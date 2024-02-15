The Big Picture Curb Your Enthusiasm 's wild season finales amp up the chaos and conclude story arcs in hilarious ways.

An alternate ending was filmed for Season 11 where Larry David dies, but he decided to keep his character alive.

The final season's ending could go in a dark direction with Larry ending up in jail or even dying, given the show's dark humor.

HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm is back for its twelfth and final season. So far, it's been the usual hilarious shenanigans of Larry David getting himself in trouble (often times it's not even his fault!), as the series sets course for what is certain to be a wild finale. It's a bit of a surprise that Curb Your Enthusiasm got this far. Though Larry David made it through seven seasons of running Seinfeld before leaving, our favorite curmudgeon also doesn't like to tolerate anything that causes stress. I mean, the guy just choked out Elmo because he couldn't stand him talking about mental health! Curb Your Enthusiasm, which premiered in 2000, came to an end once in 2011, after its eighth season. It took six long years before it returned for a ninth in 2017. After Season 11's finale, which ended just after Christmas in 2021, uncertain if there would be more episodes, David made the decision to kill his character off. The moment was even filmed before he had a change of heart (thankfully!).

Curb Your Enthusiasm The life and times of Larry David and the predicaments he gets himself into with his friends and complete strangers. Release Date October 15, 2000 Creator Larry David Cast Larry David , Jeff Garlin Seasons 12 Studio HBO Main Genre Comedy

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Has Had Many Wild Season Finales

Often times, Curb Your Enthusiasm's season finales turn the chaos up a notch, either by concluding a season-long arc or having something so horrible befall Larry David that there's nowhere else to go afterward. Some are better efforts than others. Season 9 has a fatwa declared against Larry. Season 7 sees the Seinfeld reunion become completed new scenes. Season 3 has Larry in a battle with a food critic, a nod to Larry's real life disdain for Roger Ebert for once giving his film, Sour Grapes, a scathing review.

Season 5 of Curb Your Enthusiasm ended with Larry giving Richard Lewis one of his kidneys, then having a near-death experience. Season 4 has a wild payoff to a year-long storyline that sees Larry starring in The Producers. The best of all, however, is Season 8, when Larry goes to war with none other than Michael J. Fox, who may be exaggerating his Parkinson's disease to ignore Larry. Try topping that.

Larry David Died in an Alternate Ending to Season 11 of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm is one of its best. Larry gets a girlfriend named Irma Kostroski, played by the hilarious Tracey Ullman. He begins work on a TV series called Young Larry, but everything goes wrong. He even gets put in his place by Alexander Vindman. Another arc throughout the season belongs to the dead guy in Larry's pool. In the season premiere, "The Five-Foot Fence," Larry wakes up late one night after hearing a loud noise and finds a dead man in his swimming pool. It turns out that the man was robbing Larry's house, then, while fleeing, fell into the pool and drowned. It's a dark plot, even for Curb Your Enthusiasm, but made funny when Larry is partially blamed for not having a required fence around his pool. It leads to Larry having to cast the dead guy's niece in a lead role for Young Larry. That's bad enough, but the niece, Maria Sophia Estrada (Keyla Monterroso Mejia), is the worst actress imaginable and nearly wrecks the entire series.

The end goes back to the beginning in the season finale, "The Mormon Advantage." At the end of the season, Larry breaks into a house to steal documents in an attempt to get the five-foot fence law repealed, but when he's caught he runs out the back door and promptly falls into their pool. As he struggles to resurface, he yells underwater, "Where's the fence?!" Everything has come full circle to bite Larry in the ass once again.

It's a satisfying ending, but originally there were plans to go in a darker and more final direction: Larry David was going to fall in the pool and die. Curb Your Enthusiasm showrunner Jeff Schaffer told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022 that when they started the season with Larry finding the guy in his pool, he knew it would end with Larry falling into a pool without a fence around it. He said, "We actually have a shot after he’d fallen in, of the still pool with just the envelope floating in the middle, and maybe adding one bubble." When asked if they had actually shot Larry's death scene, Schaffer confessed, "We shot as if it was going to be the last one ever. I had to at least prepare for it." It's something Curb Your Enthusiasm had thought about doing before, as Larry David never knows which season will end up being the last and is always saying he has no more ideas left. So why did Larry David's character live on? He told Schaffer simply, "I'm not ready to die."

How Will 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Come to an End?

The Hollywood Reporter asked Schaffer if he would shoot an alternate death scene for every finale from here on out, not knowing then that the next season would be the last. Schaffer laughed and said, "No. But always thinking, 'Hey, what if this is it?'"

There is no "what if" this time. Season 12 is it. After Season 12, Curb Your Enthusiasm will be no more. So how will it all end? The season's dominating arc so far has seen Larry go to Atlanta for a party. There he is reunited with Leon's (J.B. Smoove) Auntie Rae (Ellia English). He goes with her to vote, and as she waits outside, she gets thirsty in the heat. Larry offers her some water, but is then arrested by the police, who say he has broken Georgia's law that forbids anyone to offer voters in line food or water. Larry is treated as a hero by liberals and everyone in the Black community, but he has, of course, already found a way to mess up that goodwill. It's reminiscent of the much maligned Seinfeld series finale, which David wrote, that ends with the gang in jail. Is this going to be another full circle moment, now expanded to encompass both Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, with Larry ending up in jail? It would certainly make those Jerry Seinfeld comments about working with David on something about the Seinfeld finale make sense.

That could be a funny route to take, but if Curb Your Enthusiasm has already thought about it before, and even filmed it, perhaps Larry will actually die this time. That approach would be in line with Larry David's dark sense of humor. Larry has always been the villain. Perhaps he can find a way to die the hero. It would only be proper, given the twelve seasons of grief he's been put through.

Curb Your Enthusiasm is available to stream on Max in the U.S. New episodes are released every Sunday.

