There is no question that Richard Lewis left an indeliable mark on Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, which spanned over twelve seasons, bringing his neurotic and self-deprecating humor that matches perfectly with Larry David’s sensibilities, or lack thereof. The two real-life best friends bring their friendship to the show, giving a view into their love/hate relationship that would define the iconic series.

Starting as a stand-up comic, he performed for multiple decades playing a significant role in the 80s and 90s stand-up scene. Appearing on Late Night Shows, bolstering his stardom. With a multitude of specials over his career, Lewis had an ability to connect with audiences through his honest anecdotes of struggles with addiction and what it is like to live inside his head. While on Curb Your Enthusiasm, he played a fictionalized version of himself that was reflective of his life and public perceptions, giving way to unforgettable episodes that feature the “Prince of Pain.” In honor of the great comedian, here are the best episodes that showcased Richard Lewis at his comedic best.

10 "Lewis Needs A Kidney"

Season 5, Episode 5

The start of the season-long plot line begins when Larry gets news that Richard’s kidneys are failing. With no one to give Richard a kidney, Larry and Jeff take the test to see if they are a match, though when both of them come back as matches they aren’t willing to give up their kidneys easily.

The episode revolves around Richards' health issues. The despair of Richard, mixed with his already self-deprecating demeanor, creates a great deadpan performance as he confronts Larry, with a lack of sentiment. It makes for an awkward moment as the two banter back and forth about the conventions of offering one’s kidney, disappointment carries over to Larry forcing his hand, giving off one of Lewis’ many great tangents.

9 "The Safe House"

Season 8, Episode 2

A mix-up causes Larry to be put in a safe house, but not before he can instill some of his expert knowledge on Lewis's girlfriend, who is a burlesque dancer. When Larry, Jeff, and Funkhouser go to see one of her shows, Larry notices a mole on her breast that could be cancerous. Concerned, he tells her at dinner, which makes Lewis’ girlfriend decide to get breast reduction surgery.

This episode is perfectly written with the inclusion of Richard. His character helps add stakes to what Larry is doing while dealing with a group of battered women; and the episode ends with Richard’s comeuppance as he gets his hands smashed, unable to give his girlfriend’s breasts the proper send off he was hoping for. It was a great performance, and, arguably, one of his best in the series.

8 "Vehicular Fellatio"

Season 7, Episode 2

Larry is put in an awkward predicament with Richard’s new girlfriend when Jeff tells Larry she performed vehicular fellatio on the way to the restaurant. So, is it a surprise that Larry doesn’t want to share a glass with her? Or a kiss goodbye kiss? Larry lies, telling him it was a cold sore to keep Jeff safe, but the situation comes back to haunt him when Richard shows up on Larry’s doorstep, making him tell the truth and apologize to her.

The episode brings this erotic running gag throughout the entire episode, leaving it to conclude in the place where the episode first began. Richard maintains his character’s series' long-running gag of always having a new woman that he believes is going to be “the one;” so when things don’t work out between Richard and his girlfriend in the end, we really aren’t that surprised, though we are happy to have watched it transpire.

7 "The Special Section"

Season 3, Episode 6

When Richard Lewis picks up yoga as part of his new self-care routine, he goes to Larry, who gives him some advice and his own personal mantra- “jai-ya.” Only for Larry to want it back later and the two fight over who gets it. It is only when Larry pulls out his recent “my mom just died” card with Richard that they decide to share it, setting up an iconic Lewis tangent. The real unmissable moment comes at the end when an explosive argument over the meaning of the mantra leads Richard to finally explode on Larry.

For someone that has always run off of high anxiety, it is admirable to watch Richard take steps to ease his comfort, even in the plot of Larry David. Though a calm Richard Lewis may seem unsettling, it is the suspense in watching Larry making him boil that shows Lewis’ ability as a tremendous performer.

6 "The End"

Season 5, Episode 10

In a mix-up of Larry’s adoption, he learns that his real parents are Christians and starts going to church, giving him a revelation to donate his kidney to Richard. Despite his generosity, the two still manage to find a way to banter over a special putter right before going in for surgery, a perfect encapsulation of their friendship.

The episode brings an end to the subplot for Lewis, allowing him to get back to dating women and showing up to cause havoc in Larry’s life. Showing their love/hate relationship that goes back to when the real Richard and Larry met as thirteen-year-olds at camp. The episode shows the hilarious dynamic of two brooding friends that are willing to give each other organs, but when it comes to a putter, they just can’t do it.

5 "The Pants Tent"

Season 1, Episode 1

Right away, in Curb Your Enthusiasm's first episode, the series establishes Richard as one of Larry’s best friends. Richard is, obviously, a bad influence on Larry’s intrusive thoughts, as the episode encapsulates what the series entails. While at dinner, he offends Richard’s girlfriend because she believes he was staring down her dress while trying to get past her in a movie theater.

“You’re looking at my girlfriend’s breasts!” Richard screams at Larry, immediately embarrassing him and creating an uncomfortable moment. The episode sets up a running gag of Larry’s first of many vendettas with Richard’s girlfriends. Just by viewing the episode, the audience can tell Richard and Larry enjoy bantering back and forth, giving real life smiles as they improve and create the scene together. Richard sets his meta-character up perfectly, leaning into all the identifiable tropes that he had in his early days.

4 "The Ski Lift"

Season 5, Episode 8

Richard still needs a kidney, and he offers Larry his Mickey Mantle 500-home-run ball in exchange for one of his. But Larry’s still holding out hope that Richard’s comatose cousin will kick the bucket, presenting an organ alternative. When Richard’s baseball goes missing, Larry suspects Lewis’ nurse stole it.

This is an episode where Lewis only appears in the beginning and the end at his presence is felt the entire time. As Larry tries to brown-nose the head of the consortium, he takes them skiing. The situation that unfolds feels like one of Lewis’s old stories he would tell on the Letterman show; and, in the end, he is shown for the episode's running gag as he finds out his nurse has stolen Larry’s phone and has hidden it in quite a peculiar place.

3 "The Benadryl Brownie"

Season 3, Episode 2

One of Richard’s girlfriends is Deborah, a Christian Scientist who doesn’t believe in taking medication. Allergic to nuts, a diet restriction that Larry tells Cheryl about via his new, Richard-recommended cell phone. Though the call drops, the information isn’t heard and Deborah has an allergic reaction and refuses to take Benadryl because it’s against her religion.

With the Emmy’s coming up, Richard doesn’t want to take his girlfriend, who doesn’t look so well. This leads to Richard and Larry going to Cheryl to whip up some brownies laced with the allergy drug, and the end result is classic. "The Benadryl Brownie" is a very funny Richard Lewis episode where he matches Larry’s irreverence. Watching the entire sequence play out makes this one of the pivotal Richard Lewis Episodes.

2 "The Larry David Sandwich"

Season 5, Episode 1

Throughout the run of Curb Your Enthusiasm, it was clear to the audience that Richard always had an ego he brought with him. So when Larry gets a sandwich named after him at their favorite deli, he just couldn't let it go. Eventually, convincing the deli owner to change the name of the sandwich from Larry David to Richard Lewis, which opened up another round of feuding between the two.

Richard and Larry are always in competition with each other, and this side of Lewis’ character shows how much he and Larry are very much alike, with both matching each other's neuroticism and self-awareness and Richard projecting his insecurities back to Larry, which also, ironically, shows how vulnerable a character Richard Lewis can be. The way Richard is able to be honest about his own issues even while playing a meta-character allows him to connect with the audience.

1 "The Bracelet"

Season 1, Episode 4

When Larry has to get a make-up present from Cheryl, his perfect gift is a bracelet. But when he doesn’t get let into the store because of his appearance, he enlists the help of Richard. After helping a blind man move into his apartment, they return to a closed jewelry store. Larry tells Richard he can take the bracelet and give it to his girlfriend, but when Larry tells Cheryl the situation, she makes him go get the bracelet back.

Lewis says “I have more serenity than you” to Larry as they hilariously bicker with each other. The sheer absurdity of the situation plays out to allow Larry and Richard both to show off their improvisational prowess. As the two made up much of the dialogue on set while filming early on. The episode perfectly sets the stage for the many battles the two would have over the years, making this episode Richard Lewis' best in the series.

