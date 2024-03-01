The Big Picture Larry David's heartfelt tribute to Richard Lewis showcases their comradely bond.

It's fair that Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and star Larry David delivered one of the most fitting eulogies to mourn the loss of his lifelong friend Richard Lewis following the legendary comedian's recent passing:

"Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he's been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I'll never forgive him."

It's a rightfully emotional statement with a splash of humor that almost feels uncharacteristic of the infamously ambivalent caricature that David plays in the show. Much like Larry David plays a romanticized version of himself in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Richard Lewis made regular appearances on the Emmy-winning comedy as a parody of his own self. Ask any Curb fan on the street what their favorite moment from the show is, and there's a good chance that one of the many infamous improvisational arguments between Larry and Richard will be among them.

For twelve seasons, Larry and Richard have butted heads over anything and everything, such as bad mantras, dead parrots, Wordle answers, and more. With so many hysterical exchanges to choose from, it's virtually impossible to declare just one argument between Larry and Richard as the funniest. However, we can make a decent case for which one is the best. Not only is this sequence the comedy duo's first argument, it also occurs in Curb Your Enthusiasm's first episode.

Richard Lewis and Larry David Argue Over Richard's New Girlfriend in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm's Season 1 Premiere

In the very first episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm in Season 1, Larry reluctantly agrees to go see a movie with Richard, Richard's new girlfriend (Sofia Milos), and Larry's wife Cheryl's (Cheryl Hines) friend Nancy (Robin Ruzan). Things get off to a rough start when Larry, not realizing that this woman is Richard's girlfriend yet, tries to get by her in order to get to his seat. Richard's girlfriend rudely sighs and slowly moves her legs, so Larry can get by. She even accuses Larry of staring at her breasts, leading to Larry giving the snide retort of "You wear that dress so people look at your shoes, right?"

The next day, Richard goes to Larry's office to confront him, since Larry insulted a woman that Richard thinks he's in love with (which would go on to be a running gag in the series). They both get into a big heated argument, each one levying creative insults toward the other, such as Richard giving Larry the "litiny" on his high cholesterol and Larry telling Richard that his girlfriend should be reading "Emily fucking Post". Despite their heated exchange, Richard still says that he and Larry "still have enough good stuff in the bank" to move on from this, so long as Larry considers apologizing. The scene concludes with the funniest moment of all, when Richard says he wants a call from Larry "By Sundown", with Richard breaking character and chuckling soon after.

Despite clearly not initially intended for the scene, Richard's lighthearted chuckle still feels like it fits into the scene, making it feel all the more dynamic. That detail alone really speaks volumes to why this scene works so well and why it's still funny to this day. It's well documented that improvisation is a major component in Curb Your Enthusiasm, with its vast cast being given a decent amount of freedom to riff of each other and come up with their own dialogue on the spot. This first proper argument between Richard Lewis and Larry David is one of the absolute best examples of that, as nobody is able to keep up with Larry's unique sense of humor quite like Richard.

As Larry David says in his tribute, he and Richard Lewis have known each other for decades. Not only does that explain their seamless chemistry with one another, but it also means they know exactly how to make each other laugh. Richard's mid-scene chuckle wouldn't be the last time he would laugh at one of Larry's comebacks, and Richard has easily caused Larry to break more than anybody else in the show's history.

Richard and Larry's First 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Fight Shaped Their Future Arguments

Close

Much like Larry's various attempts to sniff out lies from his rivals, his frequent arguments with Richard Lewis would become a staple in every season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Come rain or shine, every season Richard Lewis pops in for an appearance, and every time he steals the show. Though Richard didn't appear enough in the show to technically be considered a series regular, he still showed up to get mad at Larry every single season, including the most recent, final season.

Believe it or not, Richard Lewis almost didn't appear as his beloved character in Season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm. This was due to Richard having several medical issues and was recovering from three separate surgeries. Thankfully, the crew behind Curb Your Enthusiasm managed to find time to squeeze Lewis in, and it's one of the best moments of Season 11. They're arguing about each other's wardrobe and commitment problems when Larry goes for the comedic jugular when he asks Richard "When are you gonna die?" A pretty heavy question to ask someone with documented health issues, which are the kind of edgy jokes that Curb is well-known for making. yet, both he and Richard can't help but crack another unscripted smile.

Richard Lewis' most recent appearance in Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 also continues the two's darkly humorous banter. In Episode 3, which aired just a week before Richard Lewis' passing, Larry and Richard are arguing over who gets what in each of their wills and which one of them is going to pass first. Again, more dark humor, yet their effortless riffing and banter (which feels just as dynamic and engaging today as it was 24 years ago) clearly comes from a place of lifelong friendship and love.

Curb Your Enthusiasm's satirical versions of Richard Lewis and Larry David are so much more than just two funny sitcom characters. Under the hood of those characters is a one-of-a-kind relationship and dynamic that is rarely seen in the entertainment industry. These two characters get into such heated debates that they should absolutely despise each other. Despite this, they stayed together as closer than close companions that were debating the mundane aspects of life to hilarious effect for over two decades.

