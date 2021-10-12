Richard Lewis has posted a Tweet that reveals the guest stars in the upcoming eleventh season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. The picture confirms a few recurring guests that will be making a return to Curb, including Lewis himself, Ted Danson, and notable Season 10 guest stars Vince Vaughn and Jon Hamm.

The newest season of Curb will have appearances from Woody Harrelson (Cheers, Venom: Let There Be Carnage), Bill Hader (Superbad, Barry), Tracey Ullman (The Tracey Ullman Show, Into the Woods), Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory, The Flight Attendant), Lucy Liu (Charlie's Angels, Kill Bill: Volume 1), Patton Oswalt (The King of Queens, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and Rob Morrow (Northern Exposure, Numb3rs). Also making an appearance will be Albert Brooks, brother of the late Bob Einstein (who played Marty Funkhouser in the show). There is no word on how many episodes the guest stars will appear in or their roles, but we can expect that at least a few of them will be playing versions of themselves.

Curb Your Enthusiasm is created by and stars Larry David. In it, David plays a fictionalized version of himself, and the show follows his life as he constantly gets himself in trouble with people he meets and his own friends. The newest season will begin on October 24, and will air on HBO. You can check out the tweet from Lewis about the show, where he also mentions having to have recovered from several surgeries this year.

Here is the synopsis for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11:

The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one's day-to-day life – a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush – can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.

