‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 10 Trailer Is, as You Might Expect, Friggin’ Funny

I laughed often, and laughed loudly, while watching the season 10 trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David‘s HBO comedy of errors. Like, embarrassingly loud. David’s show is just very, very funny — and if you need a reminder before its January 19, 2020 debut, this less-than-two-minute trailer will do the job and thensome.

If you’ve not seen the show before, the premise is thin by design. Larry David, playing a fictionalized version of himself, tries to live a normal, decent life in Los Angeles with his agent Jeff Garlin, ex-wife Cheryl Hines, and friends both famous (Jon Hamm) and non-famous (Leon, played perfectly by J. B. Smoove). But Larry can’t help but find himself in awkward situations, where the inherent rules of social law and order are constantly being challenged or ignored (think of it like Seinfeld beyond the boiling point).

In this trailer for the new season, we see familiar, funny faces like Fred Armisen, Kaitlin Olson, Jon Daly, Laverne Cox, Ted Danson, and Mary Holland crash up against David. Among the many topics covered: Can you confront someone while wearing shorts and be taken seriously? Is there a Newtonian law of physics regarding the wearing of sweatpants vs. the responsibility to help someone? Does a top hat automatically make you look like Abraham Lincoln? And perhaps most importantly, is Larry David the cause of his problems, or the victim of the world’s problems? To share any of the specific one-liners or comedic beats shown in the trailer would ruin their impact. Suffice it to say: I laughed at one line so loudly, it made my co-worker turn and scowl. Watch and see if you can guess which one!

Check out the Curb Your Enthusiasm season 10 trailer below, and make sure to watch its premiere January 19, 2020 on HBO. For more on HBO explorations of comedic misanthropy, here’s the trailer for the upcoming Avenue 5. Plus, our take on the Veep and Silicon Valley series finales.