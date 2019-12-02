Watch Larry David Stare Angrily at a Toaster in Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 Trailer

0

Larry David’s long-running comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm just dropped a teaser trailer for its 10th season, and it is the most Larry David piece of media ever created. David spends the entirety of the brief 50 second trailer glaring at a toaster on a pedestal in a white space, taking its sweet ass time to make his toast, which is so on brand I would not be surprised to learn that this is footage from an actual episode.

David, who co-created Seinfeld and was the not-so-thinly-veiled inspiration for the character of George Costanza, created the series and writes each episode in an outline format (all of the dialogue is heavily improvised). The show centers on a fictionalized version of David, a TV writer and producer constantly getting into awkward situations thanks to his heightened sense of irritance with everyday minutia. He typically also falls victim to an escalating series of misunderstandings that only get worse as he tries to explain himself. I’d compare it to watching a man self-destruct 30 minutes at a time, except David’s character feels absolutely no shame. It’s delightful.

If you care to have your mind blown, Curb Your Enthusiasm originally premiered way back in 1999. Even considering the frequent breaks the show takes (including one 6-year hiatus from 2011 to 2017), it’s been on the air in some form for 20 damn years.

Watch the teaser trailer below and begin counting the days until Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 premieres on HBO in January.