfway through the series in season 6. Yet, even though half of Curb Your Enthusiasm existed without Leon, Leon is a fan-favorite character. Throughout the 6 seasons that Leon is part of in Curb Your Enthusiasm, he lives with Larry. At first, he lives with Larry and Cheryl with his family, the Blacks, after the Davids take in their family due to their displacement after a hurricane. But even after the Blacks leave, Leon stays.

The dynamic between Leon and Larry is one of the most hilarious ones in the series. And, because of Leon living with Larry for the remainder of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Leon has some of the most screen time in the series. The most hilarious recurring bit about Leon's character is his one-liners. Leon delivers hilarious one-liners at the most uncomfortable and random of times, and this dynamic of his character makes him iconic. No matter what situation Leon is in, he can be trusted to spit out a one-liner no matter what, and this is a recurring bit that fans love and looked forward to.

7 Yelling at Larry to Get Out

Susie

Susie Greene, played by Susie Essman, is one of the most popular characters in Curb Your Enthusiasm. She is the wife of Jeff Greene, played by Jeff Garlin. On the show, Jeff is Larry's manager and best friend. And while Jeff tends to always back Larry up in the show, Susie, on the other hand, always gets into explosive arguments with Larry.

Susie's short fuse is a fan-favorite trait in Curb Your Enthusiasm. The hilarious thing about this particular recurring bit is that generally, when Larry enters the Greene home, Susie greets him happily, generally saying, "Oh, hey Lar." But usually no more than five minutes in to Larry being there, Larry says something offensive, Susie explodes on Larry, insults him, and yells at him to get out of her house. The confrontations between Larry and Susie are some of the most hilarious in the show, and this recurring bit is one that has fans laughing every time it happens.

6 “No good?”

Larry

"No good" is another hilarious ism that Larry David says a lot throughout Curb Your Enthusiasm. Larry David obviously says a bunch of offensive things in the show, and this is what leads to a lot of the altercations that make the show hilarious. Often, when Larry says something that offends someone in the show, they will give him a death stare. In this case, he will put his hands out to the side, and say, "no good?" And characters often respond, "no, Larry, no good."

This ism of Larry's is so popular, along with his stance of putting his hands out to the side, that Larry in this stance has been used in posters and other official images for Curb Your Enthusiasm. This is also a quote that fans of the show will often repeat. It's something small that has a huge comedic impact due to its repetition as well as Larry David's consistent delivery.

5 Pop-Up Appearances

Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes is another great celebrity who played herself in Curb Your Enthusiasm. She has many great moments and great episodes, but one of the most hilarious bits in the show is her seemingly popping up out of nowhere. In particular, a bit started where whenever Larry would get into a racial snafu, Wanda Sykes would pop into the frame out of nowhere to berate and criticize him about it.

These seemingly racist things that Larry does in the show are always misunderstandings, but Wanda pops up at just the most inconvenient moments for Larry, where he looks the worst. Wanda Sykes only made select appearances in the earlier seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm, but even so, she is a fan favorite on the show. Her appearances were memorable and absolutely classic.

4 A New Girlfriend That’s “The One”

Richard Lewis

Richard Lewis, being one of the most popular people in Curb Your Enthusiasm, had many iconic recurring bits. This is especially the case because Lewis was a fantastic comedian. One of the funniest bits about Richard Lewis on the show's run is him consistently having a new girlfriend every time Larry speaks with him. He always claims that this new girl is "the one." This is one of the more underrated recurring bits, as it is a bit more subtle, but it is a great one.

What makes this bit especially funny isn't just Lewis being a hopeless romantic, and even a bit clueless. What makes this bit especially funny is that after he tells Larry that he's in love, Larry generally, somehow, messes it up. There have been several occasions in the run of Curb Your Enthusiasm in which Larry David scares away Richard Lewis's date or unintentionally ruins one of his many "the one" relationships. This, of course, leads to more hilarious banter between Larry David and Richard Lewis, which is always wonderful.

3 The Showdown Theme

Susie, Jeff, and Larry

If Susie is doing one thing in Curb Your Enthusiasm, it's yelling at Jeff and Larry. There are many times when Jeff and Larry show up to the house, and Susie is posted up on the front lawn, arms crossed, ready to completely demolish them with words. This recurring bit is hilarious enough in itself, but there is something that makes it ten times more hilarious, and that is the score.

Curb Your Enthusiasm has a fantastic musical score in general, and it is one of the most iconic scores in TV history. Whenever a showdown happens between Susie and Jeff and/or Larry, a western tune plays that is highly reminiscent of cowboy duel themes from old western movies. It is absolutely hilarious in the context of Larry and Jeff meeting their fate. What's even more hilarious is how defeated Jeff and Larry usually look when they approach Susie and this theme is playing. It's a Curb Your Enthusiasm recurring bit for the books.

2 “Pretty, pretty, pretty good.”

Larry

This is, without a doubt, the most iconic line in all of Curb Your Enthusiasm. If anybody was going to quote a single line from the show, it would be this one. Conversely to "eh," this is Larry David's go-to line for when he likes something. This line got to the point where fans would look forward to it when watching the show, wondering when it would be said next.

This line has to be one of the most iconic lines in comedy TV history. Larry David has described so many things as pretty good, and it never gets old. It's not only the recurring nature of the line that makes it so funny, but Larry David's delivery that makes it hilarious. Needless to say, this bit is pretty, pretty, pretty good.

1 The Stare-Down

Larry

The stare-down has to be the most hilarious recurring bit in Curb Your Enthusiasm's history. The stare-down is truly a stare interrogation. Larry David does his iconic stare-down on people that he doesn't trust, to try to determine whether they are telling the truth. He always squints, makes a suspicious face, and gets close up to the person he's talking to and studies their facial expressions. The stare-down always ends with Larry backing away and going "okay, okay." It's not clear if this method ever works, but Larry loves to do it.

Curb Your Enthusiasm's score also shines again here. The Curb stare-down is always accompanied by the same music. The music, accompanied by Larry's close-up, suspicious face and whoever he's staring down, is hilarious in its own right. But the repetition and familiarity of the music alongside the bit makes it even more hilarious and memorable. Any Curb Your Enthusiasm theme could probably hum the stare-down theme. Recurring bits are something in Curb Your Enthusiasm that fans of the show eat up. Curb Your Enthusiasm is a hilarious show that will entertain generations (and already has!).

